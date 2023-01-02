Tipsheet: Georgia earns chance to flex SEC muscle against TCU in title game

So now we have a classic overdog-underdog matchup for college football’s national title game.

Southeastern Conference juggernaut Georgia is nearly a two-touchdown favorite over party-crashing TCU in the early betting lines.

“If you look at the teams that play for a national championship, typically they’re not picked seventh in their conference,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

The Bulldogs outlasted Ohio State 42-41 Saturday in one thrilling semifinal and the Horned Frogs upset Michigan 51-45 in the other. We may never see a doubleheader that exciting again.

It was insane. Georgia had to draw on its adventure in Boone County earlier this season while mounting its comeback.

“We had been through something very similar at Missouri. So it was just understanding that, truthfully, we had been through what we felt was worse,” Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran told reporters. “So we just wanted to keep pushing.”

The Buckeyes are still wondering how they failed to finish off the Bulldogs after controlling much of the game.

“I don't think there's one guy in that locker room who doesn't feel like we should have won the game,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said during his postgame news conference. “And I think, again, that's a part of this thing that's going to sit in our stomachs for a long time.”

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett understood why they felt that way.

“They're an unbelievable team, dude. Wow,” Bennett said. “We fought, we fought and they were beating us, it seems like the whole game. And then we made a few plays, and . . . unbelievable.”

Now Georgia has a chance to reaffirm the SEC’s superiority while the Big Ten licks its wounds after nearly putting two teams in the title game.

The Horned Frogs will play the no-respect angle as hard as they can this week, but TCU is not new to the national stage. The Horned Frogs won 11 or more games 10 times under their previous coach, Gary Patterson.

They were the scourge of the Mountain West Conference before joining the Big 12 as part of the Great Realignment. Had college football had an expanded playoff bracket during Patterson’s heyday at the school, the Horned Frogs might have earned the opportunity they will finally get Monday.

More recently, though, TCU suffered four lackluster, Mizzou-like seasons -– three under Patterson, then one under Dykes before their resurgence this season.

The Horned Frogs showed no fear against Michigan and answered every salvo from the Wolverines as they tried to battle back into the game.

“I was very confident we were going to win, just based on their overconfidence,” TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges said.

Here is what folks were writing about the epic CFP playoff semifinals:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “This is what the College Football Playoff was always supposed to be: The tension coursing through bodies during two-minute drives to glory, the spiking heart rates before game-winning kicks, the wrenching what-ifs that define programs for generations. It finally arrived — just as the four-team CFP is on the verge of being shoveled into the dust bin of history because the semifinals had grown too boring and predictable. Ah, well, at least we’ll always have 2022. It was nothing less than the wildest, most thrilling day the college football postseason has ever seen. And it ended at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve — literally — when the Peach Bowl came down to a 50-yard field goal that launched in 2022 and landed in 2023. For Georgia, the leftward shank off the leg of Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles was something between ecstasy and relief. For the Buckeyes, it was a moment where hearts sank and minds wandered to what they could have done differently. But for all of college football, which has struggled to find a postseason that amplifies the best of the sport, it was the moment that actually showed the country what this crazy game is all about: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “A day that began dreaming of the Big Ten having a pair of teams in the national title game ended with the league going empty handed. The league's focus goes from the anticipatory euphoria of the conference's first national title since 2014 to the leadership questions hovering over the league, with Commissioner Kevin Warren having interviewed to become the president of the Chicago Bears. It only took one minute into 2023 for the Big Ten's issues to be ushered to the forefront. Here in Atlanta, a pall of missed opportunity hung over the Ohio State locker room. Gene Smith walked out of the locker room, hugged Ryan Day's wife, Nina, and ambled off into the night shaking his head in disbelief. Staffers muttered about the same hollow feeling that emerged back in 2019, when Ohio State squandered multiple opportunities to beat a Trevor Lawrence-led Clemson team. The players and coaches dwelled on all the little things. The squandered effort of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 348 yards, four touchdowns and suddenly channeled his inner-Braxton Miller with a flurry of second-half scrambles. They bemoaned the squandered effort of the interior of Ohio State's offensive line, which neutralized Jalen Carter.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “He’s not C.J. Stroud. He’s not Bryce Young or Caleb Williams, and next-level talent-wise, he’s not Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. But Stetson Bennett is probably going be a two-tine national champion starting quarterback. He threw one really, really bad pick six against Ohio State, but he also finishes with close to 400 yards – Stroud threw for 348 – and he ran for a touchdown. But it was the final drive that took his legend even further. I didn’t put Bennett on my Heisman ballot – there are three spots – but I got into a slew of arguments and debates about why he deserved to be on there. He gets dismissed because he’s not some sure-thing NFL starter with superhuman skills. He’s an old guy running the best team in college football, and he gets no credit whatsoever for being the leader and steadying force who makes it all go. And he gets zero respect for pulling the Missouri game out of the fire earlier this year, and for putting Oregon away instantly. He’ll get respect for what he did to beat Ohio State, though. Down 41-35 with just under two minutes per game, he was under tremendous pressure from the Ohio State pass rush. Boom … he hit two passes. Boom … got a free play and tried it deep. Boom … hit Kearis Jackson for a 35-yard strike. Boom – one short pass, and then the ten-yarder to tie it before the extra point gave them the lead for good. Being the quarterback of that 2021 national championship game was great. Being the quarterback who got Georgia back in 2022 – and going undefeated along the way – was something special.”

Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “That stodgy old College Football Playoff, long the province of kingdoms, apex predators and chalk, finally hatched itself a darling Saturday. Somehow, it will send to its Los Angeles finale one vivid batch of purple Frogs. How March Madness of it. Never in the previous eight years of semifinals rich in the humdrum had an underdog upended all known thoughts as did the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in their madcap 51-45 deprogramming of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. Now TCU, not even close to ranked at season’s outset, with an enrollment of only 12,273, and hardly fancied even in its state full of football snobs, will play in the national championship game against Georgia . . . It’s a program not only from outside the kingdoms but from outside the outside of the kingdoms. It went 5-7 last year and didn’t even play in a bowl. Hell, it’s the first Big 12 team to reach a playoff final, in which it will try to build on its previous national championship, that one in 1938. If you’d like to sneer the way the Frogs thought Michigan sneered, they’d welcome it.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “With Michigan seemingly boasting more overall talent advantages, it was an absolute must that TCU win the quarterback battle. And when it comes to overall stats, you can make a pretty convincing case that he didn't. Michigan's (J.J.) McCarthy went 20-for-34 for 343 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and another score. (Max) Duggan obviously had his moments, too, throwing for 225 yards, rushing for 57 and contributing to four touchdowns. He moved the chains seven times with his legs, and he was better on third downs, but McCarthy won the volume competition. Duggan won the mistakes competition, however. He threw two deflected interceptions (one that was at least partially on him and one that was very much on his receiver), but McCarthy threw a pair of ill-advised pick sixes, first to Bud Clark in the first quarter and then to Dee Winters in the third. He took more sacks (three to Duggan's one) and fumbled once, too. McCarthy had more positives and more negatives, and the latter ended up making a massive difference. And in the fourth quarter, Duggan was nearly perfect: 5-for-6 for 84 yards, a touchdown and a key, late third-down conversion rush.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “Sonny Dykes took over a team that lost its footing as a Big 12 title contender and a roster that found itself on the outside looking in come bowl season. (TCU last played a bowl game after the 2018 season.) There were a couple notable transfers, but for the most part, the same group of players banded together in Year 1 under Dykes and flipped a 5-7 showing in 2021 into 13 wins and a run to the CFP National Championship. TCU has been doubted and talked about as illegitimate all season long despite proving, time and again, it is one of the best teams in the country. Sometimes, it was criticism over the Frogs' inability to win with large margins. Other times, it would be pointed out how frequently an opposing starting quarterback got knocked out of the game. However, TCU showed it could win in all kinds of ways, and that's what's led to this storybook season. This team has won shootouts and also low-scoring grinders. It has overcome second-half deficits and crucial in-game injuries. Dykes credits the players and their belief in one another as reasons why this team continues to win despite facing adversity. Their commitment to keeping the focus on what is happening inside their own building has allowed the Frogs to keep success from tainting the magic that's powered this amazing run.”

MEGAPHONE

“Where else would you rather be? Having the ball with two minutes left, and if you score a touchdown, you win the game. I looked around, and there was just a whole bunch of just determined, strong stares from all the dudes. It gave me confidence, and everybody else had confidence when we went down the field.”