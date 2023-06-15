Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is a maniac. He came into the league talking big with his expansion team and he has backed up every bit of it with his big spending and his bold decision-making.

So he is celebrating a Stanley Cup championship with president of hockey operations George McPhee and general manager Kelly McCrimmon while his peers groan and grumble.

That Vegas management team was in to win from Day 1, operating as the league’s most aggressive front office. It started by scoring an expansion draft for the ages, gaining both skilled veterans and future assets, and it just kept pushing in the months and years that followed.

Writing for ESPN.com, Greg Wyshynski offered up the greatest hits of the epic Vegas expansion draft:

The Anaheim Ducks had to expose defensemen Josh Manson and Sami Vatanen. To entice Vegas to ignore them and select defenseman Clayton Stoner, the Ducks traded 21-year-old defenseman Shea Theodore to the Knights. He was second on the team in average ice time this postseason.

The Buffalp Sabres traded a sixth-round pick to Vegas so they'd select William Carrier in the draft instead of goalie prospect Linus Ullmark. Carrier was the key component of the Knights' bruising checking line this postseason.

The Los Angeles Kings dangled veteran forwards Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik in front of McPhee. Instead, he selected 26-year-old Brayden McNabb, who appeared in all but one playoff game in 2023.

The Blue Jackets traded their 2017 first-round pick and center William Karlsson to the Knights so they'd take David Clarkson's contract instead of either forward Josh Anderson or goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. Karlsson was one of the most valuable players in this Cup run.

Finally, the Florida Panthers, in one of the most mind-boggling moves in NHL history, traded forward Reilly Smith to the Knights so Vegas would select 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault in the draft; in turn, the Panthers could keep defensemen Mark Pysyk and Alex Petrovic. Florida GM Dale Tallon said at the time that "you win championships with defense." Turns out you also win them with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final as an expansion team, making every other NHL front office look ridiculous in the process.

Nearly winning it all only made Foley and his management team more determined to win it all. So they churned players and churned coaches and kept pushing and pushing to improve, executing all sorts of salary cap gymnastics along the way.

Their play on Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo was a classic Vegas move. The Golden Knights didn’t really need another Top 4 defenseman and they had to offload good players to fit him under the salary cap as a free agent.

And yet the signing paid off. Petro’s Cup pedigree, his shutdown work on defense and his savvy leadership helped the Golden Knights reach their ultimate goal.

While this team featured six members of the original “Golden Misfits” squad, the championship roster was the sum of many excellent moves.

“This team has nothing to do with expansion,” McCrimmon said. “Jack Eichel has nothing to do with expansion, Mark Stone has nothing to do with expansion, Alex Pietrangelo, Alec Martinez, Nick Roy, you can go through the list. This is a team that's been built to get better and better.

“We didn't jump the fence to get here. We’ve had good teams here for a while, we've ended up in conference finals (four times in six seasons), we've got Stanley Cup winners in here. We got guys that went to the finals and didn't win. Now, we've got guys that have had a lot of playoff success. Our leadership is exceptional.

“There's always some doubt in playoffs and in a series. That's where those handful of key moments . . . it displays the character of your team and the leadership of your team. You all look at our Edmonton series, look at our Dallas series. There's different times in the playoffs where that carries you through and keeps you advancing.”

And you can get that Foley and Co. will not be satisfied with winning just one Cup. Rival executives better brace themselves for what will come next.

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “I'd be lying if I said this was a particularly good rendition of the Stanley Cup playoffs. After an exciting start marked by surprises and newcomers, the last three rounds only saw one of seven series, and none of the last three, go the distance. This was a postseason that never hit the highest dramatic heights, and the Florida Panthers' disintegration in the climactic series, which ended with a 9-3 loss in Game 5 minus Matthew Tkachuk, was a serious disappointment. But even if the games themselves lacked juice, the winners, the Vegas Golden Knights, are deserving champions. After a cursed-feeling 2021–22 in which they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, this still-fledgling squad returned triumphantly as an all-around effective group that won the West in the regular season and decisively proved their superiority across four series in which they never faced an elimination game. You can tell the story of Vegas from literally the very beginning, in 2017–18, when they shocked the sport by dominating from the first puck drop and fighting their way to the Stanley Cup Final. The impact of that expansion draft from six years ago remained impossible to ignore through this run. Jonathan Marchessault, the former Panther, led the team in scoring both during the regular season and the playoffs, won the Conn Smythe, and deserves a Vegas residency for as long as he wants it. And in a mean twist of fate for Florida, the other guy they parted with in the expansion draft, Reilly Smith, scored the official game-winner on Tuesday in the closest thing to a nostalgia act the Knights could muster. William Karlsson, their top scorer that very first year, and Shea Theodore, their stalwart defenseman, got the assists.”

Mike Stephens, The Hockey News: “It's a remarkable achievement for an organization that didn't exist a decade ago. With six of their original ‘Golden Misfits’ still on the roster, the Golden Knights built a staggeringly deep team in a very short period of time, acquiring the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, and Jack Eichel to complement a truly outstanding supporting cast at each position group with some serious star power. And it didn't take long for those stars to step up on Tuesday night on the biggest stage imaginable.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “‘FULFILL THE PROPHECY’ read one fan-made sign pressed hard against the glass in the Vegas zone during warmups. Her placard was a reference to expansion team owner Bill Foley’s bold proclamation that his glittery new franchise would hoist sport’s most potable trophy within six years of birth. That seemed lunatic, considering the arduous plights of this sport’s expansion clubs. But Foley and those under him attacked their mission like the fastest of forechecks, and the citizens wasted no time attaching themselves to their collection of castoffs and, later, hired guns . . . Original GM George McPhee twisted his leverage like a steel blade in the hearts of businessmen during the expansion draft, collecting picks in addition to core pieces teams like, oh, say, Florida (Marchessault and Smith) would regret losing. Such calculated off-ice ruthlessness has been a staple on the Strip, where McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon have axed two respected and winning coaches despite missing the playoffs only once, and that was due to bad injury luck.”

Sean Shapiro, EP Rinkside: “Laurent Brossoit or Logan Thompson easily could have been where Adin Hill was, standing in the crease as the clock counted down and the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup. But because of injuries they watched from the tunnel, only dawning equipment late in the third period and rushing onto the ice with the rest of the scratches to celebrate a title. Thompson was an NHL All-Star this season, the Vegas No. 1 goalie after Robin Lehner was ruled out before the season began. He led the team with 21 victories and two shutouts, without his performance, the Golden Knights wouldn’t have been the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Brossoit, because of Thompson’s injury, was the No. 1 goalie going into the playoffs. He won the opening-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, but had to cede the net to Hill because of his own injury. For both it was admittedly bitter to watch, the what-ifs are real, but both said the moment they were given a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, any potential frustration melted away.”

MEGAPHONE

“You have to understand what it means for her to be here with me, with us, like this. Six months ago, she couldn't eat, she couldn't talk, she couldn't walk. Six months ago, I was ready to give up my career for her. I never envisioned a moment like this back then. And now, to win a Cup, to have her running around the ice to celebrate with us, I mean, dreams do come true. And this is a dream.”

Alex Pietrangelo, on his daughter Eveleyn’s remarkable recover from encephalitis.