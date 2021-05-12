Tipsheet: Harsh reality sets in for Matheny's rebuilding Royals

Mike Matheny’s Kansas City Royals were one of Our National Pastime's happy surprises back in April.
The Royals roared out of the gate. They appeared to be well ahead of schedule with their long-haul rebuild. They won 14 of their first 21 games and climbed into the American League Central lead.
But as often happens in the month of May, reality has set in.
The Royals have lost nine games in a row. They allowed seven or more runs in six of those losses as their young pitching staff suffered growing pains.
Tuesday night’s 8-7 setback to the Tigers in Detroit was especially cruel, since they erased a 7-0 eighth-inning deficit with a spirited comeback only to lose in the bottom of the ninth.
“They’re all hard,” Matheny said. “That one was exceptionally hard because of how our guys worked and everything we’ve been asking. Just stay the course, keep fighting, and things are going to turn out; they will.
“I hurt for them. They got to know that [if] they keep playing like that, we’ll be right where we want to be. Every one of them hurts, but that one hurt a lot.”
The positive note in this latest loss was slugger Jorge Soler’s six-RBI game. He hit a three-run homer and a three-run double during the comeback to snap out of his offensive slump.
“That’s the hitter we know he is, and I know that’s been frustrating for him, that we haven’t seen it often enough,” Matheny said. “He’s an impressive talent.”
But Soler’s outburst wasn’t enough to end the Royals slump. So the struggle to pull out of the tailspin continues.
“We think we can go back to playing how we played in the first month of the season,” infielder Hanser Alberto said. “Our energy is important. Every day bringing it to the clubhouse, the dugout, on the field.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Dignity has different definitions for everyone, and it’s clear [Albert] Pujols didn’t want to go out in a way fitting some people’s definitions of the word. That’s his prerogative, though, and his feelings about his career take preeminence. The Angels might have stripped him of an opportunity to pen his own ending, when to make the decision they ultimately did earlier would have been more logical on their end and kinder to one of the best, most respected players the game has ever had. It could have ended so much better than this, but you can’t put that on Pujols without misunderstanding how he got to this place. It’s a feel-bad ending, the kind you get all too often in sports. But the Angels chose to steer into the skid, and that makes this taste all the more sour.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “First a note of congratulations to Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon, John Means and Wade Miley. Pitching a no-hitter in the major leagues is a massive accomplishment, a glorious singular achievement that no historic offensive futility or pedantic statistician citing two-hitters that had higher Game Scores than their no-nos can take away. Now, to confront the question in the back of so many minds when the euphoria dies down: If a no-hitter occurs on a roughly weekly basis, is its magnitude somehow diminished? That’s just one of many nettlesome questions facing Major League Baseball in a season where the pitcher-hitter relationship is overwhelmingly one-sided, as myriad batting benchmarks find a low-water mark not reached since 1968. As you’re probably aware, batting average is at its lowest point in modern history - .234. For the fourth consecutive year, strikeouts are outpacing hits – a once-unheard concept that’s now occurring at a 16% rate.”
Zach Krizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Since May 1, the Dodgers have lost three games in walk-off fashion. In the crucial late innings, they sent Garrett Cleavinger and Mitch White to the bump in two apiece, and Alex Vesia to the wolves in one. Those are perfectly reasonable depth arms, but it is perhaps a quirk of injuries and early season laxity that they got high-leverage run. Still, the injuries aren’t going away. Starter Dustin May is out for the year, Jimmy Nelson is out for a while, etc. They will have to find some way to make sure a trusted arm or two is available when games are in doubt late. Especially because … Much of the Dodgers’ eyebrow-raising record can be attributed to this: They are 1-6 in extra-inning games and 4-10 in one-run contests. That’s both jarring and almost sure to level out. What the Dodgers have lost so far is probably just a chance at the all-time wins record. Everything else is still very much there for the taking.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “[Tyler] Naquin finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting while with Cleveland in 2016, but he dealt with a preposterous number of injuries over the next four seasons. The Reds picked him up off the scrap heap and, ironically, it was Naquin who helped them manage the early injury absences of others. In 28 games, he’s produced a .278/.365/.578 slash line after going 2-for-5 with a a double, homer and four RBIs on Monday. His eight home runs are already more than half as many as he hit in that promising ’16 campaign.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Red Sox, who entered the spring presumed to be the third- or fourth-best team in the American League East, instead lead the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays by three games apiece [through Monday], a product in part of winning four of their last five contests. While the season is too young to take its results at face value, mid-May is often when the re-evaluation process begins. Enough time has passed for team-level results to have an impact on the final standings. For example, the Red Sox's hot start (22-14, or a 99-win pace) means that playing .500 ball from here out would leave them with an 85-77 record. Four ‘banked’ wins may not seem like much, but it can make the difference when a team is deciding what to do at the trade deadline, or when a team finds itself in a tight playoff race.”
MEGAPHONE
“To be able to watch firsthand, one of the greatest 10-year stretches in the game of baseball, it was an honor to be able to be there for the very first one, and to be able to watch a Hall of Fame career start. Those first 10 years especially, when he was on the other side of the state, were as impressive as any I’ve ever seen. My real impression is the person that I got to know, and that was usually away from the field, time spent in the offseason. This is a top-tier person, a friend and somebody that I respect -- how he went about his business, but also how he used the game and his opportunities and platform to go and help people. … It’s always a tough conversation when you’re talking about players toward the end of their career of how this exit strategy looks.”
Matheny, on Albert Pujols.