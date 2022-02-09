Tipsheet: Guards stayed on point for Illini, Tigers, Billikens during up-and-down night

Tuesday night brought an encouraging night of point guard play for the area’s top college basketball teams.

Here's the overview:

Andre Curbelo came off the bench and scored 15 points in 21 minutes as Illinois suffered an 84-68 loss at Purdue. He provided much-needed support for Alfonso Plummer, who had a solid 14-point effort, and Trent Frazier, who struggled.

Kaleb Brown displaced Boogie Coleman during Missouri’s 70-62 loss at Vanderbilt. He had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers in 25 minutes.

Yuri Collins didn’t need to assert himself as a shooter as SLU went to Philadelphia and rolled hapless La Salle 75-58. He scored just eight points, but earned eight assists, grabbed five rebounds, made three steals and blocked two shots with a strong all-around effort.

Curbelo was sidelined much of the season with a concussion, then he had an untimely bout with COVID-19. This game, like his earlier 20-point offense against the Boilermakers, hinted at the value he could provide as the Illini gear up for the NCAA Tournament.

He has the knack for gaining the lane with his dribble, then keeping his dribble while searching for a shooting angle for himself or an opening to feed a teammate.

Curbelo draws fouls around the basket and in this game he went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line after coming off the bench. He is a terrific complement for long-distance shooters Plummer and Frazier.

In his limited play earlier this season, Kaleb Brown presented no offensive threat. That has changed.

He had one good-looking make from 3-point range, one long set shot that went in as the shot clock expired and one bad miss. He also attacked the basket with more confidence.

“He’s really worked on that three-point shot,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin. “Happy to see it go for him.”

Unlike Boogie Coleman, Kaleb is very comfortable handing the basketball under defensive pressure. Although he lacks a quick first step, he use his size and strength and gain the lane and he has a nice feel for distributing the basketball.

If Kaleb keeps progressing, he could join his brother Kobe as the foundation of Missouri’s team next season. Or if the school decides to blow up the program and start over from scratch, Kobe and Kaleb could be an intriguing package in the transfer portal.

Collins did his usual fine job of keeping the Billikens humming on offense. He scored timely by jetting to the rim, but he spent most of his 37 minutes looking for teammates.

Francis Okoro benefited with a strong 19-point performance in the low post.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folk have been writing about college basketball:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The cynic can say that the only predictable quality of Nate Oats' team is its unpredictability, but that's not true. Alabama is a sub-par 3-point shooting team and that's what's keeping it from living life as a top-15 club. In fact, my pick is a team that's not only ranked outside of this week's AP top 15, it's not even ranked altogether. However, Alabama does have six wins against Quad 1 opponents and owns victories over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor, three 2021 Final Four teams that are a combined 58-8 this season. That counts for a lot. If the Tide could find a way to find their long-distance stroke and improve their averages from behind the arc up to 35 or 36%, it might be enough. It's also going to depend upon matchups, naturally, as Nate Oats' roster could ultimately prove to have multiple future NBA players, led by JD Davison.”

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “The Wildcats brought in 4 veteran transfers, and while Iowa shooter CJ Fredrick has missed the season due to injury, the rest of the crew have given Kentucky maturity and an injection of skills that limited last season’s struggling squad. Chief among the newcomers is West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe. His 15.8 points and 15.2 rebounds per game has been the stuff of potential National Player of the Year campaigns. A historic rebounding rate and a surprisingly soft shooting touch have made Oscar a star in Lexington. Shooter superb Kellan Grady (12 points per game, 44.7% 3 point shooting) and crafty point guard Sahvir Wheeler (10.0 points and 7.0 assists per game) have represented a super perimeter threat and a primary ballhandler. Freshman TyTy Washington has been inconsistent, but his all-around game has been a crucial aspect of the team. Veteran forward Keion Brooks also seems to be rounding into form. Kentucky’s offensive efficiency has been great at times, but sloppy at others. Defensive effort has been more consistent and should help carry the Wildcats even on a less-than-hot shooting night.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Here’s the latest top-10 in college basketball, and we all know where the brightest lights shine. Auburn and Gonzaga at the top. The blue bloods from Kentucky and Duke and Kansas. The weighty names such as Purdue and Arizona and Baylor and Texas Tech. But what about the relentless victory factory that has not a lost a game since December 11 . . . that already has 20 victories, and only three of them by single digits . . . that has climbed to No. 6 in the Associated Press and No. 2 in the NET rankings with hardly a national murmur, even while losing two of its top scorers? What about Houston?”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “All North Carolina has to do the rest of the way is be among the best of a mediocre lot. And I believe, from a strictly basketball standpoint, that Carolina has the talent to continue winning the games it should and eventually steal one or two 50/50 matchups. That would put them in the NCAA tournament, avoid the First Four, and give them a decent shot in a 6 vs. 11 or 7 vs. 10 first-round game. Take it a step further to the ACC tournament. Is there any team other than Duke that the Tar Heels can't beat on a neutral floor? Isn't reaching the ACC championship game well within the plausible range? Of course it is. And, if that happens, North Carolina will be a single-digit seed in the four-letter tournament. So, at least for today, let's hold off on shoveling dirt on the Tar Heels.”

Jerry Meyer, 247 Sports: “Duke had already defeated Gonzaga and Kentucky prior to this stretch with very little contribution from (AJ) Griffin. The Blue Devils can win without him. In fact, Duke is talented enough to absorb the loss of any of its players and still win. However, the Blue Devils may not be able to win deep into March with the loss of certain top players and I would argue that Griffin has become one of those key contributors. He has firmly asserted himself into a pivotal role with the squad. Duke needs his ability to stretch the defense in the corner and on the wing. There is a need for his physical and versatile defense. A need for his physicality around the rim and his ability to rebound his position. Plus, there's a need for the confident edge he brings to the team.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Spartans . . . fell out of the conference standings lead with an ugly 84-63 loss to Rutgers on the same day Illinois picked up a big win. Even though this game was on the road, it was an opportunity to make a statement in the Big Ten. Coach Tom Izzo's group showed some more growing pains in this loss after barely escaping bottom-feeder Maryland by two points earlier in the week.”

MEGAPHONE

“Any time you have a guy like that on your team, that’s in any conference, you have a chance to win games. He knows how to score, he knows how to get to the rim, he can make shots, he can make pull-ups, he knows how to get fouled. He’s a very mature basketball player. You can tell he’s a student of the game. He’s crafty with the ball. So he always has you off balance, and I think there’s a tremendous amount of discipline it takes to defend a guy like that.”

Cuonzo Martin, praising Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.