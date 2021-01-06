Tipsheet: Grind of SEC schedule presents stern test for reeling Tigers

The Southeastern Conference season is going to be a long, hard slog. The Missouri Tigers knew that, but losing two of their first three games in league play reaffirmed that reality.
The Tigers rolled into their SEC slate unbeaten, then got drubbed by Tennessee on their own court. They bounced back to win impressively at Arkansas, but then they collapsed stunningly during the second half at Mississippi State.
So it goes in league play:
- After beating the Tigers in Boone County, SEC preseason favorite Tennessee fell at home to Alabama.
- Kentucky got past Mississippi State in double overtime in Starkville, then came within an inch of going into overtime at home against Vanderbilt.
- Florida beat LSU at home, then got rolled at Alabama. Next up is a game at home against resurgent Kentucky.
- Arkansas opened league play with a 12-point victory at Auburn, then fell hard against Mizzou in their game.
- Texas A&M got hammered at LSU, then bounced back to edge Auburn at home.
This is the sort of in-fighting you see in the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12.
Every power conference school invests heavily in coaching. Every power conference school has players who can take over games.
Just about every team can beat every other team, so every league victory is precious.
In the face of that challenge, Missouri must regroup. Coach Cuonzo Martin expressed concern about his team’s confidence after the ugly loss to Tennessee.
While loss was tough, the collapse at Mississippi State was worse. It’s one thing to have one of those nights, start to finish, and it’s another thing to cave in after a strong half.
The Tigers must take the positives from Starkville – another powerful performance by Jeremiah Tilmon, excellent first-half offensive execution – on build on that at home against talented, big-budget LSU Saturday.
This was the first time Missouri had control of the game, lost it, and then failed to get it back. Time after time this season the Tigers built leads, then withstood the inevitable push-back to close out victories.
Midway through the second half the Tigers briefly stopped their bleeding when Kobe Brown hit a three-point jumper, then Tilmon converted Dru Smith’s pass into a slam dunk on the next possession.
And that was the extent of their resistance. Xavier Pinson scored seven late points when the game was out of hand, but otherwise the Tigers had no offensive or defensive answer for the Bulldogs during the final 20 minutes.
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jason Jordan, SI.com: “Cameron Thomas’s perspective is as simple as it is astonishing: He can’t be disappointed by something he’s never experienced, he says. In fact, the LSU guard feels it’s par for the course that in his freshman year, when he’s obliterating the competition to the tune of 24.6 points a game (good enough to be ranked in the top six in the nation in scoring), no one seems to be noticing thanks to the wacky roller coaster that is the college basketball season during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, no, he’s not hearing the spirited roars of the 13,000-plus fans at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, seeing playbacks of his scoring prowess on nightly sports shows or being talked about as a legitimate contender for National Player of the Year.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Weird week for the Vols. They go into ranked Missouri and have their way with the Tigers (a 73-53 win). Then Saturday comes, and a home game against Alabama winds up with one of the more surprising scores of the weekend: Tide 71, Vols 63. It was Bama's first road win against a top-10 squad in 17 years. And it was the first time this season Tennessee allowed a team to score more than 66.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Thankfully, Keyontae Johnson is doing much better and is basically an extra coach on the bench at this point. That sounds like a top SEC team to me. Also, the Gators have indeed been more fun to watch this season under a new fast-paced style of play.”
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “For as strong as the Big Ten is positioned this season, the teams ranked near the top of the NET rankings don't exclusively come from just a handful of conferences. No. 12 Saint Louis (Atlantic 10), No. 13 Boise State (Mountain West), No. 16 Colgate (Patriot League) and No. 20 Drake (Missouri Valley) diversified the conferences with teams among the top echelon of the sport, in terms of the NET rankings.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Prior to the season, many wondered if the Texas coach was entering a career-altering campaign, his sixth with a Longhorns program that hasn't finished higher than third in the Big 12 during his tenure. [Shaka] Smart has answered the questions in surprising fashion, entering the week with a top-five team that just beat the heck out of Kansas 84-59 . . . even though NBA prospect Greg Brown scored just five points in 16 minutes. Smart handed Bill Self the worst Allen Fieldhouse loss of his career. While securing his first NCAA tournament victory in Austin will still be important, if Smart's Longhorns can sustain this momentum, they'll be positioning themselves for far greater things.”
MEGAPHONE
“When I was coming out in the first half they were clogging the paint. In the second half I felt like I needed to be more patient and shots came open for me. I was kind of zoned out. I knew that we needed a person to step up to fight back and get the dub. I had to lock in and it happened.”