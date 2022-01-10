Tipsheet: History tells us Alabama will slap down Georgia in title game

Pat Forde , SI.com : “Given his accomplishments—seven national titles, six of them at Alabama between 2009 and 2020, and perhaps another on the way—we would forgive Saban for believing he already has all the answers, to everything. Do it his way, or get out. But he’s always willing to adapt his teaching style to what his pupils will best respond to—and in today’s college football, that means softening some of the famously hard edges . . . We’ve seen Nick Saban win national championships with defense. Then we saw him win them with offense. But we always saw him win championships with a simmering intensity. Now we may see a kinder, gentler Saban win one, in what would could be his best coaching job yet.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSSports.com: “No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia have reached this point utilizing two different philosophies. Their ideologies are not new or necessarily unique, but in a sport that is defined by its competitive disparity, they respectively do them the best. Consider that Georgia is largely what Alabama used to be: a team that wins by focusing on the run with (more or less) a game manager at quarterback, plays top-tier defense and puts great importance on the field position battle. That's a description of Alabama from about 2009-13. Remember the likes of Mark Ingram, Greg McElroy and A.J. McCarron? In 2014, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban decided to switch to the spread. He hired Lane Kiffin to coordinate his offense and installed former running back Blake Sims at quarterback. Off went the Tide. The approach has been perfected to the point that Bama now regularly competes for the best quarterbacks and pass catchers each recruiting cycle. Plus the best players overall, just like Georgia.”