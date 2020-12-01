Tipsheet: Harbaugh, Herman headline college football's endangered coaches list

South Carolina got a head start on its coaching search by clipping Will Muschamp early. Then SEC East rival Vanderbilt followed suit by dismissing poor Derek Mason.
But the real fun has yet to start. If Michigan moves on from Jim Harbaugh and Texas turfs Tom Herman, the chain reaction will cause the coaching carousel to whirl as the job hopping escalates.
Michigan’s miserable 2-4 campaign got worse with Monday’s COVID-19 pause. Further testing will determine whether or not the Wolverines play Maryland Saturday.
Does it really matter, though? The Wolverines’ season is already lost and boosters seem ready to turn the page on their Khaki King.
“Players are improving,” Harbaugh argued during his Monday exchange with reporters. “The team is competing. The team has really worked at that. There’s disdain for the process by some. To us, that’s the whole ballgame.”
Ah, what about the wins and losses?
“Outside of the program, I think, people are results-oriented,” he said. “The process to us is very important. The process is not as important outside of the program as it is to us inside the program.”
As for Texas, the Longhorns are sputtering at 5-3 in the Not-So-Big 12. They are 21-13 in league play on Herman’s watch. He has struggled against key rivals: 1-4 against Oklahoma and 1-3 versus TCU.
But cashiering Herman and his staff would be pricey -- $25 million, as reported by 247 Sports.
Herman had a little chat with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte after the Longhorns fell to Iowa State Friday.
“I am absolutely and completely focused on getting our team ready to beat Kansas State and not worried about anything other than that,” Herman said. “Every conversation Chris and I have are great. We've got a great relationship and we have great conversations.”
In other words, Texas is raising the capital needed to end the Herman regime and woo the next coach with a Jimbo Fisher-like contract. Stay tuned.
Other imperiled coaches include Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee), Les Miles (Kansas), Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech) and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin.
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “What’s so strange about the season is how so many huge college football things are happening or about to happen, and it’s all just sort of chalked up to this being so – sorry – 2020. It’s to the point now where it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Jim Harbaugh and Tom Herman are going to be fired. Those aren’t two random head coaches at directional Group of Five state schools. That’s, respectively, the head coach at the University of Michigan and the head coach at the University of Texas we’re talking about. Penn State started 0-5 for the first time in the program’s history, and it beat Michigan. Penn State beating Michigan is supposed to shake up the college football world – okay, fine. It’s just a weird year. Rutgers is pretty good at football. LSU is pretty bad at football. Michigan State beat Northwestern and it actually had College Football Playoff implications – at least a wee bit. Wisconsin can’t get on the field, Ohio State is a missed game away from probably seeing all its championship dreams go down the drain, and Nebraska is still awful because head coach Scott Frost just can’t get this engine to turn over.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “If Florida beats Alabama to win the SEC and Texas A&M runs the table and finishes with one loss, A&M would have the best win in the country -- against the SEC-champion Florida -- and the best loss, to Alabama. If that were to happen and Ohio State's season comes unraveled, would the committee consider all three SEC teams? It would depend on what transpires with Clemson and Notre Dame. The top four could be Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. (It's 2020.)”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Years from now, the only thing we should remember about the Tom Herman era at Texas is the need for humility. Not for Herman himself — a man who advertises Mensa membership as part of his origin story almost certainly isn’t capable of it — but for the rest of us who try to match-make coaches and programs and then grade their pairings when the coaching carousel spins. Back in December 2016, you would not find a single person who wrote about or followed college football on a regular basis who thought it was a mistake for Texas to hire Herman. Before the Longhorns made the offer, in fact, LSU had tried to get him. Coming off a national championship as offensive coordinator at Ohio State and two seasons at Houston in which his teams spent a lot of time in the top 10, Herman could have done just about whatever he wanted in the profession and it would have been praised as a genius move. But now here we are, and the Texas job has pretty much chewed him up and spat him out. There’s no firing yet, and maybe there won’t be due to the tricky finances of the COVID-19 pandemic and his large contract. But with a 30-18 record at Texas, no momentum on any front and recruits bailing, the writing is on the wall. He’s not the guy for the job, and if he was it would be apparent by now. We were wrong.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “We are lurching into what could well be the worst December in the history of the sport, and not just because games are being postponed, rescheduled and canceled in bulk. This sloppy stagger toward an extended finish line is colliding with an increasing number of people who will not stick around that long to participate. Just because the powers that be stretched the regular season through Dec. 12 (and now, in some instances, through Dec. 19) doesn’t mean players or schools will abide by it when planning for the future. There will be opt-outs, especially in a pandemic. And there will be coaching changes, despite the pandemic. Because it’s that time of year. We saw that Sunday, when at least three high-level players checked out of worsening situations and one school fired its coach. The opt-outs: LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.”
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “Cosmi made his decision to opt out and head to the NFL after Texas’ loss to Iowa State on Saturday. While UT is 5-3, the Longhorns are now eliminated from the Big 12 title race. With little to play for over the next two games plus a bowl, Cosmi decided to prep for the draft. He should be one of the first tackles taken in 2021. Marshall’s team is simply playing out the string. The Tigers lost to Texas A&M on Saturday to drop to 3-4. LSU wasn’t competitive at all during the game, though Marshall ended his career on a high note. He had 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown and will finish the season with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games. Marshall is the second big-name LSU wide receiver to opt out. Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase said before the season that he wouldn’t play at all to prep for the NFL draft. Chase could be the first receiver taken in the 2021 draft. And Marshall shouldn’t be far behind him. Samuel — the son of former New England Patriots CB Asante Samuel — also said he was opting out of the season. The junior has 30 tackles and three interceptions in eight games as FSU has had its last two games postponed due to COVID-19. It’s a little surprising that we haven’t seen more high-profile midseason opt-outs before the last week or so. But this could be the start of a trend as players smartly realize that playing games during a pandemic may not be worth risking any impact to their potential professional careers. We’ll see as the calendar flips to December if there are a lot of other players who decide to start prepping for the futures.”
MEGAPHONE
"The thing that we fear the most, every time those test results come back, you hold your breath every day to see what's going on and how you're team's doing, and here we are this week.”
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, on his COVID-depleted program.
