Tipsheet: Frustrated Calipari singles out Fletcher as Wildcats struggle

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “College basketball has its tendency to occasionally knock over the table of conventional wisdom, and present the unlikeliest of feats, by the big names and not so big. So it seems this regular season, too. Just look at the past three days. Northwestern crunched No. 4 Michigan State by 14 points. The Wildcats hadn’t beaten an Associated Press top-5 team since 1979. That was Michigan State, too, led by a rather tall and skilled guard named Magic Johnson. Rutgers went 6-0 by edging Illinois in a top-25 showdown. The last time the Scarlet Knights won one of those was 1976. They’re now charging up the rankings, this team that hasn’t been in the NCAA Tournament in 30 years. Xavier beat Marquette on a 3-pointer as time expired to remain unbeaten. The same Xavier team that won against Bradley in the final four seconds, came from 12 back to win by three against Toledo and overcame Eastern Kentucky in overtime despite 25 turnovers. That 8-0 record has a lot of drama. Drake went 8-0, too. The Bulldogs haven’t been there in a half-century. Balance seems to be their strength. They’re putting up 86 points a game, with nobody averaging 14 points or 24 minutes. Gonzaga out-raced Iowa 99-88, when fortunes from the 3-point line flip-flopped. Having made only 16 from there the first three wins, the Zags buried 13 in this one game. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes — who came in 32nd in the nation in 3-point shooting — went only 4-or-22. It happens.”