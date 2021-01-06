Tipsheet: Grind of SEC schedule presents stern test for reeling Tigers

Jason Jordan, SI.com: “Cameron Thomas’s perspective is as simple as it is astonishing: He can’t be disappointed by something he’s never experienced, he says. In fact, the LSU guard feels it’s par for the course that in his freshman year, when he’s obliterating the competition to the tune of 24.6 points a game (good enough to be ranked in the top six in the nation in scoring), no one seems to be noticing thanks to the wacky roller coaster that is the college basketball season during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, no, he’s not hearing the spirited roars of the 13,000-plus fans at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, seeing playbacks of his scoring prowess on nightly sports shows or being talked about as a legitimate contender for National Player of the Year.”