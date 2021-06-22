Tipsheet: Goldschmidt trade has brought pain, not renewal for Diamondbacks

When the Arizona Diamondbacks traded franchise cornerstone Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals after the 2018 season, that sacrifice was supposed to expedite their rebuild.
Instead, the opposite happened. Injuries diminished their trade return and the Diamondbacks cratered
After finishing 85-77 in 2019, they plunged to 25-35 last season and 20-53 so far this season.
They lost 17 straight games until their 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Monday. Over a longer stretch, the Diamondbacks lost 31 of 33 and 40 of 45.
“You have no idea what's happening in our clubhouse on a daily basis and the pain we've been feeling,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It's a good feeling to know we did things the right way and won a baseball game.”
The Diamondbacks got catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver, infielder Andy Young and the 75th overall pick in the 2019 draft in that trade for Goldschmidt. Here is how they have done:
- Former University of Arkansas outfielder Dominic Fletcher, selected in the draft pick gained in the trade, is hitting .261 this season for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. MLB.com ranked Fletcher as the franchise's No. 15 prospect in 2021.
- Young, the throw-in for that deal, has provided some fill-in help the past two seasons while hitting .200 (12-for-60) at the big league level.
- Weaver pitched very well for Arizona in 2019 (4-3, 2.94 earned-run average), but he has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency since then. He was 1-9 with a 6.58 ERA last season and he was 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight outings this year before shutting down with a rotator cuff strain.
- Kelly was emerging as All-Star-caliber catcher this year. But he suffered a broken toe earlier this season and he could miss the bulk of the remaining season after suffering a broken wrist when Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler hit him.
“He was catching at a very high level,” Lovullo said. “He was a very consistent offensive player for us. It’s nothing you ever want to see or have to talk about postgame, where your starting catcher has a wrist fracture.”
Kelly build an impressive .845 on-base plus slugging percentage before suffering his latest injury.
“You never want to be hurt,” Kelly said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, learned a lot through the struggles, through the good times, through being hurt. There’s something to learn every day. I don’t know how long it’s going to be, but I’m going to take this time to reflect and be the best player, teammate, person I can be. There’s things to look forward to.”
The staggered Diamondbacks are buried in fifth place in the National League West, 26 games out. They figure to sell off more veterans this season, most notably outfielder David Peralta, Asdrubal Cabrera, Stephen Vogt and Eduardo Escobar.
But complicating that process is the leave of absence general manager Mike Hazen took to support his wife in her battle against brain cancer. Assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye is handling the day-to-day chores.
Will the misfortune ever end for this franchise?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals and even the Reds at different points in the season have looked like the best team in the Central. They've all had stretches where they looked helpless and just plain bad, too. We've seen the Cubs go from last place to first in less than a month. They went from fourth to first in two weeks. The Cardinals went from first to fourth in two weeks. The Reds went from seven back to two back in just over two weeks. The Brewers went from first to third to first in less than four weeks. On the whole, this shouldn't be all that surprising. Each of the four teams has quality talent and some serious holes on the roster. Expect all this movement to continue and that's all kinds of fun.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “Not long ago, everything seemed to go right for the Rays. A month ago, they strung together an 11-game winning streak and had a firm grasp on a division that has four legitimate contenders, all with.500-or-better records. From that lens, the recent skid is probably nothing more than a rough patch even the best teams will encounter at least once during a six-month slog to the finish. But the AL East is still the division to watch. The Blue Jays have slipped back to the .500 mark with series losses to some of the stronger teams in baseball, including the Yankees and Astros. The Yankees are playing better but still have yet to really hit a stride, and the Red Sox, while holding on to first place, have shown vulnerabilities that were on full display during a recent stretch of games against Houston, in which they lost five of seven.”
Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “The Rays dropped out of the top tier after losing six straight last week, including a four-game sweep in Seattle. Four of those six losses were walk-offs, and three of them were in extra-innings. To make matters worse, they lost Tyler Glasnow to an elbow injury that could keep him out until the fall. In the wake of that stretch of poor results, Tampa Bay announced that it’s calling up Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, on Tuesday. It’s probably a bit of hyperbole to call this an overreaction — the Super 2 deadline did just pass after all — but it’s clear the Rays are looking for any advantage they can get with a huge series against the Red Sox this week.”
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “The Houston Astros have caught fire over the past month, winning 16 of 20 to confirm their status in the upper tier of World Series contenders . . . It's no coincidence that Houston's surge coincided with the return of budding ace Framber Valdez, who didn't make his first start of the year until May 28 due to a finger injury. The 27-year-old lefty came into the year with high expectations following a great 2020 postseason (1.88 ERA in 24 innings) and picked up right where he left off, posting a 1.67 ERA in his first five starts of 2021. The Astros play their next 10 games against the Orioles and Tigers so they certainly should be able to keep this run going for the next couple of weeks. But Houston will be without Alex Bregman who hit the IL with a strained quad that's going to keep him out "a while" according to manager Dusty Baker.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Padres history is littered with ownership groups that never made a similar commitment. The first hint of a shift was a flawed one, when A.J. Preller, fresh off being brought in to run baseball operations, bloated the payroll with the likes of Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and James Shields heading into the 2015 season, only to follow promptly with another rebuild. What sprouted from that was a deep farm system -- headlined by Tatis -- and a willingness to spend like never before. It began with Hosmer, then Machado, then, this past offseason, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. Preller's relentless maneuvering has spawned what amounts to a franchise's dream scenario -- a deep, talented, controllable 40-man roster sitting atop a minor league system flush with high-ceiling talent. The Padres have carved out an identity as a young, exuberant group. They've locked up a generational talent. And they've proven -- through seven intense, back-and-forth games this season -- that they can stand toe to toe with a Dodgers team that has won its division each of the past eight years.”
MEGAPHONE
“I'm not trying to set an example of Javy, ever. That guy plays his butt off and brings it 99.9 percent of the time. I did not feel good taking Javy out of the game. I never feel comfortable doing that at all. It was in my stomach the entire game.”
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, after benching Javier Baez in mid-game for losing track of how many outs there were in an inning.