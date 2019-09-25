The Philadelphia Phillies went "all in" during the past two offseasons by spending about $600 million on free agents, most notably to land free agent outfielder Bryce Harper with that stupid $300 million contract this past winter.
Managing partner John Middleton was tossing out gigantic contracts like so many valet tips. And the result?
The Phillies missed the playoffs, again, and now general manager Matt Klentak, manager Gabe Kapler and pitching coach Chris Young could be in peril. Hitting coach John Mallee got the short haircut back in August, so the team can't fire him again.
“There’s going to be plenty of opportunity to reflect,” Kapler told reporters after his team's official elimination. “I love this organization. I love this team, specifically. I love working for this front office. I love working for this ownership group. And look, I’m going to manage this club as long as I can, because I think I give us a great chance to win and I think because I care deeply about the success of this franchise.”
By all accounts the goofy Kapler is in way over his head as field manager. The Phillies tanked on him, losing their last three games by a combined 21-4 score to dash their slim postseason hopes.
Were his players even trying?
“Oh, yeah,” Kapler said. “And sometimes it’s a little bit too much fight. Sometimes it’s a little bit too much … there’s a lot of pressure. Our guys want to perform so badly. And I appreciate and respect that about them. And sometimes they put a little additional pressure on themselves. I think that’s what we’re seeing right now.”
In fairness to Kapler, injuries played a major factor in the team's demise. The Phillies have nearly $80 million in talent warehoused on the injured list as season winds down.
Relief pitcher David Robertson blew out his elbow, outfielder Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending knee injury, starting pitcher Jake Arrieta finally succumbed to his nagging elbow issues . . . the list goes on and on.
So what's next for the Phillies? Writing for SI.com, Jon Tayler wondered:
The question now for the Phillies— same as for their Senior Circuit partners failing to meet expectations over on Chicago's North Side —is what comes next. For better or worse, this core will return in full next year, which both gives the team a chance to run it back with a talented group but also limits flexibility in addressing its issues. Pitching help is a must; so is deepening the lineup. But with a payroll already projected to hit $200 million before a single move is made, will ownership have the stomach to spend big for a second straight winter after the first attempt resulted in so little?
They should, in part because the Phillies have no other choice. It’s possible that the big changes in Philadelphia this offseason come not on the roster but involving those in charge, with Kapler and perhaps general manager Matt Klentak taking the fall for a roster that couldn’t rise to the lofty expectations placed upon it. Regardless, all that’s left now for the Phillies is to close out 2019 and hope that, come 2020, the crest of the wave can extend all the way to October, instead of crashing meekly upon the shore in September.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: "Throughout his career, Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer has earned the reputation as a relentless backstabber. That began when he took the Tennessee head coaching job from Johnny Majors in the early 1990s, angling while Majors was recovering from heart surgery. Later, Fulmer consistently attempted to undercut a procession of Tennessee coaches — Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley and Butch Jones — and also played grand maestro in the coup to unseat athletic director John Currie last year. For decades, Phillip Fulmer’s reputation has revolved around consistently and persistently operating to maximize the full glory, attention and financial benefit of Phillip Fulmer. Someone get embattled Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt a Kevlar vest and tell him to watch his back. It only makes sense that Fulmer is going to cover up his own administrative failings to pull off one final machete through the spine and take over an utter disaster of his own creation. If history is any guide, expect Fulmer to begin lining up to take over as the head coach in Tennessee in the next few weeks. Pruitt’s Vols dropped to 1-3 after getting hammered by Florida on Saturday, 34-3, and are almost assured to start 1-6 and won’t be favored until, likely, Nov. 2 against UAB."
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "The most embarrassing moment of the college football season arguably occurred Sept. 9 when Bobby Petrino spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club and got a standing ovation for a simple, straightforward apology over the scandal that got him fired from Arkansas in 2012. It was quite literally the least Petrino could do after an infamous motorcycle ride exposed that he had been having an affair with a female staffer and had lied about it. It gave Arkansas no choice but to cut ties with a coach who had made the program a fixture in the nation's top 10. Regardless of his regrets, the fact he got a standing ovation says less about Arkansas fans’ capacity to forgive and more about the sorry state of their football program since Petrino was fired. Arkansas has been falling ever since Petrino crashed that motorcycle and didn’t hit rock bottom until Saturday when the Razorbacks lost 31-24 at home to San Jose State, which had beaten just two FBS teams (Wyoming and UNLV) since the start of the 2017 season."
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: "Normally, we'd suggest caution here. Michigan has its really big game waiting in late November. The Wolverines, despite Saturday's loss to Wisconsin, are still very much alive for a Big Ten title, a College Football Playoff berth and a championship. But if you watched the game -- the way the offense couldn't sustain drives, the way defenders were constantly out of position, the way the Badgers ran at will, even without Jonathan Taylor for a long stretch -- it seems hard to imagine any scenario in which Jim Harbaugh has answers to fix all this. Meanwhile, anyone hoping that the losses of Urban Meyer and Dwayne Haskins spelled doom for Ohio State is going to be grossly disappointed. No, the Buckeyes haven't yet been tested. But hoo boy, Justin Fields sure looks like the real deal. He scored six times in the second quarter against Miami (Ohio). To put that into perspective, that's one more score than Arizona State had in its first three games. More than that, though, it's the history, which feels bigger and more overwhelming with every ugly loss for the Wolverines. Harbaugh is now 4-11 versus teams ranked in the top 15 at game time. He is 14-11 away from the Big House. He is 5-11 away from home against winning teams. Everything about that screams mediocrity -- not a team on the cusp of something bigger."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "The Pac-12 has been America’s Power Five punching bag for the last few seasons, and now it’s time to give up the love. It’s the most fun conference in college football right now by a mile.The ACC is a giant bag of suck this season outside of the big cat up top, the Big Ten has been a tad dry, the Big 12 has Oklahoma and … Oklahoma, and the SEC has been underwhelming overall, to be kind. What has the Pac-12 done? Arizona beat Texas Tech, Arizona State beat Michigan State, Cal beat Ole Miss – boo hoo; come up with a better fourth down play – Colorado beat Nebraska, Stanford deleted Northwestern’s account, Utah got by BYU, Washington is rocking and rolling against everyone but Cal, Washington State is losing games despite throwing nine touchdown passes, and UCLA is winning games despite allowing nine touchdown passes. In all of that, Oregon is looking every bit the part of a possible 12-1 Pac-12 champion that could somehow find its way into the College Football Playoff. Five teams are ranked, Washington State probably should be ranked in the top 25, Arizona State and Colorado are in the Also Receiving Votes category, Arizona will soon be in the Also Receiving Votes category, and … Pac-12, enough with the hipster-cool Pac-12 After Dark thing. How do you grow the product? How do you eliminate the mythical East Coast bias? You play that all-time amazing UCLA-Washington State game when most of America is awake."
MEGAPHONE
“Losing those games to St. Louis, the way it happened, it's very shocking. Obviously, this is going to be a week we're going to look at for a long time.”
Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, to MLB.com.