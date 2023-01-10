Tipsheet: Georgia flexes SEC muscle on poor TCU with singular performance

And to think that Missouri almost beat Georgia this season.

Had the Tigers made fewer mistakes or broken another big play here and there, they could have beaten the Bulldogs on Faurot Field. Instead, they let Georgia escape Memorial Stadium with a 26-22 victory.

The Bulldogs drew on that harrowing Boone County experience while rallying past The Ohio State University 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

They were not invincible this season. Their 16-6 victory at Kentucky was a bit of mess too. Georgia was beatable at various points this season.

But not on Monday night, when they thrashed TCU 65-7. They dominated from the opening moments until the closing seconds.

“It seems like for the past three of four months, we’ve been looking to see if somebody could beat us, and we just ran out of games,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett told reporters afterward.

Was this Georgia team one of the all-time greats? No, because the Bulldogs needed narrow escapes to get to 15-0.

Tipsheet ranks the 2019 LSU squad as the best-ever given the trail of destruction Joe Burrow and Co. left in the mighty Southeastern Conference and in the playoffs.

Did Monday bring the greatest title game performances ever? You bet, because the Bulldogs absolutely demolished a TCU team that came to Los Angeles with great confidence and much momentum.

The Horned Frogs arrived with nothing to lose. All the pressure was on Georgia.

And yet aside from a couple of jittery false starts and illegal motions, the Bulldogs played methodically dominant football.

The TCU carriage turned into a pumpkin, careened into a ditch, burst into flames and splattered passersby with searing pumpkin goo. It was hard to watch, unless you were either a Georgia loyalist or a sports fan with sadistic tendencies.

How did Georgia blast through TCU’s defense so easily?

“Kind of just executed on our misalignments and kept scoring on those,” Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters told reporters. “We kept beating ourselves up, just overthinking, trying to run to fast to the ball and things of that nature.”

No, here’s what happened: You got smashed, play after play after play after play. TCU’s beating will live in infamy as one of the most spectacular defeats in college football history.

Here is what folks were writing about the national title game:

Jerry Brewer, Washington Post: “Because former Nick Saban assistant Kirby Smart leads the Bulldogs, there are traces of Alabama’s DNA in the program, but they are something different: a contemporary model, just as scary but more airtight as they live out this moment. They have much work to do to match the length and consistency of a Crimson Tide run that has yet to fully end. However, without question, no rival team during the Saban era has presented such a valid claim to the throne. For that reason, the lasting impression of this one-sided championship game should not include any accusations of TCU fraudulence. Ridicule the Horned Frogs if you must, but know that Georgia could have made almost any challenger seem unworthy. The Bulldogs have spent the past two seasons proving that, winning 29 of 30 games during that span. After avenging an SEC title game loss to Alabama to win last year’s national championship, they just went 15-0 for an encore. And that was after losing 15 players to the NFL draft, five of whom went in the first round.ng the Saban era has presented such a valid claim to the throne.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “If it was just about recruiting stars, it wouldn’t have been this dominating. If it was just about measurables, the most important players in the game wouldn’t have been a 5-foot-11 former walk-on quarterback and a receiver who was going to play at Chattanooga before getting the scholarship offer of his dreams. Georgia isn’t sitting here as a back-to-back national champion just because Kirby Smart never met a signing day he couldn’t win. Do stars matter? Sure. Just ask TCU, which likely realized within minutes Monday that its size, speed and skill quotient were not the same as the team on the other side of the field. In miniature, Georgia’s 65-7 win was such a physical mismatch that there wasn't a single part of the game where it looked like the Horned Frogs belonged in the same weight class. But what Georgia has done to repeat as champions for the first time in the College Football Playoff era is about far, far more than recruiting. Georgia isn’t just beating everyone else in that department, they’re evaluating better, developing better and coaching better than any program in college football. That doesn’t mean the Bulldogs are guaranteed to win championships as far as the eye can see. But would you bet against it, either?”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Georgia is 33-1 in its last 34 games. Its 29 wins over the last two season ties the major college record. Smart is 73-10 since 2017. Bennett leaves after six seasons -- five of them at Georgia -- accounting for 15 touchdowns in four playoff games. There was a time he wouldn't get four snaps in a practice. Georgia's 65 points were the most in the championship game era (1998). The 58-point margin of victory was the most in any bowl game, ever. This despite the Dawgs entering as the biggest favorites in CFP history (13.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook). They covered with 44 points left to spare. At one point early in the third quarter, UGA had run 45 plays and scored 45 points. But if one needs a turning point, perhaps it was eight years ago when Smart left one dynasty at Alabama to form another at his alma mater. That's why Monday was more of a continuation than a landmark. Win or lose, there was going to be a dynasty discussion about these Dawgs. Now the "D" word might as well be etched in the hedges at Sanford Stadium. Seven years into his career at Georgia, Smart has a better record than Saban did at the same point (81-15 v. 79-15). Smart trails Saban 3-2 championships after seven years, but that's a minor detail given the Georgia coach is 24 years younger than his former boss.”

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: “For so long, Georgia was the flagship program of the really good but not quite great. It produced a few decades of pretty nice seasons ending in pretty nice bowl games played by a lot of really good players dressed in red, white and black. But the Dawgs were always a few steps behind the sport's elite. They were always one play shy of beating Alabama. Always a few five-star recruits behind Florida. Always a few inches short when measured against the true ruling class of college football, even as the head of that class rolled through different eras and teams, from Miami and Nebraska to Southern California and seemingly every team in the SEC except for the one in Athens, Georgia. But on a damp Monday night outside Los Angeles, the Georgia Bulldogs didn't simply engrave their names onto the measuring stick by which all other college football programs are measured, they pulled that stick off the desk and beat the TCU Horned Frogs with it. Now, the conversation about Georgia football isn't about what it hasn't been able to do. It's about what it might be able to do that few have ever done before: move past building championship seasons and move into building a championship era.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Georgia just did the 2021 season one better. Last year’s team was better, more talented, and . . . it lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. This year’s defense wasn’t as good, but the team was perfect. It closed out with the biggest win in the history of bowl games, it totally outmatched TCU in every way, and it proved one key thing – talent matters. Now everyone will be talking about doing it a third time in a row, but the SEC is still very, very, very good. Alabama will be better. Tennessee will be better. Florida will be better. The SEC will be nasty as always, and nothing is ever a given in that league. For now, though, Georgia just finished off a historic two-year run. It might not win the national title next year, but it’s going to be in the mix for a long, long time.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “A three-peat hasn't been accomplished in 86 years because winning in college football is extremely difficult, and to keep that year-over-year consistency in the modern era is even harder. The transfer portal provides opportunities for massive roster turnover and coaching staffs see shake-ups every single offseason. At a place like Georgia, the talent in the building is among the most coveted in all of college football, both by other programs and the NFL. Georgia has joined the extremely short list of Nebraska, USC and Alabama in terms of teams that have won back-to-back titles since 1980 amid this turbulent environment. It's harder than ever to just go back-to-back, so why can't Georgia be the first program since World War II to three-peat? Winning the 2022 title wasn't totally unexpected if you consider the preseason odds and the near-consensus top-three ranking the Bulldogs carried coming into the season. Still, the idea that the Bulldogs would flex such dominance over the rest of the sport was not a popular consideration. After all, this was a program that lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft after winning it all, including eight starters on defense. There's a high floor to Georgia football right now given the cumulative effect of highly rated recruiting classes, but even still it was possible that we'd see some regression given the roster turnover. Smart, interestingly enough, thinks the loss of so many starters and key contributors made repeating easier than it will be to win the championship again next season. Smart argues that entitlement is the biggest culture killer, and with so many of this year's contributors back, he thinks avoiding that feeling of entitlement is going to be one of the biggest challenges for the 2023 season.

MEGAPHONE

"You know how people talk about we are being hunted? We're the hunters. We don't get hunted."