Tipsheet: High NBA Draft picks don't ensure SEC success

Wednesday's NBA Draft proved what Missouri fans already knew: Dabbling in the top end of the recruiting market does not ensure on-court success.
The Tigers spent heavily on the Porter Family Package, securing two players destined for NBA riches. Both suffered or aggravated injuries that limited their impact at Mizzou and reduced their draft stock.
The PFP wasn’t a complete wash – the Tigers did eke put one brief NCAA Tournament appearance out of the arrangement with Michael Jr., Jontay and Michael Sr. – but the adventure reminded the program to stay in its lane.
Kentucky is the go-to SEC school for pro prospects. John Calipari runs the best NBA developmental program in the country, although he had zero lottery picks this time around.
Bruce Pearl invests heavily in high-end talent at Auburn. Generous Will Wade is doing the same at LSU.
But most SEC programs are better off trying to build actual programs than trying to land that one transformational talent.
Georgia knows that feeling. The Bulldogs got one season out of megarecruit Anthony Edwards. He scored 19.1 points per game last season before he going first overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Thursday night’s draft.
The Bulldogs finished 16-16 last season and 5-13 in the SEC.
Alabama sent speedy guard Kiri Lewis Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans with the 13th overall pick. As a sophomore, Lewis averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists last season.
The Crimson tide finished 16-15 overall and 8-10 in the SEC last season.
Vanderbilt sent forward Aaron Nesmith to the Boston Celtics in the next slot in the draft. He scored 23 points in 14 games as a sophomore before suffering a broken foot.
The Commodores went 11-21 overall and 3-15 in conference play.
SEC fans might be scratching their heads over Edwards going first overall, since his only season in the league was marked by erratic shooting (40.2 percent overall, 29.4 percent from three-point range) and indifferent defense.
Clearly Edwards had a NBA body, but he move the needle during actual league competition. He forced up a lot of bad shots on an overmatched team.
"We really challenged him on who he's been to this point and what he's going to become into the future," Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. "The passion for who he wants to become is something that we're excited about."
Here is what folks were writing about those selections:
Dan Devine, The Ringer: “Uncertainty abounded at the top of the draft, with weeks of rumors flying about which prospects Minnesota loved, which ones didn’t make sense, which ones they didn’t even speak to, and how much interest there was in the no. 1 selection. In the end, though, they got their man, taking Georgia guard Anthony Edwards—the cleanest positional fit among the top prospects for a team led by Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, and a player who, with the right development plan and leadership around him, could blossom into a devastating scorer and force on the perimeter.”
Brad Bodkin, CBSSports.com: “Edwards has all the measurables -- an elite athlete with a strong-safety build who can overpower or out-athlete his way to plenty of buckets. He has a smooth jumper but didn't shoot well from a percentage standpoint in his one season at Georgia, and his shot selection is iffy to be generous. Defensively, again, he has all the physical tools to be really good, but there are questions about his desire to begin with and defense begins and ends with desire. That's not me saying that. That's people who've scouted him heavily saying that. We'll see. In the end, this was a weak draft at the top. We knew that coming in. All the top prospects had flaws, so it was about upside for Edwards and a little bit of fit. LaMelo Ball would've been relatively redundant next to D'Angelo Russell and having Karl-Anthony Towns at center diminishes, in theory, the need for James Wiseman, though a rim protector next to Towns isn't the worst idea in the world.”
Jonathan Givony, ESPN.com: “The Pelicans found a potential Jrue Holiday replacement in Kira Lewis Jr., one of the fastest players in this draft class and a compelling fit alongside Lonzo Ball. Lewis is younger than most freshmen after skipping his senior year of high school, and he made significant improvement as a playmaker and shooter in his sophomore season.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “This wasn’t a big draft for the Pels after last year’s splash with Zion Williamson at No. 1. They picked Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13, and that’ll be a key piece to an already young and budding roster poised to take off in 2020-21.”
Jonathan Tjarks, The Ringer: “The Celtics drafted for fit rather than upside, which makes sense given the current state of their team. Nesmith might be the best shooter in this draft, although his reputation comes almost entirely from his 14 games he played as a sophomore before fracturing his foot. He doesn’t really bring much other than shooting, but that’s all he will need to do on a Celtics team expecting to contend for an NBA Finals appearance. Boston has a bunch of players who can create shots, defend, and make plays. All they need their rookies to do is spot up from 3 and launch open shots. Nesmith is more than ready for that.”
Chris Mannix, SI.com: “Look, on paper, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard make sense. Neismith is arguably the best shooter in the draft and Pritchard, a four-year player at Oregon, shot 41.5% from three last season. There are some concerns about the foot injury Nesmith suffered in January, but long term he should be fine. Boston’s bench badly needs shooting, and Nesmith and Pritchard theoretically could provide it. But where do they fit in? Boston had two first-round picks on the roster last season (Romeo Langford, Grant Williams) and a pair of second-rounders (Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters) in the mix. To make room for Nesmith and Pritchard, the Celtics may have to sever ties with Semi Ojeleye or Brad Wanamaker. Maybe both. Vincent Poirier has another year left on his contract, but he could go, too.”
MEGAPHONE
“He is the fastest kid, from one end of the floor to the other, that I’ve ever coached. The NBA has gone to a game of pace and getting up and down, so I think he fits the direction the league is going. He is a great kid who wants to be in the gym and get better.”
Alabama coach Nate Oats, on Lewis
