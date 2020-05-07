Tipsheet: Halak recommits to Bruins, continues Stanley Cup quest

Former Blues goaltender Jaroslav Halak wants to win a Stanley Cup before he retires from the NHL. His career clock is ticking.
So he opted to forgo free agency after the season and re-sign with the Boston Bruins for another year.
The Bruins came up one game short against the Blues last year and they led the NHL with 100 points when the ongoing pandemic shut down the sport.
“I think everybody knows that we have unfinished business,” Halak told reporters in a video conference after re-upping on Boston. “I hope the season can resume and we can start up where we finished.”
And . . .
“I hate losing. I’ve hated it since I was a kid,” he said. “With this team, we have a chance to win every night. That’s the biggest reason why you want to play the sport. You want to win. I think winning and winning the Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal on this team and the fans, the organization, we do everything we can to accomplish that.”
Halak, 35, signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $2.25 million and bonuses that could drive his pay to $3.5 million.
“You always want to think about taking the best option possible, not only for yourself, but getting older and having kids, you always have to think about your family as well,” he said. “Being happy in Boston, it’s one of the reasons why we wanted to stay here. Not only me, but anyone would want to see what kind of options you’d have on the free market.
“But I think this decision was made based on the great team that we have and the teammates that we have. We all get along and it’s been a special group since I joined and I can’t be more happy.”
Halak and the core group of Bruins veterans -- fellow goaltender Tuukka Rask, defenseman Zdeno Chara and forwards Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci – want the parade they almost earned last year.
“They all realize that their careers are ticking down,” Bruins president Cam Neely said during a virtual town hall with season ticket holders. “They have played more years than they have in front of them and they see the opportunity in front of them. My guess is because of the group we have, the opportunity we have in front of us and how many years they might have left to compete, they will be ready to go.”
Halak is remembered here as just one of the many good goaltenders who failed to lift the Blues to postseason glory.
He teamed with Brian Elliott to win the 2012 Jennings Trophy for posting the NHL’s lowest goals-against average that season. But he ultimately failed to seize the No. 1 job and replicate the postseason heroics he delivered in Montreal.
He moved on to the Buffalo Sabres, then the Washington Capitals before the 2014 trade deadline as the Blues gambled (and lost) with rental goaltender Ryan Miller.
Halak then enjoyed a good run with the New York Islanders before landing in Boston to team with Rask.
He and Rask are in the lead for the Jennings Trophy this season with a combined GAA of 2.39. Halak has posted a 40-17-10 record in two seasons with the Bruins while allowing Rask to stay fresh for the playoffs.
"I think Jaro, the last couple years, has really established himself as a guy that can go in any situation,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters.
AROUND THE RINKS
Here is what folks are writing about hockey:
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: “The reality is when you really think about it, it’s hard to come up with even one team that’s good enough to win the Stanley Cup this season. They all have their flaws and every one of them has taken a turn going from world-beater to full-blown tire fire. The 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings, who will go down as the worst team of the salary cap era and one of the worst in franchise history, has beaten the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning this season. If you had the choice of one team or the field to win the Cup this year, the smart money would pick the field every single time, regardless of the team. But another reality is that unless the COVID-19 virus wipes out the playoffs, somebody has to win this thing. So what better team than the Lightning, who have amazed, confounded and annoyed since the puck first dropped in October? To acknowledge that things did not end well the last time the Lightning were the prohibitive favorite to win the Cup would be tantamount to saying that Euro Disney hasn’t quite lived up to the North American version. You might remember the Lightning crashing and burning, since it happened just last spring. As much as the Lightning might make you want to bang your head against the wall, they’re going to win the Stanley Cup in 2020 maybe probably. Why? Because they’re too good not to, that’s why.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Since the NHL has yet to determine whether it will expand the Stanley Cup playoffs this summer if the regular season can't be completed, some general managers have been concerned the same team that wins the draft lottery could, in theory, also raise the Cup. As previously reported, the NHL proposed a tweak to draft lottery rules for this season: Instead of holding lotteries for each of the top three picks, it would revert back to a previous lottery format and select just the first overall pick. In addition, teams that win the lottery can move up only a maximum of four sports. In other words, the Detroit Red Wings -- who have the worst record in the NHL -- would pick either first or second overall. Another concern from general managers was how conditional picks would be handled -- picks whose ownership is determined by, for example, whether a team qualifies for the playoffs or advances in them. In the memo, the league has proposed acting like a de facto arbitrator for teams. They would have seven days before the draft to reform the conditions of the trade or accept the NHL's proposed remedy.”
Elliotte Freidman, Sportsnet: “When it comes to Chicago’s decision to fire John McDonough after a hugely successful run as president and CEO, I’ll admit there’s a lot I don’t know. But here’s what I can share: The best source I’ve spoken to said simply, ‘It was time.’ From a fan’s standpoint, the biggest question is what this will mean for the hockey department. The most honest thing I can say is that it’s probably too soon to know. It is believed GM Stan Bowman was given an extension last summer, but there are staffers with expiring contracts. My sense is the Blackhawks would like to let the dust settle from the stunning announcement — see what options emerge for a successor before making those decisions. Will the next president and CEO have the same power, or will the business/hockey operations be split, as other teams have done? They know their employees are shocked, and my guess is they will plot carefully.”
MEGAPHONE
"We're going to need to have access to testing, and we're going to make it a point that we're not accessing testing, even in a private way, if testing availability is an issue in the community. We will not test asymptomatic players ahead of symptomatic people who are unable to get tested. It's just something we will not do."
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, to 630 CHED in Edmonton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!