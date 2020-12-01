Tipsheet: Harbaugh, Herman headline college football's endangered coaches list

Pat Forde , SI.com : “We are lurching into what could well be the worst December in the history of the sport, and not just because games are being postponed, rescheduled and canceled in bulk. This sloppy stagger toward an extended finish line is colliding with an increasing number of people who will not stick around that long to participate. Just because the powers that be stretched the regular season through Dec. 12 (and now, in some instances, through Dec. 19) doesn’t mean players or schools will abide by it when planning for the future. There will be opt-outs, especially in a pandemic. And there will be coaching changes, despite the pandemic. Because it’s that time of year. We saw that Sunday, when at least three high-level players checked out of worsening situations and one school fired its coach. The opt-outs: LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. , Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. ”

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “Cosmi made his decision to opt out and head to the NFL after Texas’ loss to Iowa State on Saturday. While UT is 5-3, the Longhorns are now eliminated from the Big 12 title race. With little to play for over the next two games plus a bowl, Cosmi decided to prep for the draft. He should be one of the first tackles taken in 2021. Marshall’s team is simply playing out the string. The Tigers lost to Texas A&M on Saturday to drop to 3-4. LSU wasn’t competitive at all during the game, though Marshall ended his career on a high note. He had 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown and will finish the season with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games. Marshall is the second big-name LSU wide receiver to opt out. Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase said before the season that he wouldn’t play at all to prep for the NFL draft. Chase could be the first receiver taken in the 2021 draft. And Marshall shouldn’t be far behind him. Samuel — the son of former New England Patriots CB Asante Samuel — also said he was opting out of the season. The junior has 30 tackles and three interceptions in eight games as FSU has had its last two games postponed due to COVID-19. It’s a little surprising that we haven’t seen more high-profile midseason opt-outs before the last week or so. But this could be the start of a trend as players smartly realize that playing games during a pandemic may not be worth risking any impact to their potential professional careers. We’ll see as the calendar flips to December if there are a lot of other players who decide to start prepping for the futures.”