Tipsheet: Golfers adapt to fall conditions at unconventional Masters

Michael Bamberger, Golf.com: “Woods has been playing tournament golf, marching along fairways lined with fans, for more than a quarter of a century now — until this year. There were no spectators at Harding Park. There were no spectators at Winged Foot. There will be no spectators at the Masters. It matters. Crowd noise has been like jet fuel for him, prodding him to let his legend grow, as his father put it so memorably. It is true that Woods has been, often, the most aloof of golfers. But he has also been, as a golfing god, deeply connected to the screaming hordes. His successes have meant so much to us in part because we could see what they meant to him, in part because the story of his golfing life was so unusual and remarkable. Even if you didn’t know the details of the story, you knew the broad strokes, and that was more than enough. You could see the story — his life — on his face, in how he responded to the shots he played. You could see it in how he handled his wins, his opponents, his winner’s interviews. He was the new shiny thing for a long, long time. But through this hideously long year, the pandemic part of it, Woods’s manner has been subdued. He’s been polite but not at all expansive in interviews. His game has shown not a hint of sparkle, except maybe when he rallied to make the cut at the Memorial. You haven’t seen him kicking in his divot holes with his customary flushed-that-one gusto. He looks thinner than he has in recent years, for a man who develops his game-day body with repeated visits to the gym.”