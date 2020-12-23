Tipsheet: Harsin leaves Boise State, takes on impossible mission at Auburn

Bryan Harsin is fine football coach. At 44, he is one of the bright young stars of the profession.
Various Power 5 conference schools have tried to woo him away from Boise State, his alma mater, for years. He ran up a 69-19 record and won three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State.
He waited and waited for the right opportunity ... and then he took the job at Auburn, where he must coach in the shadow of Nick Saban and deal with a deranged booster base.
Wish him luck.
“I’m incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University,” Harsin said in a statement after taking the job. “I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference, but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships.”
Let’s hope his contract includes a massive buyout — because make no mistake, Auburn will fire him four or five years down the road and chase after the Next New Thing in coaching.
Harsin just walked into the SEC West. Not only must he deal with Saban, but he will have to deal with Jimbo Fisher’s revival of Texas A&M. The Aggies have limitless resources.
Ed Orgeron will bring LSU roaring back next season — or else — and coaches Lane Kiffin and Sam Pittman have made recruiting gains at Ole Miss and Arkansas respectively.
Even eccentric Mississippi State coach Mike Leach could prove problematic as the Bulldogs master the Air Raid offense. Ask Mizzou about that.
Harsin will do a fine job at Auburn but that won’t be good enough for those boosters.
He will need much thicker skin that what he demonstrated at Boise State, where he once took to Twitter to offer this rebuke to disgruntled fans:
You used to have to actually be somebody to have an opinion, which meant you had to work your way into a position where your opinion actually mattered. Any idiot can say whatever they want, and they usually do, and they are negative. I’ve gotten to a point when I see things like that where I feel sorry that those people feel that way, and that their lives don’t have the purpose, the passion and the excitement and enjoyment that some of us do.
It’s pretty pathetic at the end of the day. That’s society. That’s the group you don’t want to be part of. Get away from that and get over here with these other people that are positive and can see there’s a brighter side to things.
There is no bright side of things in Waffle House Nation if you can’t beat Saban. There's only darkness, then dismissal.
Here is what folks were writing about the hire:
Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “For nine days, Auburn was a joke. For nine days, Auburn was disorganized. For nine days, Auburn was a mess. For nine days, Auburn's search to replace coach Gus Malzahn looked comparable to Tennessee's week-long whirlwind of dysfunction after fans revolted against the potential hire of Greg Schiano on ‘Schiano Sunday’ in late November 2017. The dust settled Tuesday when Auburn hired Boise State's Bryan Harsin to replace Malzahn as the Tigers' coach, but the school itself didn't settle at all. It won. Auburn won by hiring a solid coach who has known nothing but success in his professional coaching career. Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State and won three conference championships. He has never finished worse than second in his division in eight years as a college head coach. I don't care what level you coach on. If you have that kind of success and, more importantly, sustain that success, you are qualified to coach with the best of the best. ‘JABA’ became the running joke during Auburn's nine-day search — ‘Just Auburn Being Auburn.’ It's a four-word jab aimed directly at the power structure on The Plains that consists of big-money power brokers and an advisory committee full of ‘Auburn men and women’ from different roles across campus. To put it simply, it's a shot at a power structure has always been a small kitchen with way too many cooks. Those cooks pull the decision makers — athletic director Allen Greene and president Jay Gogue — in so many directions that it becomes impossible for them not to twist in the wind. The search had several names attached to it including Louisiana's Billy Napier, UAB’s Bill Clark, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and current defensive coordinator/interim head coach Kevin Steele. It was reported that the big power brokers eyed Steele from the jump, but pulled back with they received more backlash than anticipated. Call it a diet version of ‘Sunday’ if you wish. All of those names are expected, predictable and, in reality, not particularly sexy. Harsin isn't any of those, and that's a good thing.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Harsin takes over one of the SEC's most high-pressure jobs where the previous coach was fired despite winning 66% of his games and being owed a $21.5 million buyout. Harsin, who is expected to get a significant raise from the $1.85 million package he had at Boise State, had grown clearly frustrated with his situation there and was ready to move on. Recently, the Idaho Press had obtained a series of emails in which Harsin urged Boise State to leave the Mountain West Conference and seemed to push for certain roster size commitments for 2021 that the school was hesitant to meet due to scholarships costs.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “One of things that appealed to Auburn officials was Harsin’s competitiveness, as the school acknowledges the challenge of competing in the SEC West. Harsin comes from the Chris Petersen tree at Boise State, which is known for high integrity and the ability to connect with players. Along with high-flying offenses, it was attractive to Auburn officials that Boise State traditionally values dominating both lines of scrimmage. Harsin leaves Boise State at a time of unrest. The school has gone through a president change in the last 18 months, is without a full-time athletic director and recent documents have surfaced that show the school’s interest in changing leagues.”
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “After turning down many Power 5 overtures at his alma mater, Harsin emerged out of the blue to become Auburn's next leading man. The grade would be higher without concerns about the fit, but Harsin brings both experience as a head coach (eight seasons) and success in leading programs (76-24 overall, including 69-19 at Boise State with a Fiesta Bowl win and four Top 25 finishes). The former Boise State quarterback also provides a clear vision for Auburn's offense, which fluttered toward the end of Malzahn's tenure and ultimately led to his ouster. Although Harsin replaced Malzahn once before at Arkansas State in 2013, his year in Jonesboro following two years as Texas' co-offensive coordinator mark the only stretch he has spent outside his native Boise or the Pacific Northwest. He's about as SEC as Malzahn would be in the Pac-12. Now he has to compete in the same state with Nick Saban, in the same division with Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin, and in a ruthless recruiting region. Harsin simply can't bring a bunch of Boise State guys with him to the Plains. His initial staffing hires will be especially important as he adjusts to a vastly different league and area.”
“I didn’t even know who he was until now. But I will say that it will be interesting how he treats the people Gus was already recruiting. Like, will he pull scholarship (offers)? Or is he going to cut the whole staff and replace them with a new one? So we’ll have to wait and see.”
Auburn 2022 linebacker recruit Devon Jackson, on the coaching change.