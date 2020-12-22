Tipsheet: Frustrated Calipari singles out Fletcher as Wildcats struggle

The Kentucky Wildcats are a mess this season. They lost five of their first six games while pulling apart at their seams.
Our Town’s Cam’Ron Fletcher could become one of the casualties. The former Vashon star fell out of the playing rotation during the past three games and he became distraught at the end of Kentucky’s most recent loss, 75-63 to North Carolina.
“You gotta accept your position on this team, whatever minutes you get,” coach John Calipari told reporters after the game. “Cam was mad that he didn’t play more. I’m like, 'The guys in front of you are playing.' Lance [Ware] played out of his mind. They don’t understand that with four minutes to go we had a chance to win the game and you cop an attitude? It’s the immaturity of that.”
The locker room scene after the loss were not pretty, according to various reports. Calipari subsequently suspended Fletcher and called him out on Twitter:
We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team.
We have a culture here that’s been built over the last 11 years AND IT WILL NOT CHANGE. Through good times and bad, this culture is meant to change individuals and change maturity levels. This hurts our team, but this is about Cam and his future.
I talked to Cam and his mother and they know I care about him and I love him, but they also understand that there are changes that need to be made. It’s his job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court.
To his credit, Fletcher quickly apologized to the team for getting upset. He also took to Twitter to clear the air:
Hope all is well BBN, I want to apologize to the BBN, my teammates and coaches. I also want to provide clarity on what happened at the end of yesterday's game. I was frustrated and let my emotions get the best of me. I always feel I can help the team. I am a team player and it hurts to see my team struggle. That's why I was frustrated and my emotions peaked. There is no excuse for my behavior at all. I just want to make sure everyone knows I am fully committed to this program and am willing to do whatever I'm asked by my coaches. I will never let that happen again and this mistake in no way reflects who I am. I made a mistake and I take full ownership. Again, I want to apologize to BBN, my teammates and coaches. Stay with us. We are going to get this right.
On his radio show, Calipari said suspending Fletcher wasn’t a snap decision.
“It wasn’t one thing. It was a culmination of things,” Calipari said. “This is the best thing for him. He’s gotta change.”
Vashon coach Tony Irons weighed in on behalf of Fletcher via Twitter:
Cam Fletcher is a passionate kid that has always put his family and teammates first! As 18 year old kids we make mistakes. HE has the character to bounce back and to use adversity as a learning experience and HE will grow from this!!
Irons added this:
Cam is the same kid that did NOT get playing time as a Freshman in High School, was unranked until the end of his sophomore season.. He is also the same kid that went to 3 final fours and was a part of two state championships (Covid kept it from being 3). He is a WINNER!!!
The Lexington Herald reached out to Fletcher’s summer coach for a reaction to the kerfuffle. “It’s hard for me to comment because I really don’t know the details,” Tim Holloway said. “I know Cam is a hard-nosed player. Cam is a winner. Cam is a kid who will fight through adversity. So, it sounds like he’s got to fight through this adversity, and we are going to be here to help him.”
Will Fletcher return to the Wildcats? Or will he and some teammates depart the team and seek fresh starts elsewhere?
We’ll see. This is a free year for players and wholesale transfers will be a thing as teams reload for next season.
Calipari signed one five-star and two four-star recruits during the earlier period. He will work the recruiting trail hard for additional prep stars as well as plug-and-play transfers to get the Wildcats back in the title hunt next season.
Meanwhile Missouri and SLU fans are wondering if Cuonzo Martin or Travis Ford will reach out to Fletcher’s camp. Both the Tigers and Billikens will lose lots of talent after this season, so there will be playing time up for grabs.
Fletcher’s skill set would be a fit for both. Stay tuned.
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “The last time Kentucky started 1-5 was three years before the school hired Adolph Rupp. It's an unprecedented low for this generation of Kentucky supporters who watched Calipari win a national title in 2012 during a run of four Final Four appearances in five seasons from 2011 to 2015. Saturday's loss highlighted the distance -- eight years and counting -- from that national championship run. Kentucky entered Monday ranked 50th by KenPom. The team hasn't finished in the 50s on KenPom since the 2012-13 campaign, which ended with a first-round loss to Robert Morris in the NIT. The program reached the Final Four the following season.”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “The A-10 made quite the splash in the season’s first week with Richmond’s win over Kentucky and Saint Louis’s knocking off LSU. This week was similarly excellent for what is perhaps the nation’s best mid-major league. The Spiders bounced back from a disappointing loss at West Virginia with a road win at Vanderbilt before beating a high-level mid-major in Loyola-Chicago on a neutral court on Friday. Although Richmond’s road win at Kentucky hasn’t aged as well as Chris Mooney might have hoped, the Spiders should now be positioned well for an at-large bid come March, assuming they take care of business in conference play.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “College basketball has its tendency to occasionally knock over the table of conventional wisdom, and present the unlikeliest of feats, by the big names and not so big. So it seems this regular season, too. Just look at the past three days. Northwestern crunched No. 4 Michigan State by 14 points. The Wildcats hadn’t beaten an Associated Press top-5 team since 1979. That was Michigan State, too, led by a rather tall and skilled guard named Magic Johnson. Rutgers went 6-0 by edging Illinois in a top-25 showdown. The last time the Scarlet Knights won one of those was 1976. They’re now charging up the rankings, this team that hasn’t been in the NCAA Tournament in 30 years. Xavier beat Marquette on a 3-pointer as time expired to remain unbeaten. The same Xavier team that won against Bradley in the final four seconds, came from 12 back to win by three against Toledo and overcame Eastern Kentucky in overtime despite 25 turnovers. That 8-0 record has a lot of drama. Drake went 8-0, too. The Bulldogs haven’t been there in a half-century. Balance seems to be their strength. They’re putting up 86 points a game, with nobody averaging 14 points or 24 minutes. Gonzaga out-raced Iowa 99-88, when fortunes from the 3-point line flip-flopped. Having made only 16 from there the first three wins, the Zags buried 13 in this one game. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes — who came in 32nd in the nation in 3-point shooting — went only 4-or-22. It happens.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Look at the top teams in adjusted defensive efficiency, and it's mostly dotted with the usual suspects: Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Virginia, Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia. But perhaps the biggest surprise is Tennessee, and the Volunteers look poised to have one of the truly elite defenses in college basketball this season. Through four games, Tennessee has yet to allow an opponent to reach 60 points; Cincinnati's 56 points were the most. None of the four opponents has made more than 28.6% of its 3-point attempts, with the Bearcats also tops in that department. Tennessee struggled at that end of the floor last season, but it added three athletic perimeter defenders to go with an elite defender in Yves Pons.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Iowa's Luka Garza, the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year, took 18 shots, made 13 of them and finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Gonzaga's top two scorers, Drew Timme and Corey Kispert, both fouled out. And if that's all you knew about Saturday's showdown between the teams ranked first and third in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, there's no way you'd accurately guess the outcome. Here's the outcome: No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88. In other words, Iowa got a great performance from its All-American, fouled out Gonzaga's top two scorers, and still couldn't stay within single digits of the favorite to win the national title. That's how loaded the Zags are this season. They have a million different players who can beat you a million different ways.”
MEGAPHONE
“My guys didn’t feel like they were up to it. My teammates didn’t want to do it, so I take that on. Me being a leader, me being the only person who has some experience last year, I’m not going to put them out here in this vulnerable situation where emotions are high and you never know what could go on. So I went out here. Just defending my teammates is all I’m out here to do.”
Injured Kentucky player Keion Brooks, on why he spoke for his teammates after the North Carolina loss.