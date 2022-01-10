Tipsheet: History tells us Alabama will slap down Georgia in title game

Georgia's past makes the present tense for Bulldog fans.
The Crimson Tide regularly win national championships, the Bulldogs don’t.
Alabama coach Nick Saban has seven title rings, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has none as a head coach.
Alabama has won its last seven games against Georgia, including its 41-24 triumph in the latest Southeastern Conference championship game.
The Bulldogs have been a frustrated little brother to the Crimson Tide since Saban arrived in the league.
Oddsmakers still had Georgia as a slight favorite in the College Football Playoff title game for whatever reason. But the Bulldogs have spent the last several days answering history questions.
“It’s definitely motivation,” tackle Jamareer Salyer said. “I wouldn’t say I’m tired of it. It is is what it is. You can’t really run away from the truth. That’s what it is. That’s our record. We try not to make it an emotional thing. We want to be calm, collected and have a composed attack and be able to play our game. … We’re good enough in what we do. We have great coaches, great players and a great game plan.”
Added linebacker Nakobe Dean: “I can’t speak too much on the past, I don’t like to dwell on the past at all. I didn’t play them back in the day. Right now, I’m just focused on winning this game. That’s the only thing on my mind, on my teammates' mind also.”
For his part, Saban notes that the past – however good or bad – is quickly forgotten once players start teeing off on each on the field.
"I think once the game starts, five minutes into the game, I don't know that anybody's thinking about all this stuff that y'all talk about," Saban told reporters. "They're trying to win their box. They're trying to do what they can to help their team on both sides of the ball. We expect that, and that's what our players need to be focused on."
Tipsheet would love to see long-suffering Georgia fans finally prevail in the CFP . . . but we can’t pick against Saban in this game.
Here is what other folks are writing about the national championship:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Alabama was nice to Cincinnati. Rested, prepared, and focused, it had the game won after the opening drive in the 27-6 Cotton Bowl victory. Now it’s in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the sixth time in seven seasons – winning three of its previous five – as Nick Saban goes for his eighth national title overall. To do that, Bama has to make it eight in a row over Georgia – the last Bulldog win was back in 2007. The streak includes two epic SEC Championships – 2012 and 2018 – and one all-time classic of a national title finish in a 26-23 overtime win to close out the 2017 season.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Given his accomplishments—seven national titles, six of them at Alabama between 2009 and 2020, and perhaps another on the way—we would forgive Saban for believing he already has all the answers, to everything. Do it his way, or get out. But he’s always willing to adapt his teaching style to what his pupils will best respond to—and in today’s college football, that means softening some of the famously hard edges . . . We’ve seen Nick Saban win national championships with defense. Then we saw him win them with offense. But we always saw him win championships with a simmering intensity. Now we may see a kinder, gentler Saban win one, in what would could be his best coaching job yet.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSSports.com: “No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia have reached this point utilizing two different philosophies. Their ideologies are not new or necessarily unique, but in a sport that is defined by its competitive disparity, they respectively do them the best. Consider that Georgia is largely what Alabama used to be: a team that wins by focusing on the run with (more or less) a game manager at quarterback, plays top-tier defense and puts great importance on the field position battle. That's a description of Alabama from about 2009-13. Remember the likes of Mark Ingram, Greg McElroy and A.J. McCarron? In 2014, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban decided to switch to the spread. He hired Lane Kiffin to coordinate his offense and installed former running back Blake Sims at quarterback. Off went the Tide. The approach has been perfected to the point that Bama now regularly competes for the best quarterbacks and pass catchers each recruiting cycle. Plus the best players overall, just like Georgia.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “It's been a little more than a month since the Crimson Tide scored 41 points on Georgia's top-ranked defense to take home the SEC in the one blip in Georgia's otherwise dominant march to the doorstep of the program's first national championship since the 1980 season. That upset is joined by a run of losses against the Crimson Tide dating to 2008, many among the most painful in Georgia's history. Can the Bulldogs wipe the slate clean? Look for an early feeling-out period when the two meet on Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game (8 p.m. ET). Alabama will look to see what Georgia learned from last month's loss. How the Bulldogs tweak a clearly flawed game plan — and how the Tide respond to a new defensive approach — might be the factor that ultimately decides this matchup of SEC powers.”
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “For all the Bulldogs' success over the past 14 years -- only Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon have a better record among Power 5 teams since then -- the narrative has been defined by games against Saban and Alabama. On Monday, in the CFP National Championship . . . Georgia has yet another chance to rewrite the script and finally make the case that there's no spell preventing the Dawgs from toppling mighty Alabama to reach the promised land. Unless, of course, that curse is real.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “Since the FBS/FCS split in 1978, 21 teams have won a national title at the FBS level -- and none of them has an active drought longer than Georgia's. Since the Bulldogs' last national championship, they've finished in the top 10 of the final AP poll 16 times (they're headed toward a 17th this year), the most during that span among teams that haven't won a title, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. Smart . . . knows winning a national championship is the last step in making his program truly elite.”
