The pain and suffering of the Chicago Cubs pitching staff continues unabated, leaving the National League Central "race" wide open.
That team placed key starting pitcher Cole Hamels on the injured list with his a left oblique strain Saturday and recalled relievers Rowan Wick (a former Cardinals prospect) and Dillon Maple.
Hamels (6-3, 2.98 earned-run average) had 1.22 ERA in his six June starts. He was likely headed to the All-Star Game before getting hurt. This injury could sideline him for several weeks.
“Hopefully it isn't serious, because we’re definitely going to need him,” Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery told the Chicago Sun-Times. "There’s a whole lot of season left, and I don’t think the guys in here will hang their heads from that.”
Hamels is scheduled for a MRI on Monday in Pittsburgh. He joined relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Brandon Morrow on the IL. Chicago's need for an extra reliever spelled doom for veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, who was designated for assignment.
The Cubs will be forced to start rookie Adbert Alzolay to start Monday's game in Pittsburgh. Kyle Hendricks, who has been on the IL with a sore shoulder, will forgo a rehab start and start for the Cubs instead Tuesday with pitch count limitations.
Desperate times require desperate measures. "I feel 100 percent," Hendricks told reporters in Cincinnati. "It’s good to be back."
Hendricks was 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA during a span of eight starts before his shoulder started barking on June 14. The Cubs need whatever he can give.
They finished June on a sour note, losing 8-6 in a weird game at Cincinnati. They finished below .500 for the month at 14-15. They have lost five consecutive series on the road while posting a 4-12 mark during those games.
That struggle allowed the Milwaukee Brewers to climb into a first-place tie and the Cardinals to remain three games back despite their 41-41 record.
"When things go in the wrong direction, you've just got to accept it, you know?" Cubs catcher Willson Contreras told reporters after Sunday's loss. "This is a hard game. Things come and go. It will turn around. I know that we've been having tough games lately, but I'm pretty sure that's going to turn around."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks were writing about the All-Star Game selections:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "Bryce Harper signed a record-breaking $330 million contract as a free agent with the Phillies. Manny Machado signed a $300 million contract as a free agent with the Padres. Neither are 2019 All-Stars. Tommy La Stella, traded in the offseason from the Cubs to the Angels for a player to be named later after hitting 10 career home runs in five major league seasons, is a 2019 All-Star. He's one of 31 first-time All-Stars -- almost half of the 64 players on the two rosters. La Stella will make $1.35 million this season -- or less than Harper will earn on average every 10 games over the life of his 13-year contract. As they say: You can't predict baseball."
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "Over the past four seasons, Major League Baseball has bestowed the honor of 'All-Star' on an average of 75 players – or, exactly 10% of the active player population. So, it seems MLB, fans and the players who vote on the roster would have to work fairly hard to mess anything up, right? Well, the never-ending quest to optimize the All-Star Game always ends up with a few diamonds buried too deep in the grass. Oh, the concept of an All-Star 'snub' isn’t what it used to be. And many players who did not get any love from fan/player ballots or see a puff of white smoke above MLB’s Park Avenue offices will still find their way onto the National or American league rosters."
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "It's a tale of two leagues. Over in the NL, it's ridiculously crowded (at first base), so there were definitely going to be snubs. Max Muncy, Anthony Rizzo and Rhys Hoskins certainly fit the billing. I don't think there's an egregious snub here compared to the players that made the team, but all three of those players were having seasons good enough to be considered All-Stars. On the AL side, though, it wasn't too crowded. The mistake is really simple. Luke Voit is much more deserving than Jose Abreu and it's not like Abreu was his team's lone representative (the White Sox got three)."
MEGAPHONE
"Maybe one year I'll say to myself, 'Hey, let's do it.' I'm obviously a big fan of watching it. It's just what it is. I enjoyed watching it as a kid, thought it was cool. I just never really wanted to do it."
Angels outfielder Mike Trout, to ESPN, on refusing to participate in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.