Tipsheet: Harsh reality sets in for Matheny's rebuilding Royals

Gabe Lacques , USA Today: “First a note of congratulations to Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon, John Means and Wade Miley. Pitching a no-hitter in the major leagues is a massive accomplishment, a glorious singular achievement that no historic offensive futility or pedantic statistician citing two-hitters that had higher Game Scores than their no-nos can take away. Now, to confront the question in the back of so many minds when the euphoria dies down: If a no-hitter occurs on a roughly weekly basis, is its magnitude somehow diminished? That’s just one of many nettlesome questions facing Major League Baseball in a season where the pitcher-hitter relationship is overwhelmingly one-sided, as myriad batting benchmarks find a low-water mark not reached since 1968. As you’re probably aware, batting average is at its lowest point in modern history - .234. For the fourth consecutive year, strikeouts are outpacing hits – a once-unheard concept that’s now occurring at a 16% rate.”

Zach Krizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Since May 1, the Dodgers have lost three games in walk-off fashion. In the crucial late innings, they sent Garrett Cleavinger and Mitch White to the bump in two apiece, and Alex Vesia to the wolves in one. Those are perfectly reasonable depth arms, but it is perhaps a quirk of injuries and early season laxity that they got high-leverage run. Still, the injuries aren’t going away. Starter Dustin May is out for the year, Jimmy Nelson is out for a while, etc. They will have to find some way to make sure a trusted arm or two is available when games are in doubt late. Especially because … Much of the Dodgers’ eyebrow-raising record can be attributed to this: They are 1-6 in extra-inning games and 4-10 in one-run contests. That’s both jarring and almost sure to level out. What the Dodgers have lost so far is probably just a chance at the all-time wins record. Everything else is still very much there for the taking.”