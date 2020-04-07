Tipsheet: Golf czars plot the sport's return this year after pushing back majors

As St. Louis proved again and again, a massive and enthusiastic gallery can add tremendous energy to a major golf event.
We may not see huge crowds on courses until 2021. But there’s a chance we will see professional golf before the end of this calendar year. After the British Open was cancelled, the golf czars came together to announce a new schedule for U.S.-based majors.
They moved the PGA Championship from May to August at Harding Park, the U.S. Open from June to September at Winged Foot and the Masters from this week until Nov. 12-15.
For now, the Ryder Cup will remain in its original late September date at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
What about the rest of the PGA Tour? Golf Digest explains:
The PGA Tour is moving its regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship, and three FedEx Cup Playoff events one week later, starting the week of Aug. 10 and concluding with a Monday, Sept. 7 finish for the Tour Championship. The Tour also will work to reschedule tournaments into the weeks formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, British Open and men's Olympic golf competition in June and July. The Tour said it will make further announcements about this potential, as well as its fall schedule, in the coming weeks.
Maybe, just maybe, we’ll actually have some live sports to watch on TV.
"We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials," Fred Ridley, Augusta National and Masters chairman, said in his announcement. "Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week."
Ticket holders? That sounds optimistic, but there's no need to slam the door on them just yet.
"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the coronavirus," Ridley said. "Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."
The United States Golf Association and the PGA of America had to work with the PGA Tour to settle this tentative schedule. This was no small task.
"We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support.” USGA CEO Mike Davis said. “We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule."
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “The Masters in November sounds pretty phenomenal right now, and the idea of having two Masters within five months (one in November 2020, another in April 2021) will make some downright giddy. If the pandemic allows for all of this, the new fall golf slate is going to be amazing. The other part of the schedule that sticks out is the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup being played in back-to-back weeks. That's going to be a pretty heavy load for a couple dozen players on both teams to carry and an absolute frenzy of golf in late September (with a Masters still two months away!). Not much changes for the PGA of America. In fact, the two events they host -- the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup -- are back on the old schedule of August and September, respectively. Those are the months they were played in last time we had a Ryder Cup hosted in the U.S. in 2016.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “November is a long way off, so who knows? Without a vaccine, crowding around greens and tee boxes to watch golf and munch on pimento cheese sandwiches may prove illogical, if not impossible. Augusta said anyone who won badges through the lottery for 2020 could defer to 2021, when it expects to return to its April date. Then again, by November we may have developed mass testing, antidotes, herd immunity or any other victory over the virus that makes this possible. If the patrons (Augusta National lingo) can?t make it, well, so be it. Most people just watch on TV anyway and are desperate for a distraction. Golf seems like one of the safest sporting events to put on during a pandemic. It would require close interaction between the golfer and his caddie, but not much else (and even then, precautions could mitigate much of that risk). The Masters field is usually just 85 or so players (65 after the cut). Augusta National is sprawled across 345 acres. It is already about the cleanest place on Earth and almost completely walled off from outside society, i.e. the regular people driving on Washington Road. Players can skip the locker room and change at home. During competition, they can easily remain six feet apart. There would be some rules officials, but they don?t need to get near anyone. Maybe a scaled back television broadcast? Jim Nantz could say hello to his friends from a sterile studio somewhere.”
Christine Brennan, USA Today: “The powers that be in golf have given us a hopeful diversion with their news, although it’s fair to ask if this announcement had to come at the beginning of the week that the U.S. surgeon general said is going to be ‘the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives.’ All of our other major sports are still remaining silent about their plans as rumors swirl, perhaps out of deference to the tragedy unfolding around us, perhaps because they have no idea what the future holds, or perhaps because they don’t have the built-in advantage golf has during these difficult times. The game of golf has been practicing social distancing even before there was such a thing as social distancing . . . This makes golf the one sport that perhaps can pull off a return sooner than others. How many people absolutely must be on a golf course for a professional tournament? Perhaps 1,000, considering players, caddies, officials, grounds crews, security, catering and other necessary services, TV and media (assuming you want people to be able to see it and read about it). Augusta National Golf Club, site of the Masters, sits on 345 acres. Drop 1,000 people onto the grounds there and most of them will have little trouble staying away from each other.”
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “Can they play golf? Can they play golf in front of people? There are reasons to be optimistic about the first question. Golf is different from other sports. It takes place in the great outdoors, with no physical contact between participants. Competitors can stay a safe distance from each other, which previously only mattered when Brooks Koepka was paired with Bryson DeChambeau. So yes, it is possible that people will be able to play golf this fall, maybe even this summer. We don’t know that. But it’s possible. The second question has a very different answer. To stage a golf tournament in front of full galleries, we probably need a coronavirus vaccine. Even if we have an extreme reduction in coronavirus cases, it would probably be too risky. Gathering tens of thousands of people in the same place is just one enormous request for a surge of infections . . . If governing bodies are willing to stage tournaments without fans, then every one of them should have acknowledged it publicly. No hopes, no ifs, no emphasis on ticket policies. We don’t know how the world will look in four or five months, but it is extremely likely that mass gatherings will be a terrible idea. Everybody staging a golf tournament in 2020 should plan on not having fans there. So, say that up front. Make it clear.”
"With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honor for all of us at the PGA of America to hopefully turn a page in August with the PGA Championship and September with the Ryder Cup."
