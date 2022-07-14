Tipsheet: Hader's struggles slow Brewers, keep Cardinals alive in NL Central

As is turns out, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader is actually human.

It didn’t seem that way through the latter part of last season and the first portion of this season. During that stretch he reeled off 40 straight scoreless outings in regular season games.

That streak tied the big league record and made the Brewers invincible in late-game scenarios. That was bad news for the Cardinals.

Ah, but the Brewers are not invincible.

In his last 13 outings Hader has been scored upon six times – a pace that is more like Giovanny Gallegos than Superman. Hader has allowed 14 hits and nine runs in his last 12 innings.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell rejected the notion that Hader is fatigued as the All-Star break nears.

“I don’t know if he’s dragging. He’s not making pitches. I don’t think he’s dragging,” Counsell said. “I don’t think that’s what it is.”

Hader allowed three runs Wednesday without recording an out during a 4-1 loss at Minnesota. He walked Jorge Polanco, allowed Max Kepler’s single served up Jose Miranda’s walk-off three-run homer with a poorly placed slider.

“He fell behind the first hitter 3-0 and had to battle for that hitter,” Counsell recalled. “Those are uncharacteristic things. Just not quite locked in with the delivery and making pitches and getting ahead.”

Hader dismissed the setback as just another event in life’s rich pageantry.

“The slider wasn't working the way it was," Hader said. "I fell behind in a few counts and I think at the end of the day you've got to stick with what you know. Falling behind 1-0 and trying to squeeze in a very errant pitch and he took a hold of it. You tip your cap and keep moving. Sometimes it goes your way. Sometimes it doesn't.”

And . . .

“You dwell on these little errors here and there and you just get yourself in a hole. So you just keep moving on. It’s 162 games for a reason. It’s a big deal that we lost today, but at the end of the day it’s just a little blip. It’s not really going to make or break anything.”

The Brewers had a chance to bury the Cardinals in the National League Central, but Milwaukee has lost five of its last seven games to allow the Fighting Fredbirds to hang around.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “In the third and certainly most startling managerial firing of the season, the Toronto Blue Jays dismissed manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday, despite the club's winning record and current playoff positioning. Montoyo, 56, was in his fourth season as Blue Jays manager, a period that saw them integrate budding, second-generation stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette into the lineup and expend significant capital to lure and retain stars like center fielder George Springer and pitchers Jose Berríos and Hyun-jin Ryu. Bench coach John Schneider will serve as interim manager for the remainder of this season, the team announced. The ramp-up resulted in a playoff berth during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a 91-win campaign in 2021 that fell one game shy of a three-way tie with Boston and the New York Yankees for the American League's wild-card berths. This year, the Blue Jays were 46-42 and holding a half-game lead for the third AL wild-card spot in the newly expanded playoff format when the Blue Jays fired Montoyo. They have also been wracked by injuries and spotty pitching performance, with Ryu -- in the third season of a four-year, $80 million deal -- out after Tommy John surgery and fifth starter Yusei Kikuchi pitching to a 5.12 ERA. Overall, the Blue Jays were 236-236 under Montoyo but 169-141 the past three seasons, which coincided with the additions of Ryu, Springer (six years, $150 million) and Berríos, who was acquired from Minnesota and signed to a seven-year, $131 million extension. The Blue Jays have not made the playoffs in a full season since 2016, when they advanced to a second consecutive AL Championship Series under John Gibbons, who was dismissed after the 2018 season.”

Joey Pollizze, MLB.com: “Who can stop the Orioles right now? Baltimore continued its red-hot streak on Wednesday night by winning its 10th straight game in a 7-1 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field . . . That 10-game win streak is the first double-digit win streak for the Orioles since 1999 when they won 13 straight. It also ended their 23-year drought without a double-digit winning streak, which was the second-longest among an active team -- only the Marlins have never had one . . . The O’s are playing baseball better than anyone right now. The win pushes the Orioles to above .500 (45-44) in a crowded American League East. Every team remains above .500 in the division at more than the halfway point, which hasn’t happened in the AL East since July 1, 2013, when all five teams were at or above that mark, per the Elias Sports Bureau.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Orioles fans should be ecstatic right now. The Orioles' front office should reward these fans by being buyers at the trade deadline . . . Now, the context behind the situation is simple. The Orioles have been a laughingstock. The last three 162-game seasons (2018, 2019, 2021) yielded the three highest loss totals in Baltimore Orioles history, which goes back to 1954. The Tigers, Mets and Phillies, are the only other teams with three 108-loss seasons in their entire history. Even worse, 14 current franchises have never even lost that many games in a season once. The Orioles did it in three straight full seasons. Surely this started to wear on the fans. We saw it in the Orioles' reported attendance early on. A team that in the 1990s and early 2000s drew over three million fans per season and over two million from 2012-17 fell to 1.3 million in 2019. That was their lowest full-season attendance for since 1978 and this was only the second year of the radical rebuild. We're now in Year Five. Obviously the COVID-19 impact on attendance makes it tougher to compare 2021 to the rest of the seasons, but it was a paltry 793,229 and that wasn't all COVID-related. Many fans had understandably checked out, or at least quit spending their money on seeing the terrible product in person. The point is, this is a fan base that has been beaten down for years. Even the three playoff runs in five seasons from 2012-16 were simply a brief reprieve for them. Since 1997, the Orioles have had a winning record just four times (2012-14, 2016).”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The Twins and Guardians will likely both look to improve at the deadline, but of the trio, I think the White Sox might be the ones incentivized to be the most aggressive. There’s an obvious desire to salvage a disappointing season and meet the higher expectations that were in place for the team. It didn’t quite work out last year, but a club that’s willing to trade Nick Madrigal for a Craig Kimbrel rental is likely one that is willing to roll the dice. The organization has to know that the farm system isn’t going to provide much in the way of reinforcements over the next few years, so once players like (Lucas) Giolito or Tim Anderson start hitting free agency, the party may be over quickly if they’re too patient. Now, one can rightly argue that a weak farm system is a handicap in trades, but the minors are weak, not completely empty. Quantity, the right name, and a willingness to absorb at least some of a bad contract can go a long way in closing a deal. It’s not as if they need to acquire Juan Soto to improve the offense, though I’d totally be in favor of that!”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “Thank god (Max) Muncy didn’t get that fifth walk, because he would have self-actualized into his final form, a glowing ethereal visage with no measurable dimensions and thus no strike zone, and flitted away into the cosmos to find his people. This would have forced the Dodgers into a tough position heading toward the trade deadline.”

MEGAPHONE

“This has been our game all season, we’ve had stressful innings and stressful games. That’s just going to build us up for the second half and the push that we want. We know how good we are. I think it’s been good for us. We’ve been tested this whole first half.”

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, on his team’s 4-1 loss at Minnesota.