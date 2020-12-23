Tipsheet: Harsin leaves Boise State, takes on impossible mission at Auburn

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “For nine days, Auburn was a joke. For nine days, Auburn was disorganized. For nine days, Auburn was a mess. For nine days, Auburn's search to replace coach Gus Malzahn looked comparable to Tennessee's week-long whirlwind of dysfunction after fans revolted against the potential hire of Greg Schiano on ‘Schiano Sunday’ in late November 2017. The dust settled Tuesday when Auburn hired Boise State's Bryan Harsin to replace Malzahn as the Tigers' coach, but the school itself didn't settle at all. It won. Auburn won by hiring a solid coach who has known nothing but success in his professional coaching career. Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State and won three conference championships. He has never finished worse than second in his division in eight years as a college head coach. I don't care what level you coach on. If you have that kind of success and, more importantly, sustain that success, you are qualified to coach with the best of the best. ‘JABA’ became the running joke during Auburn's nine-day search — ‘Just Auburn Being Auburn.’ It's a four-word jab aimed directly at the power structure on The Plains that consists of big-money power brokers and an advisory committee full of ‘Auburn men and women’ from different roles across campus. To put it simply, it's a shot at a power structure has always been a small kitchen with way too many cooks. Those cooks pull the decision makers — athletic director Allen Greene and president Jay Gogue — in so many directions that it becomes impossible for them not to twist in the wind. The search had several names attached to it including Louisiana's Billy Napier, UAB’s Bill Clark, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and current defensive coordinator/interim head coach Kevin Steele. It was reported that the big power brokers eyed Steele from the jump, but pulled back with they received more backlash than anticipated. Call it a diet version of ‘Sunday’ if you wish. All of those names are expected, predictable and, in reality, not particularly sexy. Harsin isn't any of those, and that's a good thing.”