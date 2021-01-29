Tipsheet: Heupel hiring at Tennessee earns mostly good reviews

Tennessee’s selection of former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel as its new coach is drawing mostly positive assessments.
And understandably so, since Heupel did a fine job for the Tigers before enjoying ample success as head coach Central Florida.
Given the myriad issues facing the Tennessee program – years of baffling mediocrity, coaching turnover, administrative instability, looming NCAA sanctions, player transfers, over-the-top booster unrest – elite Power 5 conference coaches were not going to touch the job.
It didn’t take new athletic director Danny White long to figure that out.
Top offensive and defensive coordinators were also willing to wait for better opportunities to arise. The Volunteers didn’t have to go begging for a coach, but they didn’t have the most exciting pool to choose from while replacing hapless Jeremy Pruitt.
In that context, White did well to bring Heupel back to the Southeastern Conference. At the very least Josh will make the offense more entertaining with his up-tempo scheme.
That should help him make recruiting inroads at the skill positions during the years ahead. But as Barry Odom argued during his days Mizzou tenure, that tempo can backfire if low offensive possession times exposes the defense to abuse in the ever-challenging SEC.
So the first year or two could be a little rough, especially if snnctions handcuff Heurpel in recruiting.
Here is how folks are assessing the hire:
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “New Tennessee athletic director Danny White faced a very difficult task in convincing candidates with good-to-great jobs to take one in Knoxville filled with uncertainty. He swung big (James Franklin, Luke Fickell, Matt Campbell) and predictably missed, before focusing on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott until Tuesday. Then the search pivoted to Heupel. White's hire of Heupel at UCF was a big surprise, and while this move comes with less shock value, there are still concerns about whether the 42-year-old can win in college football's toughest conference, at a program potentially facing major SEC sanctions, after a decade of utter dysfunction on Rocky Top. Heupel knows offense and quarterback play, which Tennessee needs, and went 28-8 at UCF . . . As another Tennessee coaching candidate told me of Heupel, ‘Not as good a situation to walk into as UCF was.’ That's an understatement. Heupel will have to weather the NCAA storm as well as a Tennessee fan base that likely wouldn't have been pleased with any realistic option in this search. Heupel's working relationship with White is a plus here, but he will need incredibly thick skin to withstand the next few years at Tennessee. I certainly have my doubts about this one.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “When you are Tennessee in its current state, you make a Maybe Hire. Maybe it works out. Maybe it doesn’t. You can have hope, but no certainty. You’re in no position to lure a surefire, A-list candidate to lead your dilapidated football program—new athletic director Danny White tried that in the past few days, and it didn’t work out. So you keep working down the list—from proven to splashy to maybe—until you get a yes. It can be a great job, on paper in the top half of the Southeastern Conference and with the potential to compete for league and national titles. But at the moment it is an iffy job, fraught with peril and clouded by the unknown, with a fan base that could politely be characterized as volatile. That reduces the viable candidate pool to Maybes, and White chose a familiar Maybe. That’s Josh Heupel, introduced Wednesday as the new coach of the Volunteers. Heupel was spirited out of Central Florida by White, himself fresh out of UCF last week, making it fair to wonder whether White also loaded the Knights’ 2017 (mythical) national championship stadium sign onto the Tennessee private jet. The Big Orange raid on Orlando took everything but the last speck of Who Hash. Heupel was 28–8 at UCF, a stellar record, but there is evidence that the program was declining beneath him. He inherited a team coming off a 13–0 season with a returning superstar quarterback in McKenzie Milton, and his seasons went 12–1, 10–3, 6–4. After a 9–0 debut season in the American Athletic Conference, he went 11–5 the next two seasons.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Heupel faces a steep challenge from the jump as the Vols stare down the barrel of potential NCAA sanctions stemming from the alleged violations during the Pruitt era. Additionally, Tennessee's leading rusher Erik Gray and leading tackler Henry To'o To'o have entered the transfer portal; they are among several players who have either already transferred or indicated their intentions to transfer by entering the portal. Alabama, Florida and Georgia are annual staples on the Vols' schedule. The program now must also contend with a Kentucky program that has found steady success under Mark Stoops and a Missouri team that showed promise in 2020 under first-year coach Elijah Drinkwitz. But the Vols aren't the only program in the SEC East rebooting in 2021 as Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and South Carolina's Shane Beamer are also entering the division as first-time head coaches.”
Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: "There’s no telling what’s going to happen a Tennessee but the recent trends do not bode well for Heupel being around a really long time if he cannot get the Vols to be a winning program quickly. Pruitt was fired because of off-field issues. Jones had two nine-win seasons and still got canned. Derek Dooley had three losing seasons and got fired. Lane Kiffin coached in Knoxville for one year before leaving for USC with things being set on fire outside the football building. Tennessee has not had a 10-win season in the last 13 years. Heupel’s offense will be much better and more inventive and there are playmakers at Tennessee, so he can make the Vols a winning program again and he should get some time to do it especially since AD Danny White made the pick, but would anyone be surprised if he’s off to a slow start and the fan base gets restless again?"
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “There’s one thing that the fellowship of the miserable that account for the most vocal part of Tennessee’s fan base should know right away — Josh Heupel really won’t care what you are tweeting about. Josh Heupel’s hire at Tennessee was greeted with a milquetoast response from a fan base that managed to set the program back a half-decade three years ago when they didn’t agree with a coach hire. The Twitter revolt and subsequent spineless administrators led the school to hire a completely overmatched coach (Jeremy Pruitt) and a laughably unqualified athletic director (Phil Fulmer). That lightweight pairing leaves a parting gift of enough NCAA issues to give the program an express elevator to the SEC basement. Is Josh Heupel going to lead Tennessee to the College Football Playoff? Probably not. But dreaming about the playoff with the current state of Tennessee’s program, roster and inevitable NCAA shellacking is a bit like retirement planning via $1 scratch tickets. Instead, Tennessee has a coach who’ll immediately deliver a succinct identity — strong quarterback play, frenzied tempo and relentless aggression. And perhaps just as important, he’ll bring enough competence, scar tissue and thick skin to both endure and ignore the extremist fan base.”
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “What Tennessee just pulled off could yield rewards beyond being a step above an SEC doormat in 2021. At its best, the White/Heupel combination will yield stability. More than anything, that’s what Tennessee needs. It didn’t necessarily need to go out and hire someone with deep Tennessee roots. It didn’t need to catch lightning in a bottle. It didn’t even need a head coach with Power 5 head coaching experience, which the Vols hadn’t hired since 1977. It needed a coach who has a clue what it’s doing, and who has proven success handling a quarterback room. Not including the recently hired Clark Lea, there are 4 defensive-minded head coaches returning in the SEC (Ed Orgeron, Kirby Smart, Nick Saban and Mark Stoops). What do all of them have in common? They all went through massive offensive transformations in recent memory (Stoops just overhauled his offense this offseason with Liam Coen). Tennessee, in order to win in this era, needed a massive transformation on that side of the ball. Heupel, with his style and track record, at least makes that a possibility.”
Bud Elliott, 247Sports.com: “One tenet I absolutely believe to be true in sports is that you can’t be bad and boring. Most fans, even those of a school with a history of great defense, would prefer to watch their team lose 40-31 than 13-3. Offense sells tickets and keeps the excitement level up. Josh Heupel’s offenses score points in bunches. He brings with him his own variation on the offense Art Briles once ran at Baylor. It is similar to what Ole Miss and Arkansas run. And it’s worked before, when he was the offensive coordinator at Missouri. Heupel’s offenses finished 4th, 2nd, and 2nd in the FBS in yards per game at UCF. At Missouri, his squads averaged more than 500 yards per game in both of his seasons. In his three years at UCF, Heupel’s offense scored fewer than 31 points against FBS teams just three times. In his three years at Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt’s offenses scored fewer than 31 points against FBS teams 29 times.”
MEGAPHONE
“No matter how you spin it or how they attempted to spin it yesterday, the school seemingly keeps sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss.”
Talk show host Paul Finebaum, raining on the Tennessee parade.