Tipsheet: Gamecocks seek dynamic replacement for Muschamp

South Carolina seeks an offensive innovator to pump life into its sputtering football program. The Gamecocks are shopping for the next Steve Spurrier to revist their good times under the old Ball Coach.
Defensive-minded Will Muschamp got the short haircut ahead of South Carolina’s game against Missouri. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, formerly a head coach at Ole Miss coach, is one of the favorites to replace him.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, a former USC head coach, is another logical candidate. But Tipsheet expects him to wait for something bigger while rebuilding his stock with the Crimson Time, so let’s get back to Freeze.
He is winning big at Liberty. He also won at Ole Miss, albeit with boosters underwriting his recruiting breakthroughs. Freeze resigned his post there under duress in 2017.
Freeze offered up the obligatory “I’m happy where I’m at” answer when the media came calling this week.
"Man, you know, the first thing is, I have no clue if anybody even wants me or not, except for Liberty," Freeze told 247Sports Monday. "And so I'm thankful for Liberty. I know this, and my wife keeps me grounded on this, I live where my feet are and my total focus is on our team here getting them ready for NC State and building this program.
“I've been honest with them and our administration here in saying that it would take something really, really special for me to even consider leaving here — and I mean that. I have no idea if anybody even would want to talk to me, and that's OK, I'm at peace with that. So I'm happy right where I'm at and at total peace. Got great friends here, great staff, great kids, great administration. I've got a house up on the mountain, two minutes from campus."
Would the SEC frown upon South Carolina's pursuit of the NCAA rules violator? Probably not because, well, the SEC has always embraced a free-market approach to recruiting.
Could Freeze stay at Liberty and hold out for a better job? Sure, because winning at South Carolina won't be easy with Georgia and Florida in high gear.
Freeze appreciates Liberty, which hired him despite some embarrassing details about his time at Ole Miss. You may recall that he used a university-issued phone to place calls to an escort service. Doh!
"Until I'm blue in the face, some may not want to hear it, but for those that that were hurt by a personal decision, in a failing in my personal life, I'm extremely sorry to have hurt anyone in that. I wish I could do it over 1,000 times," Freeze said. "I'll have great memories of being at Ole Miss, and the great victories we had in the Sugar Bowl, and the two New Year's Six (games) and the win in Austin. I mean, we had some great, great memories and I'll forever hold those dear to me. And I hate like heck that on my watch we were guilty of violating NCAA rules. I was the captain of the ship and I had to obviously accept responsibility for not monitoring things properly there. There was a lot of hurt. Man, I hate it. It's my own state, dude. I'm a Mississippi boy through and through. I hate it like heck."
Louisiana coach Billy Napier would be a good option if Freeze is a no-go. Other targets could include beleaguered Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, Charlotte coach Will Healy, Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer, Philadelphia Eagles assistant head coach Duce Staley and Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.
CBSSports.com expert Dennis Dodd had this take on Freeze:
Freeze is the leader in the clubhouse, and the clubhouse isn't very big. Think of it this way: Perhaps South Carolina opened because Freeze is successful and available. Freeze is an accomplished SEC head coach who needs a lifeline out of Liberty after the way he exited Ole Miss. The Flames are undefeated and ranked for the first time in school history. There isn't a buyout that can keep Freeze at Liberty, especially when an SEC school is involved. Freeze signed an extension through 2026 last week. It doesn't matter. Common sense would dictate that Freeze's moral failings at Ole Miss have been mitigated by a car wash through Liberty. There might not even be a phone call to Flames athletic director Ian McCaw.
“Both Muschamp and Freeze are represented by super agent Jimmy Sexton. The only hang up now is that the hire would have to go through SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Ole Miss went on probation under Freeze's watch. When Nick Saban tried to hire Freeze as an assistant in 2018, it was reportedly shot down by Sankey. But again, the stop at Liberty may have mitigated the mess.
Here is what folks are writing about other college football topics:
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “There are no Cinderella stories in college football. While it's typically a March tradition and one rarely seen in January, nothing seems impossible in this upside down 2020 season. It's the middle of November, and we currently have undefeated teams like Cincinnati, BYI and Indiana hanging out in the top 10 of both major polls. Should they remain undefeated, all three will likely be found in the top 10 of the first College Football Playoff ranking. But do they have a real shot at making the College Football Playoff at the end of the season? Well, no, probably not. A lot of people would like to believe it's a possibility, but I suppose I'm a bit more of a pessimist in the matter. I'm of the opinion that, in a season like 2020 in which any bowl game that is played can choose from any team regardless of their record, the CFP will take a similar approach. That's why I believe the College Football Playoff this season will consist of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State no matter their records or how many games they're able to play. The fourth team will come from a group that includes Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, or Oklahoma. Maybe Wisconsin if the Badgers get enough games in and beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, but that's it.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The best way for the SEC to get two teams in the playoff is for one-loss Florida to beat undefeated Alabama in Atlanta. If the Crimson Tide win out, the SEC’s best second option would be one-loss Texas A&M, which was blown out by Bama but defeated the Gators. The Aggies have a very manageable remaining schedule—but we don’t know how much of it they will play. Their Saturday game against Tennessee was postponed, and it’s quite possible that this week’s game against Mississippi will meet the same fate. We don’t yet know how the committee will appraise teams playing two or more fewer games than others.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones are wonderful players having wonderful seasons, but we need to get used to calling the Florida quarterback Heisman-elect Kyle Trask. The 23-of-29 day for 356 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in the win over the Hogs was fantastic, the running game was okay, and this all worked with Mackey-elect tight end Kyle Pitts out with a concussion. And Feleipe Franks and his return to Gainesville? The Hog QB hit 15-of-19 passes for 250 yards and two scores, the running game was explosive, and it all wasn’t nearly enough because of Trask and the Florida O. How incredible is this? Last year after six games, [LSU quarterback Joe] Burrow had thrown for 1,864 yards and 23 touchdowns with three interceptions. He lit up Texas, but he also had games against Northwestern State, Utah State and Georgia Southern in there. After six games – all against SEC teams – Trask is hitting 70% of his passes for 2,171 yards and 28 touchdowns with three picks.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Ten different Gators caught a pass, and without Pitts, the signal-caller leaned more heavily on Trevon Grimes (six catches, 109 yards, two touchdowns) and the combination of Xzavier Henderson and Keon Zipperer (five combined catches in the first five games, six on Saturday). While I will forever pound my chest about having hyped Burrow as a breakout contender heading into 2019, I was tapping the brakes on Trask hype in 2020. My bad.”
“I’ll probably be more hands on with morale, talking to kids today and talking to them one-on-one about where their head is at and making sure we’re emotionally ready to go for this game. Our job as coaches and teachers is to show them the way of how you go about your business and work when things aren’t ideal. We’re not in an ideal time, we’re not in an ideal situation, but we still have a job to do.”
Interim South Carolina coach Mike Bobo, on the challenge he inherited after replacing Muschamp on an interim basis.
