Tipsheet: Georgia finally breaks through, topples Alabama for title

Tipsheet had to see to believe it.
Georgia beating Alabama is the College Football Playoff title game? That was so hard to imagine.
Sure, Vegas made the Bulldogs a slight favorite in the game. But Alabama pummeled them in the Southeastern Conference Championship just a few weeks earlier.
Georgia carried four decades of bad history into this game. The Bulldogs had languished in the Crimson Tide’s shadow since coach Nick Saban came to Alabama.
The Crimson Tide brought championship aura into the game along with its Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Bryce Young.
But Alabama had to settle for field goal after field goal against Georgia’s NFL-caliber defense. Losing its most explosive receiver to a knee injury didn’t help matters for the Crimson Tide, since running the ball against the Bulldogs was difficult.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV – who initially came to the school as a walk-on -- overcame a potentially decisive fumble to march his team to a 33-18 victory with a late offensive surge.
He silenced his doubters in the most dramatic way possible while becoming one of the great underdog stories of his time. He wept on the sidelines when the Bulldogs clinched their victory and the enormity of the accomplishment hit him.
The former scout team quarterback helped Georgia finally break its curse. The local boy did good.
“I hope it gives somebody a little hope,” Bennett said. “Just keep fighting. Keep your mouth shut. Work hard. Life's tough, and you just gotta fight through it.”
While most of the game was dull and unfit for the big screen, its Hollywood ending and redemption story line made it memorable.
“I told the guys in the locker room, just take a picture of this, because I think back to the '80 championship picture and seeing all those players and the Frank Walkers and the Herschel Walkers and all these people that have reached out and said things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Our guys have accomplished that, something special, and as they say, they've become legendary, and I want that for them.”
Here is what folks were writing about this:
Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “Maybe it figured that when Georgia finally got Alabama after the serial bummers of recent years, it would happen in a game that doubled as hardship. It figured that when Georgia would surmount its Alabama mountain at last, it would take a slog that often looked like it should have occurred in mud, perhaps trucked indoors into Lucas Oil Stadium on a cold night downtown. It would get Alabama the only way it could get Alabama — painstakingly. Well, Georgia got Alabama at last Monday night, by turning a gnarly five-point deficit into a gleeful 33-18 win with three touchdowns bunched into the final eight-plus minutes but set to glow in Georgia lore forever. Georgia got that first national championship in 41 years in the College Football Playoff title game, and it gave sixth-year coach and Georgia alumnus Kirby Smart his first win in five games against his former boss, Alabama Coach Nick Saban, and it reversed its shocking 41-24 loss to Alabama 37 days prior in the SEC championship game.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “The program of Herschel and (Vince) Dooley and frustration spanning four decades finally got over the hump, physically and mentally. Young was pummeled. With his receiving corps diminished and the running game bottled up, he had to throw a career-high 57 times. For Georgia, this makes up for everything. And by everything, we mean Pittsburgh's Dan Marino throwing the game-winning pass with 35 seconds left in the 1982 Sugar Bowl. We mean, one year later in the same bowl, Penn State's Todd Blackledge throwing a fourth-quarter 47-yard bomb for insurance in a 27-23 win over the Dawgs. Herschel Walker left the field that night as the Heisman Trophy winner but not with a second national title. We mean Georgia going another two decades from that moment without winning the SEC. In 2007, No. 7 LSU leap-frogged No. 4 Georgia to get to the BCS Championship Game. Oh, and who can forget the soul-crunching loss four years ago in the CFP National Championship when Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith with a game-winning TD pass in overtime.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “How long has it been? The Rubik's Cube debuted only a few months before the Bulldogs last won a title, and it has felt like they've been unable to solve it ever since. That same year, CNN opened its doors down the road in Atlanta. The Bulldogs played 514 games since they last won it all. They won 368, lost 140 and tied five. They'd won plenty of big games over the past four decades but not the one that mattered most. For so long, Athens was the drinking town with the football problem. If Georgia turned out defensive tackles like the state produces country music stars, the drought would have ended long ago.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “In the end, 5-foot-11 senior quarterback Stetson Bennett got the ending right — for the game, for a career that began as a walk-on with a half locker and for the fairy tale that will be remembered as a signature moment in school history. After a controversial fumble gave away the lead and momentum to Alabama with nearly 10 minutes remaining, Bennett re-wrote Georgia football history by taming the fan base’s fatalism and leading a pair of touchdown drives.”
Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: “The kid who passed on scholarships to smaller schools and chose to walk on at Georgia, only to leave for a junior college, return, lose the starting job and regain it due to an injury to the starter, all while dogged by Dawgs who didn't believe he had the flash or talent to compete against more dynamic QBs like Bama's newest Heisman winner, Bryce Young. So, why stick with it? Because his only childhood dream was to do exactly what he did Monday night. The kid who went to games in Athens, Georgia, and ran around in his backyard with a football tucked under an arm that was draped in a UGA jersey, living out every fantasy of every kid in the world -- winning it all for the team he was born adoring.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The question now is whether this rivalry between two superpowers, two neighboring states and two great football coaches cut from the same cloth is in the fourth quarter or just beginning. Because at long last — and after plenty of doubts — Smart has built a program worthy of being a true rival for Alabama. And if the 70-year-old Saban has the energy, the good health and the desire to keep going, the next decade could see a back-and-forth battle unlike anything college football has seen since Florida-Florida State in the 1990s. That’s the level Alabama and Georgia are operating at right now. That’s how much separation they’ve created with the rest of the sport. And with Georgia finally breaking through after Smart lost his first four meetings with Saban, that’s what’s at stake every time these two teams tee it up.”
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
- Will Georgia maintain staying power after this breakthrough, or will it fall back as Clemson did?
- Did Nick Saban get right back into the office Tuesday to get to work on the 2022 season?
- Will Alabama reestablish some semblance of a running game by the fall?
MEGAPHONE
"I love my guys. I'll forever love my guys. I wouldn't trade my guys for anything, And . . . it's a little tough that I let them down today. But I love those guys and they stepped up. Adversity has been our thing all year. I've just gotta do better with it."
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, on losing the CFP title game.