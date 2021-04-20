Tipsheet: High-priced Nationals rotation is breaking down

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Stretches of bad baseball are always amplified at the start of a season, although losing 10 of 15 at any point calls into question a team’s viability. This has been an almost complete breakdown, with only the bullpen producing numbers that resemble some version of its best self. Sensing the unrest, general manager Brian Cashman called a rare off-day Monday video news conference Monday, offering something of a mea culpa while hiding the panic button. There is no way the Yankees will finish with the worst OPS (.642) in baseball, nor rank 25th in runs scored, as they do now. Luke Voit will be back in less than a month, patching up the black hole in the lineup that has housed the now-retired Jay Bruce and Rougned Odor. Go ahead and bet against some of these guys – center fielder Aaron Hicks’ two-way performance has been particularly desultory – but age and track record of the collective suggests a teamwide slump that will eventually pass.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The loss of Voit has left a void, as his .610 SLG and 22 homers led the team last year. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn mensicus in his left knee on March 29, he has begun taking groundballs and will start swinging a bat on Tuesday. At best, he could be back by early to mid-May, so the Yankees are going to need others to step up is his absence.”