Tipsheet: Half-hearted Astros apology leaves cheating cloud over team

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “They finally came clean, kind of, and for that, the Houston Astros should be commended. Baseball’s worst cheating scandal of this century burned all winter and devoured an $11 billion industry forged on hope and the concept of fair play. And so Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Josh Reddick owning up to their actions provided some relief. Yet, this unprecedented first morning of spring training felt like anything but closure. It will provide little satisfaction for fans of the teams the Astros defeated on their way to the 2017 World Series title, and likely will inspire further rage from the major league pitchers victimized by their electronic sign-stealing. And above all, it seemed to reinforce a general distaste fans hold for the barons who run Major League Baseball, and a general distrust in the men who run the game at its highest level. The greatest takeaways from this Astros scandal as its embers burn, with the potential for flames to ignite once again? Never admit to anything more than they have on you. If you don’t like what you’re going to see under the hood, don’t pop it open. Find a scapegoat and shirk as much responsibility as you can.”