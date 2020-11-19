Tipsheet: High NBA Draft picks don't ensure SEC success

Dan Devine , The Ringer: “Uncertainty abounded at the top of the draft, with weeks of rumors flying about which prospects Minnesota loved, which ones didn’t make sense, which ones they didn’t even speak to, and how much interest there was in the no. 1 selection. In the end, though, they got their man, taking Georgia guard Anthony Edwards—the cleanest positional fit among the top prospects for a team led by Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell , and a player who, with the right development plan and leadership around him, could blossom into a devastating scorer and force on the perimeter.”

Brad Bodkin, CBSSports.com: “Edwards has all the measurables -- an elite athlete with a strong-safety build who can overpower or out-athlete his way to plenty of buckets. He has a smooth jumper but didn't shoot well from a percentage standpoint in his one season at Georgia, and his shot selection is iffy to be generous. Defensively, again, he has all the physical tools to be really good, but there are questions about his desire to begin with and defense begins and ends with desire. That's not me saying that. That's people who've scouted him heavily saying that. We'll see. In the end, this was a weak draft at the top. We knew that coming in. All the top prospects had flaws, so it was about upside for Edwards and a little bit of fit. LaMelo Ball would've been relatively redundant next to D'Angelo Russell and having Karl-Anthony Towns at center diminishes, in theory, the need for James Wiseman, though a rim protector next to Towns isn't the worst idea in the world.”