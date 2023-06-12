Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel was in the TD Garden stands for Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

He grew up in the Boston area and played at Boston University. He and his father Bob watched the St. Louis Blues stun the Boston Bruins 4-1 on their own ice to win the Cup.

“I think when you're sitting there watching as a player, you want to be in that situation,” Eichel told reporters. “You have a lot of questions in your head when you're sitting there watching it. ‘What it would be like to be there?’”

Eichel will likely find out soon. Along with Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev, two members of the Blues’ Cup-winning team, he will try to lead the Golden Knights to title-clinching victory Tuesday night.

Vegas holds a commanding 3-1 lead over the Florida Panthers in the best-of-seven Cup showdown. The Golden Knights withstood Florida’s vigorous physical assault to win the first two games, then they won the pivotal Game 4 with the sort of disciplined, well-structured game the Blues played while winning their championship.

Few players could appreciate this opportunity more than Eichel. He was the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, so his career unfolded under the massive shadow of first overall pick Connor McDavid.

Eichel languished for six seasons with the god-awful Buffalo Sabres and became their face of soul-crushing failure.

“Listen, when I was in Buffalo I was still living my dream, I was playing in the NHL,” Eichel said. “I don't have a whole lot to complain about. You're just not having as much success. You want to be doing what we're doing now.”

Eichel suffered a neck injury and opted for a surgical procedure the Sabres refused to authorize. Finally the team traded him to the Golden Knights and freed him from his suffering.

After recovering from the successful neck procedure last season, Eichel helped push the Golden Knights to the brink of championship this season.

He earned high marks from teammates on how well he assimilated with his new team.

“I think your perspective changes a bit as you get older and you start to value certain things differently,” he said. “The way you look at things changes. It comes with experience, time and adversity. That's probably why I feel I have a different mindset now than I did years ago.

“I couldn't be happier and more fortunate to have landed here.”

As Eichel tries to stay focused on finishing the job at hand, he can follow the lead of the former Blues captain who has been there and done that.

“You've got to take it day by day.” Pietrangelo said. “We've got a couple days here to regroup. We've played really well at home here in the playoffs, so you've got to feel pretty good going home with a 3-1 lead."

Here is what folks are writing about the Stanley Cup Final:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The numbers already weren't in the Panthers' favor heading into Game 4. Teams that took a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final won the championship in 48 out of 53 series. Teams that won the first two games at home in the Final won the Cup in 38 of 41 series. Now, the picture's even bleaker for the Cats. Teams up 3-1 in a best of seven Stanley Cup Final have won 36 of 37 series. The only team in NHL history to rally from that deficit was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who came back from a 3-0 hole to defeat the Detroit Red Wings for the Cup. This is the fourth straight Stanley Cup Final and the fifth in the past six years where a team went up 3-1 in the series.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “Matthew Tkachuk is the Florida Panthers, and the Florida Panthers are Matthew Tkachuk. Not only is the spunky, scrappy, last-minute-scoring, overtime-delivering Hart Trophy finalist the heartbeat of an 8-seed hockey team that has blended clutch with punch during their odds-defying run to the Stanley Cup Final. But he is also hobbled and hurting. He is pushing through pain. He is running out of gas and magic and appears to, finally, be staring at a mountain too steep to climb: winning three straight, including two on the road, against a deep and determined Vegas Golden Knights squad dead-set on finishing the job . . . The Panthers’ laundry list of injuries will be kept secret, but their list of shortcomings when matched against the Golden Knights is growing evident as the series stretches. The Cats spent the first two games running around, often out of position, committing too many reckless penalties and attempting in vain to intimidate a poised and veteran opponent. And Sergei Bobrovsky looked human for the first time in a month. So while the Panthers skated much more disciplined at home, and Goalie Bob has bounced back into form, their anemic power-play is still searching for its first goal of the series (0-for-13) and they’re forever busy playing catchup. On aggregate, Vegas is outscoring Florida 17-9 over four games.”

Emily Kaplan, ESPN.com: “Matthew Tkachuk isn't right. The Panthers star winger has been the heartbeat of this Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final. But the hit from Keegan Kolesar early in Game 3 may have been a series changer. While coach Paul Maurice admitted that Tkachuk was pulled by the concussion spotter and had to clear protocol -- later returning to the game -- he hasn't looked the same since, despite scoring the late equalizer in Game 3. In Game 4, Tkachuk was passing up shots he may usually take, taking slower velocity shots than we'd typically see, and perhaps most tellingly: shying away from some of the physical play we expect him to get involved in. He sat for most of the third period, despite sitting on the bench . . . There's another upper body injury clearly at play, and unfortunately it may doom the Cats.”

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, NHL.com: “It would be silly to write off the Panthers, of course. They were nine points out of a playoff spot in late December and rallied to earn the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They came back from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round to defeat the Boston Bruins, after the Bruins set the NHL records for wins (65) and points (135) in the regular season. Then they defeated the Maple Leafs in five games in the second round and swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final. But the Golden Knights seem highly unlikely to take the Panthers lightly. They are experienced, mature and on a mission.”

Sean Shapiro, EP Rinkside: “Now the Panthers will pivot mentally to what they did in the first round against the Boston Bruins. They trailed 3-1 in that series against the best team in NHL regular season history, they came back to win the series in Game 7. Maurice said the team would relive those stories over the next couple days, celebrate that, and use it to bring the series back to Sunrise for Game 6. It’ll be a desperate Florida team, similar to how desperate the Dallas Stars were against Vegas after going down 3-0 in the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights did their part to let the Stars back in, make it a series and force a Game 6, before finally putting their foot down and closing out in dominant fashion. That close-out mentality, on home ice, will be a focus in Game 5 . . . Vegas will also focus on the element that made it so dominant in the first two periods, where they were structurally sound and made Florida pay for mistakes . . . The second period felt like a breaking point, even with Florida scoring on a weird bounce late in the sandwich stanza. The Golden Knights dominated possession and shot quality, they kept Bobrovsky under siege, and as the Panthers wilted — the effects of a three-line team vs. a four-line team — the scoreboard reflected the actions on the ice.”

MEGAPHONE

“Just go out there, win one game, and force them to come back to Florida. That's pretty much the message in this room. Same thing with Boston: We just wanted to get back to Florida then and we’re going to do the same thing now.”

Florida star Matthew Tkachuk, on facing elimination.