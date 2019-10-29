After Vanderbilt clobbered Missouri and sent the Tigers into a season-spoiling tailspin, Commodores coach Derek Mason made an impassioned plea for his job.
"You know, it's been a rough patch," he said during his postgame interview. "But I told my team this, and I want everyone to understand this: a lot of people want this job, so they think, but I am the man who is built for this job. Every day, man, we grind. We grind! Don't question us. Don't question who we are, what we do or how we play. We're Vanderbilt men. COMMODORES, EVERY DAY!"
OK then! Unfortunately Vanderbilt doesn't play Missouri again this season. Games at South Carolina and Florida are next on its schedule, so Mason's diminishing job security will continue to be a hot topic.
Wouldn't it be fun to see former Rams coach and Franchise Relocation Coordinator Jeff Fisher get that job?
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg raised that possibility:
I’m told former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is a potential target for Vanderbilt. Fisher remains popular in Nashville, and new Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner wouldn’t hesitate to make a nontraditional hire.
Writing for Nashville Scene, J.R. Lind made the case for Fisher:
At some point, Vanderbilt has to come to terms with who they are and where they fall in the hierarchy of the Southeastern Conference. Now, the 'Dores can simply resign to the fact that they'll constantly take flyers on youngish assistants without head-coaching experience or mid-major transplants, but that means resigning to the fact that either the coach won't be able to compete or he will be able to but will inevitably be hired away in three or four years.
Or, Malcolm Turner can hire a grizzled old hand like Fisher who still has the fire for coaching. North Carolina hired Mack Brown (a good Tennessee boy whose brother Watson once trod the sidelines at West End and is the losingest coach in college football history — synergy!), Frank Solich has been at Ohio more than twice as long as he was at Nebraska. Herm Edwards is down at Arizona State, and Les Miles is loving life at Kansas (as much as one can love life at Kansas). David Cutcliffe is at Duke. Et cetera and so on.
These are exactly the programs Vanderbilt should emulate. Middling Power Five programs, particularly those with exacting academic standards (like the aforementioned Duke and UNC) should be the comparables for Vanderbilt, and if nothing else, hiring Fisher will get people talking about Vandy football instead of groaning about it and wondering when baseball season starts.
Turner's already shown he's willing to go down an unconventional path in his coaching searches — bringing on Jerry Stackhouse to lead the men's hoops team wasn't exactly the kind of thing one expects from Vandy — and maybe hiring Fisher is his next swerve. Plus, you can't go 7-9 in a 12-game season.
Tipsheet is sold. Now let's see if Vanderbilt actually goes there.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "If you were to ask even the most knowledgeable college football fans to name the teams that have been favored by oddsmakers every week of the season, you’d get a lot of the usual suspects -- Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and so on. But it might take awhile before anyone accurately named Missouri, primarily because the Tigers have all but been forgotten from the national conversation. And that’s precisely the issue here. Missouri, in fact, has been favored every single time it has kicked off this season, which is partially about the perception of how good this team is and a lot about what a soft schedule the Tigers have played. And yet, the only real narrative fans have been able to grab onto through eight games is that Missouri is a decent team at home and an utter disaster any time it leaves the state. At home, Missouri is 5-0 and has averaged 40.4 points a game. On the road, Missouri is 0-3 and has averaged 17.3 points. Though the Tigers are waiting to hear from the NCAA about whether a postseason ban for some years-ago academic violations will be rescinded, it’s almost besides the point. The whole point for Missouri was to set itself up for meaningful games against the SEC East heavyweights in November, and instead we are talking about a team that trips all over itself at the sight of a visiting stadium."
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: "A few weeks back, there was a clamor for Joe Moorhead to return to his East Coast roots and perhaps take the Rutgers job. With Mississippi State in a four-game tailspin, any notion of him going to Rutgers has disappeared, as the school has no interest in hiring someone else’s problem. For Mississippi State, each loss has provided a reminder to Bulldog fans that Moorhead appears destined to underachieve for the second consecutive season. Mississippi State’s 49-30 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday was even worse than the score, as they trailed 42-17 at the end of the third quarter and looked generally milquetoast and uninspired. Moorhead took the rare step of attempting to rally his team by doing the Oklahoma drill in pregame warmups. That tactic flopped. The Bulldogs (3-5) travel to Arkansas (2-6) on Saturday for a battle of dueling hopelessness, a must win for a potential bowl and perhaps for Moorhead’s future in Starkville. Certainly, Dan Mullen overhauled the expectations at a school that had been lodged as an SEC cellar dweller for decades. But few could have envisioned Moorhead, who arrived hailed as an offensive genius, sputtering so badly with the talent that Mullen let behind. State squandered a historic amount of defensive talent last season, as they sent three first-round picks to the NFL draft amid a disappointing 8-5 season. But more puzzling has been the Bulldogs’ inability to muster any semblance of an offense — they entered the game ranked No. 92 in scoring offense and put forth another generally impotent performance."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Alabama wasn’t going to lose to Arkansas. There was no real shot of anything strange happening, but with Tua Tagovailoa out, this might have been a rough outing for the team without its superstar passer, it could’ve taken the luster off of what’s ahead, and … nope. The Crimson Tide were brilliant, the defense deleted Hog QB Nick Starkel’s account, and it was a light and breezy 48-7 scrimmage that gave the other parts of the powerhouse a chance to flex a little muscle. And there was the big one. Auburn proved it’s really, really good, even with a true freshman still figuring it out at quarterback and without the top running back. But Bo Nix kept battling, the ground game wasn’t totally miserable without JaTarvious Whitlow, and … nope. LSU managed to survive and advance, getting through the 23-20 with enough respect to move up to No. 1 in the AP poll, setting up the Game of the Century (for this season) in two weeks against Alabama in Tuscaloosa."
Laken Litman, SI.com: "Perhaps the most baffling thing about Notre Dame getting flat-out embarrassed by Michigan on Saturday was why Brian Kelly’s team was so ill-prepared. The Fighting Irish weren’t just coming off a bye week, but fall break, too, which we assume meant more time for the players to focus on football and playing a bitter rival than stressing over school. If anyone should have looked off its game, it should have been Michigan. The Wolverines were fresh off an emotional road loss to Penn State in a prime-time white-out. Kelly’s Notre Dame teams have been in this spot before: Underprepared when the spotlight shined the brightest. Take any example: the 2012 national championship game against Alabama, to the 2017 game against Miami, to both Georgia games to the CFP semifinal against Clemson last year. It’s concerning that the Irish can’t win these kinds of big games. Quarterback Ian Book completed just 8 of 25 passes for 73 yards and a score. This isn’t the first time Kelly’s offense has opted to throw the ball in the rain (see losses to Clemson in 2015 and NC State in 2016). Notre Dame’s running game was limited to 43 yards on 1.5 yards per carry, while the defense allowed 303 rushing yards against them. The Irish only had 12 first downs, were 3-of-15 on third down, and had two turnovers. If there was any way for the Independent Irish to sneak into the playoff with one close loss to Georgia on the road, that glimmer of hope is now officially gone."
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: "After stumbling through the first month, barely beating South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern and nearly blowing a huge lead against Purdue, Minnesota has caught fire. P.J. Fleck's Gophers have yet to play anybody better than Nebraska -- go ahead and stock your 'AIN'T PLAYED NOBODY' response cannons -- but I always say that how you've played is more important than who you've played, and Minnesota has been brilliant. In the past four weeks, Minnesota has beaten Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland by an average score of 42-10. I said in the preseason that the Gophers were the high-upside up-and-comer that we were pretending Nebraska was, and after a sloppy start, they have gone about proving that upside once more. Now comes the hard part. After a bye, Minnesota plays host to Penn State in the biggest game in the 10-year history of TCF Bank Stadium."
MEGAPHONE
"I've got no crystal ball, I don't know how he's going to do in Wednesday's practice. I don't know how he'll do after that. So is it fair to say I don't know? Well, I don't know. Nobody knows."
Alabama coach Nick Saban, swatting away questions about whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sufficiently recovered from his ankle injury to play against LSU.