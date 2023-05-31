Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The St. Louis Blues have a Stanley Cup banner, so their fans won’t feel quite so bad about seeing the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights bid for the sacred chalice.

Had the Blues still been without a Cup well into their sixth decade while these two Sun Belt teams made their run . . . well, Tipsheet tries not to think about that scenario.

The Golden Knights were a novelty when they bid for the Cup as an expansion team. Now they are back an impressive and experienced team benefiting from the leadership of Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev from the Blues’ championship team.

“The first trip was just kind of overwhelming,” Golden Knights center William Karlsson told reporters. “You've never been there before. Maybe you took it for granted a little bit back then.

“Five years later, there's been ups and downs. You realize that this opportunity doesn't come around too often.”

This time around Jonathan Marchessault advised his teammates not to touch the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after Vegas defeated the Dallas Stars to win the Western Conference title.

“It's just one of those things where it didn't work out for us the first year, right,” Marchessault asked. “So, we're back here and we want to do things different. The one that we want to touch is four wins away.”

The upstart Panthers made a storybook playoff run in 1996 that fell short. And this season they barely crept into the Eastern Conference and they barely survived their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

So they got handsy with the Price of Wales Trophy after winning their side of the league as the NHL’s surprise team in this postseason.

“The last thing that we're going to do is be superstitious about not touching it,” Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk said. “Like, nobody said we were even going to make the playoffs. I think it's pretty cool to touch it, carry it around and take a picture with it. We earned that thing.”

The Panthers kept elevating their game on the fly, as the Blues did when they surprised the NHL with their Cup run.

“Maybe some teams feel the heat in these high-pressure situations, but we don't really feel that way,” Tkachuk said. “We're having fun. No one expected us to be here.”

Here is what folks are writing about the Cup Final:

Emily Sadler, Sportsmet: “We all know how the regular season ultimately ended, with Florida finishing in the second wild card spot by a margin of a single point. And we all thought we knew how their post-season was going to end, too — down 3-1 against the historically good Boston Bruins, the fate of the 43-point underdogs from Florida appearing all but sealed. And then, again, they went on a win streak. The Panthers went on to win three straight games to edge the Bruins in overtime of Game 7, and then made quick work of the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-1 series win in Round 2. A third-round sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes now has them facing the Vegas Golden Knights with the Stanley Cup on the line thanks to absolutely sensational goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky and some of the most clutch performances we’ve ever seen from Matthew Tkachuk and the rest of this Panthers core. They’ve lost just four games through three rounds of playoff hockey, and since being down 3-1 against Boston have won 11 of 12 matchups.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “Sergei Bobrovsky is the front-runner to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP. On Jan. 1, that possibility seemed laughable. At the time, Bobrovsky was 8-12-1, with an .894 save percentage and 3.32 goals-against average. Florida was sitting 23rd overall in the league standings, at 16-18-4. Those two things were likely related. Goaltending is the backbone of any great team. And as Maurice mentioned before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final, netminders must be special at playoff time for a club to go far. Bobrovsky wasn't giving those vibes in the fall. From winter into spring though, Bobrovsky was on track toward a major glow-up. The turnaround started slowly around mid-January, with a breezy 5-0-1 stretch from Bobrovsky. He became more consistent from there, and Bobrovsky fully re-announced himself as a reliable No.1 by going 11-4-1 with a .921 SV% and 2.63 GAA into late March.”

Iain MacIntryre, Sportsnet: “The Vegas Golden Knights are misfits no more. Actually, they’re perfectly suited to winning a Stanley Cup. After cuffing aside the Dallas Stars 6-0 Monday to win the Western Conference title in six games, the big, brawny, deep Knights look more like Godzilla than the Cinderella team of expansion-draft 'misfits' that somehow made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 in the franchise’s first National Hockey League season. Even using their fourth-string goalie in Adin Hill, who had a 23-save shutout in Game 6, and with their best player, Jack Eichel, goal-less in the conference final, the Golden Knights were just too much for the Stars and overwhelmed them with speed, power and scoring depth in the deciding game.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “From the moment the puck dropped, the Golden Knights looked like they were running shooting drills in practice, so irrelevant were the guys in the green jerseys. They put goal after goal through Jake Oettinger with nothing even resembling a response from the home team, until they punched their ticket to a climactic series against the Panthers with a 6-0 final. Maybe the Stars just forgot what day it was. The eye test and the harder numbers achieved perfect synchronicity in this one. Rarely is an expected goals chart even a small fraction as exciting as the live action, but I can't help but feel stunned by this simple representation of the game's first 20 minutes. It looks like a graph of PS2 sales vs. N-Gage sales. Remember: Dallas had to win this game!”

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, NHL.com: “Six of the Golden Knights were part of the run to the Cup Final in Vegas' inaugural season only to lose to the Washington Capitals in five games: forwards William Carrier, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith and defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore. Fittingly, Karlsson had two goals and an assist Monday. Carrier had a goal and an assist. Marchessault had a goal. Smith had two assists. Now the ‘Golden Misfits,’ as they were known then, have a chance to finish what they started . . . Much has changed since 2017-18. When the Golden Knights joined the NHL, they didn't have low expectations. They had no expectations. When they won the Pacific Division and made the Cup Final, they shocked the hockey world. Expectations skyrocketed afterward, and Vegas pursued the Cup aggressively and unapologetically, parting with popular coaches and players, bringing in high-end talent, and pushing the limits of the salary cap. They enjoyed great success by most every measure but their own. The Golden Knights lost to the San Jose Sharks in seven games in the first round in 2019, the Stars in five games in the conference final in 2020 and the Montreal Canadiens in six games in the NHL Semifinals in 2021. They missed the playoffs for the first time last season. Vegas won the West in the regular season and now has won it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, eliminating the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round, the Edmonton Oilers in six in the second and the Stars in six in the third.”

MEGAPHONE

“I knew it was going to be great and maybe a great change, but I don't think anybody would have expected it to go quite like this and how it's gone. You know, I think we all know this is always the dream to be in this position playing for a Stanley Cup, but the way we got here was definitely not scripted, that's for sure, making the playoffs by one point and being the eighth seed in the East.”

Matthew Tkachuk, on his successful first year with the Florida Panthers.