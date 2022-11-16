Tipsheet: Front office chaos could derail Astros' juggernaut

Some drama is inevitable in the management of pro sports franchises. Even the Cardinals have suffered some upheaval during the past two decades.

There was the Walt Jocketty-Jeff Luhnow power struggle, won by Luhnow. When Luhnow and some of his acolytes left for the Houston Astros, “Hackgate” was part of the unhappy aftermath when rogue Cardinals employees suspected former employees stole proprietary information. Then there was John Mozeliak’s abrupt termination of successful manager Mike Shildt.

On balance, though, the Cardinals have operated with bland efficiency during Bill DeWitt Jr.’s ownership.

The franchise has a well-established operating model. Bill DeWitt III oversees the business side of things, Mozeliak guides the baseball side and the elder DeWitt remains engaged on all matters of consequence.

So the Cardinals are nothing like the Astros. That franchise has experienced all sorts of drama during their Luhnow Era – from sign-stealing on the field to a toxic office environment – and the internal strife continued right through its championship season.

The Astros’ front office exodus was capped by the departure of general manager James Click after he turned down a mere one-year contract offer from owner Jim Crane.

Manager Dusty Baker agreed to take a one-year deal, but he is 73 years old and this late-career managerial run in Houston has been found money for him.

So what’s going on with the Astros? And will their startling front office turnover finally catch up to them on the field?

Writing for ESPN.com. Jeff Passan summed up the scenario:

Over the last year, the disarray in the Astros' front office had exposed itself often enough that employees at all levels wondered how, exactly, an organization so adept on the field could be so chaotic among those tasked with building that on-field unit. They knew about the palace intrigue, had watched the behind-the-scenes machinations that had persisted throughout the season. They had one Hall-of-Fame advisor with a reputation for yelling at people, another frequently questioning the organization's direction. All the while, a general manager was under siege, and the owner who had vowed to take a more hands-on approach because of that crisis watched it all play out.

But suddenly, last week, the information spigot turned off. Rumors swirled about the future of the organization, and no one could get an answer. By Friday, after the news of James Click's eyebrow-raising ouster, one thing was clear: The only person with clarity over what was happening with the Astros -- owner Jim Crane -- was disinclined to tip his hand.

Now, those inside the Astros are asking questions that World Series-winning teams rarely must ask. Is the team that reached six American League Championship Series, four World Series and won a pair of championships in the last half-dozen seasons really considering pivoting from the analytics-heavy approach that built the team into a monster? Without Click, who will shepherd the team forward? And is the answer to that question perhaps the person already at the center of the front-office dysfunction?

So, long story short, this is an ownership problem that could become a baseball problem. Crane runs an unstable operation that has so far managed to keep producing on-field results.

But as they say in the business world, that is not sustainable.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Rob Mains, Baseball Prospectus: “The Occam’s Razor reason many (most?) owners will sit out the Aaron Judge sweepstakes is the same reason four-year-olds give for not going to bed: They don’t wanna. They could pay x million dollars for y years of Judge’s services, but they’d rather not. They don’t see the payback. That expenditure wouldn’t be fully matched by increased revenues, they figure. Their team’s bottom line would go down or, heaven forfend, even swing into the red. Yes, it’d energize the fanbase, and might propel the club to a World Series win, but the potential hit to profitability is more than the owner’s willing to tolerate. As I’ve written, there was a time when this rationale made sense. Owners like Connie Mack and Calvin Griffith made their living from their baseball team, sort of like the couple who owns the family restaurant down the street. They needed to make money to pay the rent, their employees, and themselves. But that sort of owner left the sport decades ago. Owners today are ultra-rich people or entities for whom a baseball team is an investment, not a livelihood. The analogy I like is investing in collectibles, like art. When you are an art investor, you pay money up front, you lose money on the investment every year you own it (on storage and insurance), and you make money when you sell.”

Mike Lupica, MLB.com: “So you have injury problems on [Jacob] deGrom’s resume. Teams have to consider that, of course. But they also have to consider that deGrom, even in his middle 30s, can make throwing a baseball 100 miles per hour look as natural and as effortless as any pitcher ever has. He struck out 102 batters in 64 1/3 innings this past season and 146 in 92 innings the season before that (7-2, 1.08 ERA). He struck out 104 in 68 innings in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, 524 in 421 innings in his two Cy Young Award seasons before that. He has been, when healthy, a dazzling talent. Now he is open for business. So is Justin Verlander, who recovered from Tommy John surgery and came back to the Astros this season at the age of 39, and is probably about to win another Cy Young Award of his own. But deGrom is more than five years younger than Verlander. And even in another short season for him, deGrom gave up two runs or less in more than half his starts.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The price tag -- believed to be in the range of the $17 million that [Clayton] Kershaw earned in 2022 -- is less than the cost of an accepted qualifying offer. It's a bargain for a pitcher who has averaged 2.9 bWAR over the past two seasons even with his late-career lack of durability, and because you just aren't going to find a one-year rotation option of Kershaw's caliber on the open market, the opportunity cost is nil. For all of the hullabaloo about Kershaw's velocity drop several years ago, the reinvented Kershaw has proved to be remarkably steady in terms of his stuff. The underlying metrics on his arsenal in terms of velocity and spin rate just haven't changed much over the past few years. And until they do, there's no reason to think that the 2.28-ERA Kershaw that we saw in 2022 won't be back, dealing at the same level next season. These one-year deals for Kershaw are becoming like an annual rite, and they are a nice little gift to baseball fans, even those who don't bleed Dodger blue. Even Rangers fans and those who root for the Dodgers' chief rivals have to agree: When No. 22 takes the hill at Dodger Stadium, all feels right in the world.”

Davy Andrews, FanGraphs: “[Dansby] Swanson had a career year in 2022. His 6.4 WAR was 12th best in all of baseball, and 3.0 above his 2021 total. While the big jump is encouraging, it also makes him a regression candidate. Of the 83 position players with 500 plate appearances in both 2021 and ’22, only four improved their WAR total more. Aaron Judge improved by 5.9 WAR in 2022, and it’d be extremely unreasonable to expect him to put up anything like a repeat performance. The next three players, Eugenio Suárez, Nolen Arenado, and Manny Machado, were all bouncing back from a down year in 2021. Like Swanson, all three saw their BABIP improve by at least 40 points. Swanson was the only player of the group whose WAR in 2022 was three wins higher than in their best previous season. As a reward for his fantastic season, Swanson gets to enter free agency as the budget option at his position, behind luxury models like Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “These large reliever contracts suggest the way teams value bullpen arms is shifting. In the early 2000s, even middle relievers were making big bucks, and a lot of those contracts blew up spectacularly. Then in the 2010s, teams moved away from high priced relievers, with only the best of the best (think Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel, etc.) making significant money. For a period of several years, the ‘smart’ way to build a bullpen was to hoard as many cheap bat-missers as possible, and cycle through them until you found the right mix. Relievers are notoriously volatile, even the very best can be up and down, so why spend a lot of money on such an unpredictable position? Teams valued flexibility and steered clear of large reliever contracts. Now the pendulum appears to be swinging back in the other direction. It's not just [Edwin] Díaz and [Robert] Suarez and [Rafael] Montero this offseason. Last offseason, Raisel Iglesias got four years and $58 million and Ryan Pressly signed a $15 million-a-year extension. The offseason before that, Liam Hendriks received three years and $54 million. Already nine relievers are locked in at $9-million-plus salaries in 2023. There are several reasons for this, potentially. First and foremost, teams have way more information than ever before. They know everything about every pitcher's arsenal. Not just the velocity and spin either. They know the angle it passes through the zone, how one pitch plays off the other, etc. When you have this much information, you can make more informed decisions.”

MEGAPHONE

“I've absolutely conveyed that I want him to be a Yankee for the rest of his life. No doubt about that. He knows that.”

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, on his pitch to potential free agent Aaron Judge.