Tipsheet: Georgia faces QB quandary ahead of Florida showdown

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Among major conferences that have been playing since September, only two winless teams remain. They are Kansas and Vanderbilt, who’ve long been punching bags of the Power Five. With Les Miles in the second year of his rebuild and scholarship numbers dwindling, it’s unlikely Kansas moves on Miles. Could Vanderbilt emerge as an unlikely aggressor in the coaching carousel? It will be the biggest question looming over the new tenure of athletic director Candice Lee. Vanderbilt is 0-4 in Derek Mason’s seventh season, and has its best chance to salvage a victory against Mississippi State next week. Ole Miss drilled Vanderbilt, 54-21, on Saturday. This will be Mason’s seventh consecutive losing season, although he’s managed to lose a pair of bowl games after 6-6 years. Vanderbilt has ambitions to be competitive in the SEC the same way that Stanford did in the Pac-12 more than a decade ago. There have been recent hires and movement behind the scenes to help the university’s athletic ambition to finally resemble the ambitions of the campus. Vanderbilt has never properly utilized its reach and name, and long accepted second-tier SEC status. In order to change that, it would take investment. Lee appears capable and willing to chart Vanderbilt on that course. The question is whether the school can build and court donors with so little optimism from between the lines in football.”