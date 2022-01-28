Tipsheet: Hall of Fame voters twist logic, enshrine Ortiz despite steroid cloud

Lovable David Ortiz got a pass from Hall of Fame voters over that positive performance-enhancing test back in 2003, which was reported by the New York Times.

That test was part of a fact-finding mission by Major League Baseball to get a handle on how much PED abuse there was at that time.

“We had someone coming out with this one list that you don’t know what anybody tested positive for,” Ortiz told reporters after learning of his Hall of Fame selection. “All of the sudden, people are pointing fingers at me but then we started being drug tested and I never failed a test. What does that tell us?”

Well, MLB never suspended Barry Bonds for a positive test and he was the poster boy for PED abuse. What does that tell us?

What is interesting about Ortiz’s reported positive test is the power surge that followed at that point in his career.

Playing in Minnesota through 2002, Ortiz hit 58 homers in 1,695 plate appearances, or roughly one in every 29 times up to bat. His on-base-plus slugging percentage was .809.

Playing in Boston from 2003 on, Ortiz hit 483 homers in 8,398 plate appearances, or one in every 17.4 at bats. His OPS with the Red Sox was .956.

Certainly the shift to Fenway Park as his home field could account for some of that added power, as could his maturation as a hitter from age 27 on.

But if you are looking to keep somebody out of the Hall of Fame – Tipsheet isn’t, but many Hall of Fame voters are – then those number are pretty glaring.

As for Bonds and Rogers Clemens being excluded from the Hall, Ortiz said: “Not having them join me at this time is something that is hard for me to believe to be honest with you. Those guys did it all.”

(He meant success on the field, not PEDs).

Anyway, here is what folks are writing about all of this:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Well, after arguing, screaming and publicly shaming one another these past 10 years on baseball’s great debate whether Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens deserve to be elected into the Hall of Fame, leave it to David Ortiz to muddle the argument. Ortiz became the first baseball player in history Tuesday to test positive for performance enhancing drugs in his career, and still be elected into the Hall of Fame, receiving 77.9% of the vote in his first year on the ballot. Sure, Ortiz’s drug test was supposed to remain anonymous in 2003, just like the 103 other positive tests. Maybe it was a false positive. Maybe it was something he really took over a GNC counter instead of an actual steroid. Well, whatever it was, the Baseball Writers Association of America chose to ignore it. So, Ortiz is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will join baseball’s all-time greats for induction on July 25, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Bonds, Clemens and Sammy Sosa, all linked to performance-enhancing drugs, are now left off the BBWAA ballot forever with their 10-year eligibility expiring. Aw, nothing like the latest chapter of hypocrisy in baseball.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Ortiz deserved it as one of the best postseason performers ever and as one of the most dominant hitters of his era. But the logic pretzels created by some of the writers in order to justify voting for Ortiz while not voting for others who have had reported links to PEDs were, well, amusing. Ortiz should have been a first-ballot, slam-dunk entrant into the Hall, but it seems apparent that his popularity and likability were difference-making.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “The ‘Not on my watch’ crew that has voted against Bonds — a ballot is offered to BBWAA members of 10 years or more — is willing to ignore all those numbers in the name of serving as gatekeepers, the lions on the pedestals sitting outside Cooperstown. There’s virtually no doubt that there are PED users in the Hall already, and there’s something holier-than-thou about keeping others out. Admission of Bonds and Clemens would spur further debate about how much steroid use enhanced what were already legendary careers. Relegation won’t wipe their accomplishments from the record. And yet, there are pitfalls in saying the stats should override all else. You know why? Because these guys cheated. They cheated their contemporaries. They cheated the fans. They cheated the game. What the-ends-justify-any-means lessons are we teaching the next generation if there are essentially no ramifications for knowingly and systematically using untoward means to improve your personal standing?”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The BBWAA is to blame for holding fast to a character clause it could never define or defend because its members are neither chemists equipped to understand what steroids do and don’t do, nor lawyers who know what is and isn’t legal, nor seers of the human soul. The Pro Football Hall of Fame had this problem in 1999 when its own character clause was raised by a committee member as a reason for keeping Lawrence Taylor out, and that debate lasted maybe a half an hour before the clause was out and Taylor was in. Football writers, who have their own gifts of insufferability, decided to admit that they know damned little about the characters of relative strangers and care even less. They watch men ram their heads repeatedly into the heads of others at high rates of speed, and character ain’t got nothin’ to do with that.”

Steve Goldman, Baseball Reference: “The whole effort to bleach out roughly 1995 through 2005 is contradicted by human experience: Anyone who has been part of a troubled family knows that a problem denied is not a problem erased; it will resurface with painful regularity until the wound is in some way addressed. Worse, you can’t always fix it; some psychic wounds never heal, but trouble us all of our days. And so posit a family with unhealthy boundaries. The rules of proper conduct, ethical behavior, are not well-delineated. That leads to all sorts of uncomfortable, possibly perverse situations. By the time it’s all over the family is wrecked. It’s understandable that Baseball — ‘Baseball’ here standing for Major League Baseball, the writers then and now, the holy housekeepers of the Hall — just want to bury the whole thing. That’s what dysfunctional families do. Yet, avoidance is not taking responsibility, and all of the above played a part in fostering the environment that made the whole problem possible. Just because they’ve spent 20 years acting shocked doesn’t exculpate them at all. They’re just negligent mothers in denial at what they wrought on their children, not heroic moral paragons, and in the end the whole discussion of that generation of players adds up to a kind of gaslighting.”

Clinton Yates, The Undefeated: “The MLB world has a lot to learn about itself, and acting like one of the greatest hitters of all time didn’t exist is not only silly, it’s lame. Which is a problem that MLB has been fighting for decades. Do you want to be popular or do you want to push phony agendas surrounding your game? Bonds, for all the things he did in his life, was always important on the field. Alas, the National Baseball Hall of Fame is completely irrelevant in the baseball world and has been for some time. MLB can only pray that it isn’t right behind it.”

MEGAPHONE

"When I see these guys, to be honest with you, I don't even compare myself with them. I saw so many times, with them performing, and it was something that was very special.”

Ortiz, on Bonds and Clemens.

