Tipsheet: Freeman experiences regret after his Pujols-like move to SoCal

Stop if you have heard this before: An elite slugger is entrenched with a franchise, embraced by its fans, and seemingly certain to sign a new long-term deal that would let him to finish his career where he started it.

And then, suddenly, the negotiations went south and the slugger abruptly relocated to the West Coast deep into his career. Worse yet, the financial gain for uprooting wasn’t all that great.

It happened to Albert Pujols back in the day and it happened to Freddie Freeman during this offseason. But while Albert left the Cardinals for the Los Angeles Angels willingly – and in a huff – Freeman did not want to depart his beloved Atlanta Braves for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman recounted what happened between agent Casey Close and the Braves:

As the days, weeks and months of the offseason passed, Freeman just assumed he’d eventually end up with the Braves. He maintained this thought until the evening of March 12. This is the night when Close contacted Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, gave him two requests that far exceeded Freeman’s expectations and said the Braves had an hour to respond.

Freeman’s agents contend this wasn’t an ultimatum. But Freeman certainly felt like it was. When he received an update that evening, he walked back into his son’s birthday party and felt like he was in shock as he told his dad and wife that he didn’t think he was a Brave anymore.

Two days later, the Braves trade for Matt Olson. This of course led Freeman to sign his six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers.

Writing for ESPN.com, Buster Olney added this:

Freeman reached out to some of his former Braves teammates and expressed shock that his negotiations had played out as they had. Within a week, Freeman had signed with the Dodgers for six years and $162 million, although the deal contains $57 million in deferred salary. That deal, in the end, could be worth less than the total value of the Braves' offer, given the heavy deferrals and California state taxes.

Freeman was initially critical of the Braves' handling of negotiations.

Subsequently, Freeman spoke with Anthopoulos about what occurred during the talks and apparently made his peace with the organization. He wholly embraced the ceremonies last weekend, which included a ring presentation from his friend and former manager, Brian Snitker; Snitker, seeing Freeman's emotion, encouraged him to relax.

Friends of Freeman in the Braves organization believe that his weekend-long emotion was tied, to some degree, to lingering anger and sadness that his negotiations concluded with him playing with a team other than the club that initially drafted him. Freeman was long considered the face of the Braves' franchise, won an MVP Award in 2020 and shared in the World Series championship last fall.

“I thought I was going to spend my whole career there, but ultimately sometimes plans change,” Freeman said.

Freeman wept openly during his news conference when the Dodgers made their first trip to Atlanta.

“I was doing pretty good about an hour ago,” Freeman said after gathering himself. “I still love the Braves organization with all my heart. That will never change.”

Freeman’s emotion got the attention of his new teammates with the Dodgers.

“He's obviously been a big contributor for our team,” Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “And I hope we're not second fiddle. It's a pretty special team over here, too. I think whenever he gets comfortable over here, he'll really enjoy it.”

Freeman assured his new teammates that he was happy to be with him, despite still having feelings for the Braves.

“If you were in a relationship for 15 years, and it ended, you're going to have feelings,” Freeman said. “And I've had feelings. I've been going through this process of grieving and now I'm in the healing process and the moving-on process. … There needs to be closure. It's time. I'm a Dodger. I'm a Dodger for the next six years and that's where my focus lies.”

Various reports indicated that Freeman has fired his agency. This whole episode reminds pro athletes to remain engaged in their contract negotiations and keep their agent in line.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “While Freeman has performed well in June, the Dodgers have not, splitting their 24 games to date as their lead over the Padres has been cut in half, from three games to 1.5. The team has scored just 4.08 runs per game this month, down from 5.51 in April and May. The loss of Mookie Betts to a cracked rib hasn’t helped, but he had struggled at the plate in the games leading up to his June 15 collision with Cody Bellinger, going just 3-for-39 with one walk and eight strikeouts. He’s hardly been alone, as Bellinger (64 wRC+) has slumped, and the season-long woes of Justin Turner (65 wRC+ in June, 80 overall) have continued. Neither Max Muncy nor Chris Taylor have been as productive as usual, though both have still been in the vicinity of league average, and the former is slowly trending upwards after dealing with ongoing elbow woes dating back to his season-ending UCL tear.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Sometimes, there’s just no projecting when a once-in-a-lifetime talent will emerge. Otherwise, Oneil Cruz would have received much more than the $950,000 the Los Angeles Dodgers paid to sign him as a 16-year-old – a smaller bonus than 26 signees in his 2015 international class. And it’s almost impossible to predict a tall, skinny, curious talent will only keep growing as an adult, after you’ve traded him and he sprouts to 6 feet, 7 inches while retaining his fluid movement and elite speed. Clearly, the Dodgers did not see that coming when they dealt Cruz away to the Pittsburgh Pirates. No, you simply couldn’t engineer a 6-7, 220-pound shortstop whose length and leverage and speed enable him to impact the ball and throw it harder than almost anyone else. And that has created a mythology around Cruz that may soon be matched with production.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “Because (Archie) Bradley did fracture his elbow, the best he could hope to say about the injury, in the (Angels-Mariners brawl) aftermath, is that he earned it in some cool way. Perhaps by throwing himself in front of an onrushing mass of Mariners players in order to protect a small child who happened to wander onto the field during the frenzied opening moments of the brawl. Or maybe that a red-hot Mike Trout wrenched it with supernatural strength as a heroic Bradley tugged him out of the eye of the storm. Or, hell, in the absence of any noble self-sacrifice, that he fractured it by landing a devastating flying elbow drop to the upper chest of Jesse Winker. You might laugh nervously and back away a little if he told you about this move at a party, but later, privately, after the kids are asleep, you would simply have to line some pillows up on your bed and get off one or two elbow drops of your own, imagining the satisfaction of landing one on your foe’s vulnerable sternum. Unfortunately, Bradley did not fracture his elbow in any cool or dignified or bitchin’ way. The story he will have to tell his parents and siblings and significant others and possibly even children, one day, is that he broke his arm and ruined his season falling out of the dugout.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Royals seized the opportunity created by (Carlos) Santana's (hitting) spree to not only add a couple of arms to the organization but also open up a spot for one of their two premier first-base prospects who have spent this season so far at Triple-A. One of them, Vinnie Pasquantino, was recalled from Omaha at the same time the trade was announced. The other, Nick Pratto, has had an uneven season but still shouldn't be far behind. Santana's time with the Royals served its purpose. He bought some time for Pratto and Pasquantino, whose stock has really soared over the past year. He offered plate discipline to an organization that has chronically lacked that trait. And, perhaps, he offered that model of a professional approach that could be surveyed by younger hitters such as Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez . . . While the trade does have the practical implication for Kansas City that they can promote a premier prospect in Pasquantino, it also sends the message that the Royals are open for business in the trade market.”

Henry Palatella, MLB.com: “When you’re playing in a stacked division like the National League West, you need to play close-to-perfect baseball every night. Thus far, the Padres have been able to do that, leading baseball with 27 Outs Above Average, a range-based metric of skill that shows how many outs a player has saved. Last year, the Padres only tallied 15 OAA due in large part to Jurickson Profar and Tommy Pham both rating among the worst defenders at their positions. Not only has Profar rebounded and produced one out above average this year, but Manny Machado (8 OAA), Ha-Seong Kim (6), José Azocar (4), Jake Cronenworth (3) and Trent Grisham (3) have all produced positive numbers in the field. Machado’s eight OAA is tied with Nolan Arenado for the fifth-best total in baseball and first among third basemen. As a team, the Padres are tied for last in baseball with 27 errors, and Eric Hosmer, Luke Voit and C.J. Abrams are San Diego’s only everyday players with negative dWAR.”

MEGAPHONE

"It is the most ridiculous thing, among some fairly ridiculous things that get said about me. The assertion that I hate the game -- that one does rub me the wrong way, I have to tell you the truth."

Hapless baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, to ESPN.

