Tipsheet: Georgia finally breaks through, topples Alabama for title

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “In the end, 5-foot-11 senior quarterback Stetson Bennett got the ending right — for the game, for a career that began as a walk-on with a half locker and for the fairy tale that will be remembered as a signature moment in school history. After a controversial fumble gave away the lead and momentum to Alabama with nearly 10 minutes remaining, Bennett re-wrote Georgia football history by taming the fan base’s fatalism and leading a pair of touchdown drives.”

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: “The kid who passed on scholarships to smaller schools and chose to walk on at Georgia, only to leave for a junior college, return, lose the starting job and regain it due to an injury to the starter, all while dogged by Dawgs who didn't believe he had the flash or talent to compete against more dynamic QBs like Bama's newest Heisman winner, Bryce Young. So, why stick with it? Because his only childhood dream was to do exactly what he did Monday night. The kid who went to games in Athens, Georgia, and ran around in his backyard with a football tucked under an arm that was draped in a UGA jersey, living out every fantasy of every kid in the world -- winning it all for the team he was born adoring.”