Tipsheet: Golfers adapt to fall conditions at unconventional Masters

The Masters golf tournament is being held in November? That’s disorienting, like so many other things in 2020.
Each year The Masters has helped usher in spring for sports fans around the globe. The spectacular foliage at Augusta National served as a special backdrop for the sport’s premier event.
And this year The Masters will be played the fall. Watching the event on TV this week will be another unsettling experience the global pandemic thrust upon us.
“I think a lot's different about the year, but this week and the Masters being played in these circumstances, there's no doubt the missing galleries is going to be the biggest difference,” Adam Scott told reporters Monday. “I've played two major championships since we've come back from this COVID break, and it's just‑‑ it couldn't be more different playing major championship golf without the spectators out there and the crowds and the atmosphere, and that is a huge difference.”
The Patrons of the Masters, of course, are nothing like the raucous masses we saw turn out at Bellerive Country Club for the PGA Championship in 1992 and 2018. This is a more exclusive and well-heeled gathering.
“I think it will feel so much different because the atmosphere of this tournament is so much different than all the other weeks of the year,” Patrick Cantlay said. “And so that atmosphere will be lacking this year, simply because of not having the fans. I think the fans here are some of the most educated fans, and some of the most respectful fans, and so they really add to the tournament in a way that every week they don't. It's hard to explain.”
The playing surface in November should be quite a bit different from what we see on a typical spring day.
“I think it was already most likely going to be a softer test than April, and I think with the scheduled forecast, it will definitely be softer,” Cantlay said. “That will be the biggest difference. The grass might be just a little higher and the course may play just a little slower than normal. I think a lot of that is also just weather dependent, and the fact that it's November this year, it may be more of a talked‑about thing, as opposed to if it was just a rainy week in April.”
Golfers will have a better chance of sticking their shots.
“With a little bit more grass, it feels like at times to strike a chip is a bit easier,” Tommy Fleetwood said.
“The grass has been a little thicker and longer than we see in April,” Jordan Spieth said Tuesday. “We just came off No. 9, and if the ball lands short of that green, sometimes it rolls back 20, 25 yards. Right now it’s only going to go five or 10.”
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “Golf’s brainiest player would like you to know he is no genius. Bryson DeChambeau took a four-hour IQ test not long ago, for a company he works with called Neuropeak, and he scored 121—above average, certainly, but not Mensa material. Sure, the man they call the Scientist talks excitedly about air density and wind vectors, spreads the gospel of single-length irons, and once said he would decide whether to pull the pin on putts based on the coefficient restitution of the flagstick. But that’s passion, not genius. Despite how he acts sometimes, DeChambeau does not always think he is the smartest person in the room. His IQ is a nugget of information, and DeChambeau shares it because he is obsessed with information. Pursuing it, understanding it and using it is the core of his success. Tiger Woods is famously trying to surpass Jack Nicklaus’s 18 major championships, Rory McIlroy is focused on winning the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam and Brooks Koepka is aiming to win at least 10 majors. The 27-year-old DeChambeau has every reason to set high goals, too. He is just the third player, after Nicklaus and Woods, to win the U.S. Amateur, the NCAA championship and the U.S. Open. He has been the PGA Tour’s best player since the June restart, and he crushed the Open field in September at Winged Foot by six strokes.”
Christopher Powers, Golf World: “While there are a myriad of potentially massive storylines at the 2020 Masters, it's quite clear which storyline is No. 1. That'd be Bryson DeChambeau, who could very well change the sport for years to come should he go on to make a mockery of Augusta National this week. Based off everything he has said and done so far, that seems to be exactly his plan. Blast driver everywhere, wedge it on, make the putt. The par 5s will essentially be par 4s for him, and he'll likely threaten to reach some of the shorter par 4s, like the 1st and 3rd holes, from the tee. . . If it all goes well for the Mad Scientist, he could very well win this thing by 10 shots, which would burn down Golf Twitter. If it doesn't go well, though, DeChambeau could bring some big numbers into play . . . Incredibly, DeChambeau's odds to miss the cut are nearly equal with his odds to win on the DraftKings Sportsbook. He's 9-1 to slip on the green jacket this week, and 5-1 to not even make the weekend. The value there seems to lie with him missing the cut, if that's the type of thing you're into. Bobby Jones, founder of Augusta National, is likely rolling over in his grave at the thought of gamblers cheering on someone to play poorly and miss the weekend. Times have changed.”
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “The only thing more surprising than Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters is that a 15-time major winner who won a major just 18 months ago is so unlikely to contend again that he's not even among the top 14 favorites in the field. Perhaps even more damning is that two golfers who were still amateurs (Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff) last April when Woods won at Augusta National now have better odds than him to win the 2020 event as he makes a go of a repeat bid. Such is life on Woods' late-career roller coaster. The highs are high: winning the Masters, lighting up the Zozo Championship, captaining and playing his way to a President's Cup win. The lows aren't equally as low as much as they are just middle of the road, which is no place for an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour to exist. And yet, that's where we stand with Woods. The juxtaposition is bizarre. Tiger Woods will not win the 2020 Masters, and yet, he will be one of the handful of focal points both because he is Tiger Woods and because he has built one of the great sports careers on the foundation of statements such as ‘Tiger Woods will not win the 2020 Masters.’”
Michael Bamberger, Golf.com: “Woods has been playing tournament golf, marching along fairways lined with fans, for more than a quarter of a century now — until this year. There were no spectators at Harding Park. There were no spectators at Winged Foot. There will be no spectators at the Masters. It matters. Crowd noise has been like jet fuel for him, prodding him to let his legend grow, as his father put it so memorably. It is true that Woods has been, often, the most aloof of golfers. But he has also been, as a golfing god, deeply connected to the screaming hordes. His successes have meant so much to us in part because we could see what they meant to him, in part because the story of his golfing life was so unusual and remarkable. Even if you didn’t know the details of the story, you knew the broad strokes, and that was more than enough. You could see the story — his life — on his face, in how he responded to the shots he played. You could see it in how he handled his wins, his opponents, his winner’s interviews. He was the new shiny thing for a long, long time. But through this hideously long year, the pandemic part of it, Woods’s manner has been subdued. He’s been polite but not at all expansive in interviews. His game has shown not a hint of sparkle, except maybe when he rallied to make the cut at the Memorial. You haven’t seen him kicking in his divot holes with his customary flushed-that-one gusto. He looks thinner than he has in recent years, for a man who develops his game-day body with repeated visits to the gym.”
Steve DiMeglio, Golf Week: “Or the multiple gaming sites that list Spieth’s chances of winning at Augusta National this year anywhere from 60-1 to 80-1. That’s astounding for a player who has been in contention to win five times in his six Masters starts. But it’s equally alarming to have witnessed the steady descent of a man who once ruled the game, the man who won 14 worldwide titles, including 11 on the PGA Tour, before turning 24. The man who has won three legs of the career grand slam, the most recent coming amidst the massive dunes of Royal Birkdale, where his stunning comeback on the final six holes won him the Claret Jug in 2017. But that was his most recent win.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “Any doubts about [Dustin] Johnson's game working at Augusta National have been put to rest with four straight top 10s, including a tie for second last year. After testing positive for COVID-19, Johnson missed consecutive starts at the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship. Before that, he had won three of his previous nine events and finished runner-up in two others.”
“I haven’t put all the pieces together at the same time. Whether it’s I’ve driven well or hit my irons poorly. Or I’ve put the ball-striking together, and I haven’t putted well. And then I’ve had it where I’ve putted well and I’ve hit it poorly. I haven’t put together at the same time.”
Woods, on his struggles this year.
