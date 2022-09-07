Tipsheet: Gallen's scoreless streak adds to Cardinals' post-Ozuna pain

The Cardinals fully expected pitcher Zac Gallen to rise to the big leagues.

Back in 2017 Gallen pitched his way up the organizational ladder from Palm Beach to Springfield to Memphis while enjoying success at each stop. There was every reason to expect that success to continue.

But at the time the Cardinals had lots of pitching to choose from.

Here were some of the other guys who pitched for the Memphis Redbirds that season: Jack Flaherty, Marco Gonzales, Luke Weaver, Dakota Hudson, John Gant, Ryan Helsley, John Brebbia, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Rowan Wick, Sam Tuivailala, Tyler Lyons, Mitch Harris and Mike Mayers.

That’s a lot of pitching to sort – and the Cardinals traded from that pile, including the regrettable swap that sent Gallen and Sandy Alcantara to the Miami Marlins for the two-year rental of outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

Now Alcantara is the leading candidate for the National League Cy Young Award while Gallen (11-2, 2.42 ERA) is riding a 41 1/3-inning scoreless streak for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has not allowed a run since Aug. 2.

“He spoils us, but it's because he's working his butt off, because he's executing,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It's because of the four days in between starts that he is studying, working to make good things happen. It's not by accident that he's on this tremendous run.”

Gallen's most recent victim was the Milwaukee Brewers. He blanked them for seven innings on Sept. 4 during a 5-1 victory.

“He got in a rhythm, and we were pretty quiet after that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “His curveball is a really good pitch. His changeup is really good to the lefties. We weren’t able to get much going.”

Gallen has the eighth longest streak since 1920. He became the fourth pitcher since 1900 to throw six or more scoreless innings in six straight starts, joining Don Drysdale (1968), Orel Hershiser (1988) and Zack Greinke (2015).

He seems likely to set the team record for consecutive scoreless innings, currently held by Brandon Webb at 42.

“Well, at this point now, I'm right there, so I might as well try and see what the deal is," Gallen said. “I mean, I think I'm only an inning away, so I might as well just try. My job is to go out there and throw up zeros, so it kind of falls into the line of doing my job.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers are far and away the best team in baseball, and as good as the Mets and Braves can be, and as much of a threat as the Cardinals and Padres could pose, and as up in the air as short series actually are, picking against a team that is on pace to win 113 games is a hot take for hot-taking's sake. The AL is a different beast. The Astros are the class of the league, yes, and among their excellent rotation, lineup, bullpen and gloves, they show no apparent weakness. And yet the difference between them and a full-strength Yankees team -- which admittedly seems like a pipe dream these days -- isn't big enough to suggest Houston is infallible.”

Paul Casella, MLB.com: “The Phillies still hold the final NL Wild Card spot . . . after a rough West Coast trip. They started their six-game road trip by losing a pair of games to the D-backs -- by a combined score of 25-10, no less -- before routing Arizona, 18-2, in the series finale. That rout didn’t carry over into San Francisco, however, as the Phillies were swept by the Giants and outscored 23-8 in the process. Philadelphia is 1-6 over its past seven games, all of which came against sub-.500 teams, but it has a chance to right the ship with nine straight against the Marlins and Nationals.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The hottest team in the National League is not the juggernaut Dodgers or the defending World Series champion Braves. No, it is the sub-.500 Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is 9-2 in its last 11 games, and that includes sweeping three games from the White Sox, taking two of three from the Phillies, three of four from the Brewers, and so far one of one from the Padres. That's nine wins in 11 games against four clubs playing with urgency and for postseason berths . . . The 9-2 stretch has improved Arizona to only 65-69 on the season, and it remains well out of the wild card race. The D-Backs are a different team now though. They've called up several notable prospects in recent weeks and they have a few young big leaguers beginning to come into their own as well. Making a run to a wild-card spot is unlikely and, realistically, challenging the Dodgers for the NL West title next season is unlikely too, but the D-Backs are starting to become interesting.”

Tim Keown, ESPN.com: “The idea seemed ridiculous a month ago, but with each passing series it becomes more realistic that the Yankees' late-season collapse will conclude with them opening the postseason in the wild-card round. They hit Labor Day with a five-game lead over the Rays, more than 10 games fewer than it was on July 8. They lost two of three to the Rays over the weekend and face them for three more this weekend. They travel to Toronto to play the rejuvenated Blue Jays -- winners of seven of eight who now sit just 5.5 games behind the Yankees -- at the end of September. Everything is trending down: Andrew Benintendi might be out for the season; Matt Carpenter, who helped fuel the team's pre-August surge, might be also; Aroldis Chapman's tattoo infection gummed up the gears in the bullpen. The Jays and Rays play each other nine -- nine! -- more times this season, and if one of those teams dominates the other, the pressure on the Yankees will be ramped up. A total collapse would take a wild series of events, but it has taken a few wild turns to reach this point. What seemed impossible is now at least conceivable.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “Almost exactly two months ago they were at their high-water mark of 15.5 games up in the division; the collapse has been thorough, and if they were to complete it, it would be the largest lead lost in MLB history. Imagine, then, if you dare/dream, where they would be without Aaron Judge—and where they might be without him next year. It’s one thing to look at a stat like WAR, especially a figure as gaudy as Judge’s (8.9 at Fangraphs/8.3 at Baseball Reference). It’s a cold, unromantic, omnibus number that does nothing to stir the spirit or the visual cortex. It reeks of stochasticity. It makes sense that a player playing well helps his team win games, but outside of the rare walk-off, it can be hard to parse what that looks like in practice. Not so with Judge, in large part due to the struggles of the rest of the Yankees offense. In practice, it looks like the last two games: On Sunday, Judge homered, doubled, singled, and scored two runs. The Yankees won, 2-1. On Monday, Judge homered, doubled, walked, scored twice and knocked in a pair. The Yankees won, 5-2.”

MEGAPHONE

“It feels like the last few months, every couple of days there's a heartbreaking loss. But in this game, there's nothing you can do besides come back the next day and find a way to win that one.”

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, after his team suffered another dispiriting loss.