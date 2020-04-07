Tipsheet: Golf czars plot the sport's return this year after pushing back majors

Kyle Porter , CBSSports.com : “The Masters in November sounds pretty phenomenal right now, and the idea of having two Masters within five months (one in November 2020, another in April 2021) will make some downright giddy. If the pandemic allows for all of this, the new fall golf slate is going to be amazing. The other part of the schedule that sticks out is the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup being played in back-to-back weeks. That's going to be a pretty heavy load for a couple dozen players on both teams to carry and an absolute frenzy of golf in late September (with a Masters still two months away!). Not much changes for the PGA of America. In fact, the two events they host -- the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup -- are back on the old schedule of August and September, respectively. Those are the months they were played in last time we had a Ryder Cup hosted in the U.S. in 2016.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “November is a long way off, so who knows? Without a vaccine, crowding around greens and tee boxes to watch golf and munch on pimento cheese sandwiches may prove illogical, if not impossible. Augusta said anyone who won badges through the lottery for 2020 could defer to 2021, when it expects to return to its April date. Then again, by November we may have developed mass testing, antidotes, herd immunity or any other victory over the virus that makes this possible. If the patrons (Augusta National lingo) can?t make it, well, so be it. Most people just watch on TV anyway and are desperate for a distraction. Golf seems like one of the safest sporting events to put on during a pandemic. It would require close interaction between the golfer and his caddie, but not much else (and even then, precautions could mitigate much of that risk). The Masters field is usually just 85 or so players (65 after the cut). Augusta National is sprawled across 345 acres. It is already about the cleanest place on Earth and almost completely walled off from outside society, i.e. the regular people driving on Washington Road. Players can skip the locker room and change at home. During competition, they can easily remain six feet apart. There would be some rules officials, but they don?t need to get near anyone. Maybe a scaled back television broadcast? Jim Nantz could say hello to his friends from a sterile studio somewhere.”