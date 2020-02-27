Tipsheet: Giancarlo Stanton keeps pulling muscles, collecting paychecks

Will Leitch , MLB.com : “It is a cruel irony that, after years of Joey Votto being brilliant, the best thing the Reds had going on, the year he finally got some support from his pitching staff was the year he stopped hitting. It was downright bizarre to watch Votto in 2019. This Hall of Fame-caliber hitter seemed to lose his hit tool entirely, with his OBP dropping 60 full points (and 100 points from '17) and his walks dropping at a crazy rate. Tellingly, the man who was intentionally walked 20 times in '17 only got two in '19. Votto typically has more walks than strikeouts, but in 2019, he had 47 more K's than walks, a crazy number that couldn’t possibly repeat itself. Votto might not be the superstar he once was. But this is still a guy who led the National League in OBP seven times, including three years in a row from 2016-18. He has plenty of thunder in that lineup around him, and a team that, at last, is gearing up to win right now. Votto could be one of the key players in the National League. Vintage Votto might just get Cincinnati to the postseason.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Last year’s Tampa Bay Rays didn’t exactly have a set lineup; apart from Willy Adames, who played shortstop no matter the situation, nobody played more than 125 games at a given position. Even everyday starters like Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows moved from spot to spot to suit the situation, while injuries and Tampa Bay’s characteristic roster churn mixed up manager Kevin Cash’s toolbox even further. This year, the Rays’ setup somehow might be even more convoluted. Pham is gone, off to San Diego in a trade that brought back right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who’s a good defender and hits for power but sported a .289 OBP last year with a massive platoon split—he hit lefties better than righties to the tune of more than 170 points of OPS. The Rays also added former Cardinals slugger José Martínez, another right-handed corner guy who hits for even more power, has an even more severe platoon split, and plays zero defense. Those two will fit somehow with Meadows, incumbent first basemen Nate Lowe and Ji-Man Choi, and fellow newcomer Yoshitomo Tsutsugo—all four of whom are left-handed hitters. The Rays also look set to platoon in center field, where they’ve added a righty who can’t hit (Manuel Margot) to go along with their lefty who can’t hit (Kevin Kiermaier). This puzzle would be simpler if the Rays’ roster were expanded to 32 players and not 26, but perhaps the next month will provide some insights into how, exactly, Cash aims to set up his lineup.”