Tipsheet: Georgia uses old-school recruiting success to sustain talent level

At the top of the college football pyramid, four-star players back up former four-star recruits.

Alabama has long enjoyed that sort of depth. Now Georgia is at that level, thanks to the coach Kirby Smart’s recruiting success.

While other teams have relied heavily on proven talent from the transfer portal this season, Smart has used internal promotions to fill key needs. He is still running a traditional juggernaut.

The Bulldogs will challenge Tennessee’s fast-tempo “Blur Ball” offense Saturday with a stout defense – despite losing eight defensive players from last season’s national title team to the NFL Draft, including five who went in the first round.

Last year’s defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, moved on to Oregon as head coach. And the personnel challenges kept coming this season.

Writing from ESPN.com, Mark Schlabach offered an update:

When the Bulldogs take on No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, only two players who started for Georgia's defense in its 33-18 victory against Alabama in the CFP National Championship game are expected to be on the field -- cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith.

The Bulldogs lost senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending pectoral muscle injury this week; safety William Poole left the team in September for personal reasons.

Nonetheless, the Georgia defense that takes the field against the high-flying Volunteers in a game that might decide the SEC East title leads the conference in run defense (85.4 yards) and total defense (262.5 yards) and is second against the pass (177.1 yards).

So how do the Bulldogs keep rolling on?

“It is just the standard,” Smart said. “Just because you lose good players does not mean you are not going to be good next year. Maybe that is an expectation that some teams have, but that is not the expectation of any team I have ever been a part of. The expectation is that you are going to be good because you recruit good players and because you coach hard.”

And to think that Missouri had a clear shot at upsetting the Bulldogs and spoiling their national title defense, before the Tigers faded.

Oh, well . . .

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “Tennessee's sudden ambush of the SEC elite -- and potentially the College Football Playoff -- offers evidence to one of the working theories that's evolved during this season. Alabama and Georgia raced ahead of the rest of the sport last season, as they each won their CFP semifinal games by three touchdowns and won the past two titles. But this season, even with Georgia undefeated, it appears the field has caught up to them. The slight regression of Alabama and Georgia from superior to merely elite leaves the sport poised for a delicious finishing kick. The teams between No. 1 and No. 6 in the college football rankings appear to be more muddled this season, as the inevitability of Alabama and Georgia dominance has been replaced by the specter of mortality.”

Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “Before the season, SEC media picked Alabama and Georgia to win their respective divisions with a combined 349 first-place votes out of a possible 362. National media voted them No. 1 and No. 3 in the preseason AP poll, respectively, while projecting only one other SEC team in the top 18. (Texas A&M, at No. 6.) As far as the rest of the league was concerned, November intrigue was likely limited to the consolation bid for the Sugar Bowl and ritual scrutiny of coaches on the hot seat. Expectations for the likes of Ole Miss (21st in the preseason), LSU (unranked), and Tennessee (unranked) were noncommittal, topping out at cautious optimism. Instead, the next few weeks are as relevant and unpredictable as they’ve been at this point on the schedule in a long time. For that, we can thank Josh Heupel, Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly for putting their teams in position to make things at least temporarily interesting. In addition to Bama and UGA, the Rebels, Tigers and Vols are all ranked in the top 15 of the new AP poll, and all three remain very much alive in the conference and Playoff races with the front-runners squarely in their sights.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “A win for the Vols would all but guarantee Tennessee could drop a game down the stretch and still reach the Playoff for the first time. Josh Huepel's team would have three wins over the current CFP Top 10 and six of its nine wins could come over foes who were ranked at kickoff. Beat Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt and Tennessee is in the CFP, no matter what happens in Atlanta, possibly as the No. 1 seed. Heck, even with a loss and runner-up status in the SEC East, Tennessee may still be in, so long as the Vols don't go all Oregon against the Dawgs.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “There are turnarounds and there are turnarounds. This one came swiftly and smartly. That Alabama game on Oct. 15 changed everything. The result suggested the Vols can score their way to a championship. It's been done before. Tennessee sports the nation's most explosive offense. There is an edge-of-our-seat factor to a unit that runs a play every 3.58 seconds. Quarterback Hendon Hooker went from Virginia Tech castoff to Heisman Trophy contender. The defense may have proven it's arrived holding Kentucky to six points last week, the fewest at Tennessee in an SEC game across the last 14 years. The same defense that is top 10 against the run also struggles against the pass.”

Jay Busbee, Yahoo! Sports: “Before Tennessee and its fans get too caught up in what-ifs, though, it’s worth remembering that they’re marching into the college football equivalent of Mordor, an unforgiving land where the hedges are fertilized by scraps of teams with big dreams. The Dawgs, an 8-point favorite on Saturday by BetMGM oddsmakers, are riding a five-game winning streak over Tennessee where the average margin of victory is more than 28 points. Georgia hasn’t lost at home in more than three years, since a chaotic defeat to South Carolina in 2019. Earlier this season, the Dawgs picked apart Oregon — ranked No. 8 in the CFP — like leftover turkey three days after Thanksgiving.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “OK, let’s count ‘em up. Tennessee’s at No. 1, and no surprise there. The Volunteers have amassed a sterling resume and can put a headlock on the top spot with a win Saturday against the Bulldogs, who land at No. 3. Alabama is No. 6, as the highest-ranked one-loss team entering Saturday’s game against No. 10 LSU, the top-ranked team with two losses. Just behind the Tigers is No. 11 Mississippi. So, to sum up: Of the top 11 teams in the rankings, five come from the SEC. The league has multiple avenues to putting two teams into the playoff.”

MEGAPHONE

"I think he'd do great. I think that's a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter. Great name. This is a different world we're in now because recruiting has always been important. But now we have the portal. You can change a roster faster than you ever could before, and you could lose a roster faster than you ever could before.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, endorsing Deion Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job.