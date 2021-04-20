Tipsheet: High-priced Nationals rotation is breaking down

Our Town’s Max Scherzer is still Max Scherzer. The Cardinals will get to see that first had on Wednesday.
While the Nationals ace is 0-1 this season, he has 24 strikeouts in 19 innings and a 2.37 earned-run average.
Otherwise Washington’s once-mighty starting rotation is in disarray. Joe Ross opened the season with 11 shutdown innings, but the Cardinals beat him up Monday.
“Just wasn’t really executing pitches, leaving fastballs up, getting hit hard and making mistakes,” Ross said after the 12-6 loss. “Just got to be better with location.”
Here is a peak at the rest of the rotation:
- Tuesday’s starter, lefty Patrick Corbin, is 0-2 with a 21.32 ERA. In his last start, an 11-6 loss to Arizona, he faced 19 batters and retired just six of them. The Diamondbacks tagged him for 10 runs, nine of them earned. Corbin is due to make about $82 million from 2022 through 2024, so the Nationals are eagerly awaiting his turnaround.
- Stephen Strasburg is on the shelf with a bum shoulder. The Nationals are sore at the TV crew that captured him massaging his aching shoulder in the dugout tunnel during his ugly start in St. Louis. Fans are sore at the Nationals for letting Strasburg pitch while clearly injured. He allowed eight runs in four innings during that game. Strasburg will earn $35 million per season through 2026, so the Nationals are heavily invested in his recovery.
- Erick Fedde is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA. He lasted just 11 1/3 innings in his three starts, although he allowed just one run in each of his last two outings. He started against the Cardinals in Washington’s 5-2 victory on April 12, but they will miss him in this series.
- Our old friend Jon Lester is working his way back from the COVID-19 list. He is 37 years old. Last season he posted a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Chicago Cubs. If the Nationals are awaiting the cavalry to save the rotation, it should be noted that Lester rides a small horse at this late stage of his career.
Washington’s starting pitchers have posted a 6.24 ERA this season, the worst in the majors.
“It’s disheartening sometimes, but it’s still early,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “And I know that this isn’t the first time we’ve gone through something like this. I know things will turn around.”
The starters have put extra pressure on the bullpen, which is why the Cardinals have seen soft-tossing utility man Hernan Perez pitch twice against them this season.
“We haven’t had starters go deep; we haven’t gotten any length out of our starters,” Martinez said. “So our bullpen right now, once again, man, those guys come in and they did a great job for us again. But they’re getting taxed. They’re pitching way, way too much. We definitely got to keep an eye on these guys, or we won’t have a bullpen.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Rays are now 5-1 against the Yankees in 2021, after going 8-2 against them last season, plus a victory in the American League Division Series. Including that series, the Rays have now won seven series in a row against the Yankees, going back to their final showdown of 2019. The Yankees' current problems go beyond the Rays just having their number, however. The Yankees own the worst record in the American League at 5-10, which is the most games into a season they've had the league's worst record since starting 9-17 in 1991. While the general rule in baseball is not to overreact to the first few weeks of the season -- as a reminder, the last time the Yankees started 5-10 was in 1997, and they ended up finishing 96-66 and making the playoffs -- you can look for patterns. It has to be concerning that the Yankees have struggled in the rotation, on defense and at the plate.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Stretches of bad baseball are always amplified at the start of a season, although losing 10 of 15 at any point calls into question a team’s viability. This has been an almost complete breakdown, with only the bullpen producing numbers that resemble some version of its best self. Sensing the unrest, general manager Brian Cashman called a rare off-day Monday video news conference Monday, offering something of a mea culpa while hiding the panic button. There is no way the Yankees will finish with the worst OPS (.642) in baseball, nor rank 25th in runs scored, as they do now. Luke Voit will be back in less than a month, patching up the black hole in the lineup that has housed the now-retired Jay Bruce and Rougned Odor. Go ahead and bet against some of these guys – center fielder Aaron Hicks’ two-way performance has been particularly desultory – but age and track record of the collective suggests a teamwide slump that will eventually pass.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The loss of Voit has left a void, as his .610 SLG and 22 homers led the team last year. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn mensicus in his left knee on March 29, he has begun taking groundballs and will start swinging a bat on Tuesday. At best, he could be back by early to mid-May, so the Yankees are going to need others to step up is his absence.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Facing Corbin Burnes is anything but a walk in the park right now. Set to take the mound again Tuesday night in San Diego, the Milwaukee Brewers starter is putting together a historic start to cement his 2020 breakout as very real, and possibly an understatement of his talents. Through 18 1/3 innings, the popular Cy Young dark horse has tallied 30 Ks and not walked a soul, which is threatening to turn him into a favorite for the award before the calendar flips to May. Entering 2021, no pitcher had ever kicked off a season with two straight starts of nine or more strikeouts and no walks. And well, Burnes has now gone ahead and done it three times in a row. It’s only the fifth such streak at any point in baseball history, and two of those are by Clayton Kershaw. No one has ever done it four games in a row.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Dodgers snapped an eight-game winning streak with a loss to the Padres on Sunday, but that hardly matters for the bottom line. The Dodgers are still rolling, off to their best start since they moved to Los Angeles (the ’55 Brooklyn Dodgers won 22 of their first 24 games). Over their past nine games, the Dodgers have outscored opponents, 46 to 23.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “It's easy to get caught up in the moment -- especially with the excitement of getting a full season this year after the dreck that was 2020 -- but I still had to remind myself just how much season there is while glancing at the standings. We still haven't seen any team even play 20 games. A team like the Royals might win nine out of 14 games from fourth place in the middle of the summer and we'd barely bat an eye, but storm out of the gate at 9-5 and all of a sudden it's, ‘hey, maybe the Royals are awesome!’ Settle down, we need to tell ourselves.”
MEGAPHONE
"I'm not here to do anything other than to say we're disappointed with how we started this season. We will get it corrected."
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, during a Monday video conference with reporters.