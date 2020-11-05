Tipsheet: Georgia faces QB quandary ahead of Florida showdown

When Todd Monken signed on as Georgia’s offensive coordinator after multiple NFL stops, he expected to have a seasoned quarterback with Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman.
The Bulldogs added additional experience with USC transfer JT Daniels. Then there was promising freshman D’Wan Mathis, who arrived with long-range starting potential.
So why is former walk-on Stetson Bennett IV serving as the starting Bulldogs quarterback heading into the high-stakes showdown against Florida?
COVID-19 took a toll on the Bulldogs. Newman opted of the season. Daniels has been playing catchup since his belated return to active duty. Mathis got a premature opportunity to start and faltered.
So the trail of misfortune led to Bennett, who held up OK until the last six quarters. He threw four interceptions and fumbled twice during that span as Georgia managed to score just 14 points during that span.
That forced Georgia coach Kirby Smart to offer a vote of confidence for Monken, the cousin of Army coach (and former Missouri coaching target) Jeff Monken.
“I would say he has total autonomy when it comes to offensive decisions, in terms of selecting what he carries into a game, play-calling—that’s what you hire people to do, to do a job," Smart said. "You turn it over to them and say, ‘Hey, what’s the best job we can do?’ Now, he has a tremendous staff with great experience . . . He is really highly organized which is what I really like, in terms of each coach having a responsibility to present to him their thoughts for that game plan of the week. He does a really good job of that.
“In terms of quarterback-play, we’re aligned perfectly. We talk about it each week. We talk about it before each game. We talk about it after each practice. We talk about where guys are, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, and how we think their strengths can benefit our game plan. We go through that. We go through that after each game. We have a lot of communication about it.”
So Georgia’s quarterback situation remains fluid. It may remain so a week from now when the Bulldogs are preparing to face Mizzou.
"Again, the decisions we make as coaches are decisions we have to make," Smart said. "They are tough decisions, no different than they are at who plays corner, who plays tackle. There are a lot of really good competitions out there going on. Ultimately, we feel like Stetson gives us the best chance to win right now. D’Wan gets a lot of work, a lot reps, and competes really hard at that and continues to improve. When he shows us that he is the better guy, then he will be the guy up. Same thing with JT — JT probably doesn’t get as many opportunities as Stetson does and D’Wan does because we works with us some down there on the scout team. But, at the end of the days guys, the decision has to be made by us that gives us the best chance to win. We do that based on the total body of work. Those are decisions that have to be made.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party comes with two central questions: Is Gators coach Dan Mullen losing his mind; and are the Bulldogs really in ride-or-die mode with Stetson Bennett? Mullen spent most of October behaving like someone who is going COVID-19 wild. He said bizarre things: ‘Pack the Swamp’ during the pandemic; and ‘It’s actually unfortunate to me the NCAA did this’ about giving athletes Election Day off from practice. (He went so far as to declare the off day ‘very dangerous because you’re out for the health of the kids, the buildup of the game.’) Then he did bizarre things Saturday: charging across the field at halftime of the game against Missouri to escalate a situation that turned into a full-scale brawl between the two teams; then walking off after the brawl throwing his arms in the air to incite the crowd, WWE-style; then appearing for his postgame press conference wearing a Darth Vader outfit.”
Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “Florida could certainly make a statement with Dan Mullen's first win against Kirby Smart's Georgia squad Saturday, too. Texas A&M will be favored in all of its remaining games, meaning the Aggies will likely be 9-1 and still in contention despite not winning its division in the SEC. Could Wisconsin get in if it fights through its COVID-19 outbreak? Then there are the Group of 5 schools such as BYU and Cincinnati. Cincy has two impressive victories in back-to-back weeks against SMU and Memphis, and should teams fall ahead of the Bearcats in the top 10, they might be in the hunt. I don't see it happening for Cincy, but there is a window, however small it might be. Then there is the Pac-12, the greatest benefactor of the Big 12 eating itself alive. Might a seven-win Pac-12 champion do enough to impress the playoff committee and snag the final spot? It's more likely than seeing BYU or Cincy in the field. Remember, BYU and Cincy will have zero wins against Power 5 teams because of the pandemic.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Among major conferences that have been playing since September, only two winless teams remain. They are Kansas and Vanderbilt, who’ve long been punching bags of the Power Five. With Les Miles in the second year of his rebuild and scholarship numbers dwindling, it’s unlikely Kansas moves on Miles. Could Vanderbilt emerge as an unlikely aggressor in the coaching carousel? It will be the biggest question looming over the new tenure of athletic director Candice Lee. Vanderbilt is 0-4 in Derek Mason’s seventh season, and has its best chance to salvage a victory against Mississippi State next week. Ole Miss drilled Vanderbilt, 54-21, on Saturday. This will be Mason’s seventh consecutive losing season, although he’s managed to lose a pair of bowl games after 6-6 years. Vanderbilt has ambitions to be competitive in the SEC the same way that Stanford did in the Pac-12 more than a decade ago. There have been recent hires and movement behind the scenes to help the university’s athletic ambition to finally resemble the ambitions of the campus. Vanderbilt has never properly utilized its reach and name, and long accepted second-tier SEC status. In order to change that, it would take investment. Lee appears capable and willing to chart Vanderbilt on that course. The question is whether the school can build and court donors with so little optimism from between the lines in football.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Ohio State used a perfect start and a mostly unstoppable offense to cruise against Penn State in what was, on paper, by far its hardest game of the Big Ten regular season. The biggest opponent moving forward could be complacency: Can the Buckeyes keep their intensity level where it needs to be when they're favored by three-plus touchdowns in every single remaining game besides maybe Indiana (Nov. 21) and Michigan (Dec. 12)?”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Yeah, it stinks that Trevor Lawrence can’t play against Notre Dame, but it’s going to be okay. Clemson has a whole lot of other superstar talents to work around. The guy under center – the likely No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 – isn’t bad, either. What more could you have possibly wanted out of DJ Uiagalelei in the 34-28 comeback win over Boston College? I have to remember that not every college football fan is all geeked out in the recruiting and prospect world – I just assume that everyone lives in my bubble and knows who this guy is. He’s it. He’s next. He’s the the one after Deshaun and Trevor, and he’s got all the tools to be a franchise NFL quarterback as soon as he’s ready to leave. He was great in the first half against BC, the defense wasn’t, and all he did was hit 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns and run for 25 yards and a score to go into the Notre Dame game with a gut-check regular-season win that the team seems to come up with once a year.”
"You're not going to tiptoe through the lilies and beat these guys."
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, on facing Notre Dame.
