Tipsheet: Hapless Angel Hernandez makes case for robot umpires

With one of his hallmark performances on national television, umpire Angel Hernandez showed why Our National Pastime should use the so-called “robot umpires” to police the strike zone.

That pitch-reading technology is getting a good test drive in the minors this season. It seems inevitable for the majors, especially with MLB embracing legalized gambling.

Nobody wants to see an umpire making whimsical ball-and-strike calls with big money changing hands on each game sequence in real time.

And whimsical ball-and-strike calls is what Hernandez is known for, especially at key moments.

He was at his worst for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” when the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. His blatant misses at crucial points in the game enraged most teams.

USA Today offered up the evidence against Hernandez’s work Sunday:

According to Umpire Auditor, a Twitter account dedicated to tracking strike-ball calls, Hernández was the lowest-rated umpire Sunday at 85.3% (19 missed calls).

Umpire Scorecards - another such social media account – ruled that Hernández called 113 of 129 pitches correctly. Missing 16 pitches might not seem like a lot, but Umpire Scorecards said 11 of 48 called strikes (77% – the average called strike accuracy is 88%) were actually true balls.

Indeed, zone data from MLB-owned Baseball Savant shows how Hernández's strike zone impacted the Phillies and Brewers. Hernández punched out six batters on pitches outside the zone (four Phillies, two Brewers), per Statcast.

To put a brighter spotlight on Hernandez’s incompetence, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber earned a theatrical ejection after getting called out on strikes.

"It's got to be better than that, right?" Phillies manager Joe Girardi said diplomatically after the game. "It just does."

Writing for The Defector, Tom Ley had this assessment:

Now that Joe West is no longer presiding over MLB games like an ill-tempered grandpa, Hernandez stands alone as the ump most likely to hijack a game. This is because he is extremely bad at his job, especially when it comes to calling balls and strikes, and always seems to be particularly bad when he’s behind the plate for a nationally televised game . . .

To watch these calls happen over the course of the game was to see hitters on both teams gradually pushed to their breaking point. The early part of the contest brought a lot of disbelieving looks—Andrew McCutchen, after being rung up in the third inning, made a face like his flight had just been canceled —but when the stakes got higher in the later innings, rage took over. In the ninth, after being called out looking on a fastball outside the zone, Kyle Schwarber blew a gasket on behalf of both teams.

Hernandez doesn’t command much respect in the game from players, managers and his bosses. He sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination in 2017, claiming he was passed over for World Series and crew chief assignments because of his Cuban heritage.

Hernandez lost the lawsuit, to nobody’s surprise.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “A mantra often heard in the baseball world, and rightfully so, is ‘just keep winning series.’ Getting caught up in individual game results in a 162-game grind is a fool's errand. Anyone who understands the game knows the most important thing is to simply put a notch in the W column a majority of the time for most of the regular season. In fact, most agree that the mantra is more something like ‘split on the road, win series at home.’ The Mets have that one beat so far. The Mets started by taking three of four in D.C. They were only a few outs from taking all four games, but, again, astute observers knew that getting three of four on the road to start the season was a great start. They followed it up by taking two of three in Philadelphia. The Mets finally got home to Citi Field, where they won two of three from the Diamondbacks. And then the series that should have turned heads. They took three of four from the Giants, who are now 10-2 when they play anyone other than the Mets. The Mets then hit the road and didn't suffer a letdown by taking two of three in Arizona. Just keep winning series, right? The Mets are 5-0 in that department.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “A record 11 free agents signed contracts of at least $100 million this offseason, but the best signing will be Carlos Rodon. Through three starts, the left-hander has allowed two runs in 17 innings, with a blistering 29 strikeouts and just eight hits allowed. Most importantly, his velocity, which tailed off in the second half last season in his return from Tommy John surgery, is back at full volume, averaging 96.4 mph. The Giants worked wonders with veteran starters last season, and they've had Rodon scrap his changeup (batters hit .367 off it in 2021) and focus on his fastball-slider combo. His two-year deal already looks like a bargain, and even if he opts out after 2022, the Giants will gladly take a Cy Young-caliber season.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “One hundred and seven wins can do a lot for a ballclub. For one, it all but guarantees entry to Major League Baseball’s postseason. For the San Francisco Giants, who startled the baseball world with a franchise-best 2021 season that wrested the National League West from the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers, it also built a foundation of trust and conviction, a nearly blind allegiance to even the most radical ideas passed down from an emboldened front office. And in a clubhouse where tomorrow’s at-bats are not guaranteed but victory almost certainly is, 107 wins means even the most seasoned players now know what’s possible. Through two weeks, the 2022 season reveals a new beginning but also a continuation – that an 11-5 record produced by a rotating cast of contributors feels a good bit like last season and, perhaps, like the new normal in San Francisco.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “As you can imagine, teams have taken advantage of these expanded rosters and unlimited pitching allowances to stock up on arms. With starters throwing fewer innings, relievers would normally be heavily taxed, as filling in five innings a day is tough on a bullpen. Teams reacted accordingly; as of Friday, 26 of the 30 teams rostered 15 or more pitchers. There were as many teams with 16 pitchers as with 14. Managers might need multiple pages for a bullpen card these days; every team has an embarrassment of options. Those extra relievers aren’t just in the bullpen marking time and performing sporadic mop-up duty. They’re out there chipping in, soaking up innings that would otherwise go to starters or gassed relievers. To wit: through Thursday, April 21, there had been 1,406 relief appearances in the 2022 season. Only 11.5% of them, 163 appearances, have been on zero days’ rest — either both sides of a doubleheader or back-to-back games. Last year, 17% of relief appearances were on no rest.”

Adam McCalvy, MLB.com: “Typically there’s some volatility in relievers, especially heavily used relievers, from year to year. Not with Josh Hader, who may be getting better as years go by and he settles further into a typical pattern of closer usage after breaking into the big leagues in more of a hybrid role. He came into the year, once again, forecasting more frequent use of his changeup, but the fastball/slider combo has worked nicely so far.”

MEGAPHONE

“You hear a lot, through friends, teammates who have come through here. You chat, and the constant theme is just how awesome it is here, how everybody loves playing here, the culture here. You see the energy on the team and the expectation to win. I think those things are, as you get to be older, you hit a run there where you’re on a team like Baltimore for a little while and you forget what winning feels like. You wanna feel that feeling again.”

Giants pitcher Alex Cobb, to USA Today, on loving his time with the Giants.

