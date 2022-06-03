Tipsheet: Heyward's struggles underscore risk of big free-agent contracts

The back end of massive free-agent contracts often turn into dead payroll for franchises doing the spending.

Teams accept that risk to get front-end benefit. But teams would be way, way, way, way better off building a self-renewing talent base through smart drafting, international signing and player development.

Consider the case of former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward, who is working under an eight-year, $184 million contract.

Heyward has remained an elite fielder through the length of the contract. He has been a respected team leader in Chicago. He did his part to bring a World Championship to long-suffering Cubs fans.

But just as the back end of former Cub Dexter Fowler’s contract became troublesome for the Cardinals, the last few years of Heyward’s deal became a burden for the Cubs.

That franchise unloaded the rest of its veteran core group to start another tank-and-rebuild cycle. The Cubs kept Heyward because the team owes him $22 million this season and another $22 million next year – and no other team wants any part of that obligation.

Heyward is hitting .208 this season with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .542. Last season he hit .214 with a .627 OPS.

When impressive rookie Seiya Suzuki recovers from his finger injury, at bats could be scarce for Heyward. Rookie Christopher Morel has given the team a jolt of energy and he can play in the outfield.

Heyward told MLB.com that he understands his fate. Cubs manager David Ross has explained where he fits – and doesn’t fit – in the team’s long-haul rebuild.

“What I see more and more all the time, is that front offices have their plan and their idea,” Heyward said. “And I think Rossy -- being on both sides of that now -- he understands, one day at a time. Whether it's guys dealing with injuries, or seeing people that the front office wants to see play on a daily basis, he's going to shoot me straight on that.”

Heyward enjoyed a strong all-around campaign for the Cardinals in 2015. He found his swing that year while hitting a career-high .293 with a career-high 6.5 Wins Above Replacement.

But that swing did not make the move with him to the Windy City. Through his ups and downs as a Cub he never posted a WAR rating higher than 2.3.

Now he must try to find his swing as a part-time player, which is no small task.

“I've got to play,” he said. “That's the thing for any of these guys. That's a part of the game that is changing. We're not as allowed to settle into a routine, into a rhythm. That's not what you control. You control what you can, do that and sometimes it's going to call for more patience as an individual.”

But Heyward wants to be more than just a sounding board for the young guys.

“There's no doubt I can help a ballclub, by being a voice, by being eyes and ears, by pointing out all the details and leading by example on good days, bad days, whatever,” he said. “You don't have good days without going through the bad ones. But, I've got to be on the field.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “(Paul) Goldschmidt is furthering a renaissance that I think many people have missed. He’s a victim of our overzealous pattern-matching brains; Goldschmidt’s first year with the Cardinals, 2019, was his worst since ’12, and that was his age 31 season. Worst season at age 31? I know where that normally ends up. Only, it didn’t. Goldschmidt came back with a vengeance in 2020, posting a 147 wRC+ and 2.3 WAR in only 58 games. It didn’t get much attention, because 2020 was, well, 2020. Then he backed that up with an excellent 2021, with 31 homers and 5 WAR. Again, he was overshadowed, this time by the arrival of Nolan Arenado in St. Louis. This year, he’s simply been too hot to ignore; his 194 wRC+ is fourth in baseball, behind only Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and José Ramírez. Who’s been the best first baseman in the game since the start of the 2020 season? If you said Freddie Freeman, you’re right – but just barely. He and Goldschmidt are in an effective tie for first, miles ahead of the competition.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers' annoying penchant for basically always being good continued into this past week, until L.A. encountered an unexpected nemesis in the Pirates. Yes, the Pirates. After being swept at home by Pittsburgh, the Dodgers are just 1-5 against the Bucs, the team with baseball's worst run differential. L.A. is 32-12 against everybody else. What's it mean? Baseball is a weird, wonderful thing. And, besides, if there is something to Pittsburgh having players who seem to genuinely have the Dodgers' number, L.A. will probably just acquire those players.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Mariners have been one of the majors' biggest disappointments on a team level. Oftentimes, teams in that predicament will make a change somewhere on the coaching staff to try to light a spark. We're guessing the Mariners won't be firing manager (Scott Servais) just yet -- he signed a multiyear extension last September -- but if things continue to go south for Seattle they might have no other choice.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The Reds opted not to move the 29-year-old (Luis) Castillo before or immediately after the lockout period. Then he turned up in spring camp with shoulder soreness, delaying his start to the season and potentially impacting how other clubs value him moving forward. He’s made four starts and put up a 4.35 ERA with some concerning underlying metrics -- decreased fastball velocity, an opponent hard-hit rate that puts him only in the 36th percentile, a strikeout rate in the 44th percentile and a whiff percentage in the 12th percentile. But Castillo is still very much worth including in this group, because he has a changeup that can be one of the best pitches in the sport, and perhaps he’ll settle into a nice groove as he gets further removed from the spring disruption. Castillo has one more season of arbitration eligibility before he reaches free agency.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “There's some resiliency within the Brewers. That comes as no surprise, as Craig Counsell is as good as it gets in the dugout. Milwaukee will be tested without Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, though the former pitcher is due back soon. As long as Josh Hader is healthy, Milwaukee will always have a chance late in games. He saved both ends of a doubleheader on Monday, and through his first 18 games, he has 18 saves without giving up a run. In fact, he has given up just four hits. That's the type of production from a closer which garners MVP votes.”

MEGAPHONE

“When the young guys come up, it’s awesome to allow them that natural feeling, that natural vibe, to rejuvenate other guys. We're having fun.”

Heyward, on the Cubs youngsters.

