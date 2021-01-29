Tipsheet: Heupel hiring at Tennessee earns mostly good reviews

Pat Forde, SI.com: “When you are Tennessee in its current state, you make a Maybe Hire. Maybe it works out. Maybe it doesn’t. You can have hope, but no certainty. You’re in no position to lure a surefire, A-list candidate to lead your dilapidated football program—new athletic director Danny White tried that in the past few days, and it didn’t work out. So you keep working down the list—from proven to splashy to maybe—until you get a yes. It can be a great job, on paper in the top half of the Southeastern Conference and with the potential to compete for league and national titles. But at the moment it is an iffy job, fraught with peril and clouded by the unknown, with a fan base that could politely be characterized as volatile. That reduces the viable candidate pool to Maybes, and White chose a familiar Maybe. That’s Josh Heupel, introduced Wednesday as the new coach of the Volunteers. Heupel was spirited out of Central Florida by White, himself fresh out of UCF last week, making it fair to wonder whether White also loaded the Knights’ 2017 (mythical) national championship stadium sign onto the Tennessee private jet. The Big Orange raid on Orlando took everything but the last speck of Who Hash. Heupel was 28–8 at UCF, a stellar record, but there is evidence that the program was declining beneath him. He inherited a team coming off a 13–0 season with a returning superstar quarterback in McKenzie Milton, and his seasons went 12–1, 10–3, 6–4. After a 9–0 debut season in the American Athletic Conference, he went 11–5 the next two seasons.”