Tipsheet: Hall of Famer Gossage rails against sad state of baseball

Once baseball gets going again, you will see the Cardinals deploy analytics-driven strategies more than ever before.

Matchups and probabilities will drive the decision-making. Somewhere out there, former big league relief star Rich “Goose” Gossage will bristle if he comes across a Cardinals game.

He reminded USA Today baseball reporter Bob Nightengale just how much he hates what the numbers guys are doing to Our National Pastime, both on the scouting side and the tactical side.

“They have no idea about the human element,” he told Nightengale. “Just look at the scouting. They’re getting rid of all the scouts and are relying on computers. The old executives were smart baseball men because they learned the game from those guys.

“And these coaches now, they’re not coaching. All they do is babysit. They’re glorified babysitters with a pension. And you have a nerd in the manager’s position because it doesn’t take anything to manage. You can get an idiot off the street to manage. It’s all numbers. They get the lineup card from the front office, bring in seven or eight relievers in, and the game comes to a grinding halt.”

Then there is the ‘three true outcomes’ mentality that inspires self-proclaimed sluggers to stubbornly pulling the ball into the teeth of fielding shifts.

“I can’t believe the things I’m seeing when I try to watch a game,” Gossage said. “Look at all of the shifting going on. They are giving you a free base, and you’re not going to take it? What kind of baseball is this? I remember we shifted on Boog Powell one series. He bunted like five times straight for hits. We stopped shifting.”

It’s hard to argue with any of that, really.

Gossage offered many other gems during his “get off of my lawn” diatribe, such as his desire to punch commissioner Rob Manfred in the nose and his earlier urge to stuff New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman into a trash can head first.

Tipsheet cannot condone that type of behavior, but we feel his frustration. Gone are the days when a Whitey Herzog or Earl Weaver would manage a game with his gut.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The presumption among a lot of rival executives last year was that Freeman and the Braves would eventually work out a deal. But Freeman was not among the stars who signed a pre-lockout contract -- even after the Braves won the World Series and the franchise operated with the championship glow (and cash injection). So the industry view has shifted; there is a growing belief that Freeman will land somewhere outside of Atlanta because of the standoff in his negotiations. The Braves offered $135 million over five years, sources say, and Freeman is looking for a six-year deal.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Given that Freeman is a free agent and that three years have passed, it stands to reason that Freeman deserves more than an additional $5 million tacked on top. Back in November, CBS Sports highlighted five teams who could have interest in Freeman if he decides to leave Atlanta. That group included the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees. As for the Braves, they've already expressed interest in trading for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson. Should Atlanta fall short in its pursuit on that front, general manager Alex Anthopoulos could pivot to signing Anthony Rizzo as a stopgap. Either way, it would mark a disappointing end to Freeman's run with the Braves. In 12 seasons with the franchise, he's hit for a 138 OPS+ and has accumulated 43 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's estimations.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Mariners, the lovable but forgotten team in the Pacific Northwest, soon could be the darlings of baseball . . . This is a team that started scaring the daylights out of everyone a year ago, finishing with a 90-72 record – their best finish since 2003 – and in playoff contention until the final day of the season. They did this with the second-youngest team in the American League with an offense that scored 697 runs, with only three American League teams scoring fewer runs. They added Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract and acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier before the lockout. They now are on the lookout for a right-handed power bat, preferably a third baseman to replace Kyle Seager, and a left-handed hitting multi-dimensional outfielder.”

Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “What do trust and the nucleus of a World Series champion have in common? They take years to build but only seconds to destroy. Plus, neither lasts long in Washington. The 2019 Nats were a stupid-fun team that helped myriad stars and also Gerrardo Parra finally get a ring. The 2020 edition wasn’t viewed as particularly likely to repeat, but they were expected to be competitive. Alas, they were not. Another backslide through the first half of 2021 led Mike Rizzo and co. to pull the trigger on a drastic makeover, shipping Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and others out of town to restock a largely barren farm system. That leaves the 2022 Nats in a unique spot. They’re undoubtedly better and more interesting than many teams who rebuild/reload/retool/your preferred verb here. They are also not particularly close to being good. They have arguably the single most valuable player in the game in Juan Soto, and a supporting cast of intriguing young position players. They also have no more than two proven bats, two potentially washed ‘aces’ leading their rotation, and one of the worst bullpens imaginable outside of one central to a Yellowstone subplot.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The Angels have to do something to change their trajectory. What club wants to be known as the team that can’t finish above .500 while employing both the reigning AL MVP and the best player of his generation? It would be like losing the Boston Marathon after they let you use a bicycle. I’d probably like it even better for the Angels if Correa were a pitcher, but it’s not like you can call the factory and ask if they have him in hard-throwing lefty. No contender that’s likely to spend any kind of money this season projects worse at shortstop than the Angels do, so signing Correa would constitute a massive upgrade at a very weak spot. There have been instances of Los Angeles getting burned on big deals before. The Albert Pujols contract was a terrible idea; ZiPS projected the Angels wouldn’t even get half the desired production from his contract, and they did even worse than that. But a past bad idea doesn’t turn a future good idea into a lousy one. There’s a big difference between signing a great player entering his age-32 season and signing a great player entering his age-27 season.”

MEGAPHONE

"Yes, they made me an offer ($350 million) a few months ago, before the lockout. But right now, my agents and I think the best option is to go year by year and wait for free agency. My agent, Scott Boras, has control over the situation."

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas.

