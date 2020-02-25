Tipsheet: Hoiberg embraces the insane challenge of Big Ten hoops

Rob Dauster , NBC Sports: “UCLA lost to Hofstra and Fullerton at home before New Year’s, was sitting at 8-9 overall after starting Pac-12 play 1-3 and, as of today, is one game out of first place in the league title race. The Bruins swept the Mountain road trip and have now won nine of their last 11 games. They swept Colorado. They won at Arizona. And if they win out, they are guaranteed to win at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. That’s wild. Almost as wild as the fact that Providence might actually be able to get into the NCAA tournament after taking four Quad 3 and 4 losses during the non-conference season. They started out the year 11-10 overall, but after winning five of their last seven games, the Friars now have seven Quad 1 wins. In the last three weeks, they have won at Butler and at Marquette and beaten Creighton and Seton Hall at home. I would expect nothing less from this roller coaster college basketball season than for these two programs to end up in the Sweet 16. I, for one, am here for it.”

Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com: “A league that had three No. 1 seeds a year ago and one that represents the gold standard in college basketball is not a lock to get four NCAA tournament bids this season. No teams are on the No. 1 line. Louisville and Florida State, which play at 7 p.m. ET Monday in Tallahassee, join Duke as the only three ranked ACC teams. Defending national champion Virginia has been on the bubble for most of the past two months, and schools that in the past have been NCAA tournament regulars, such as Syracuse and Notre Dame, have been streaky at best. By ACC standards, this is all a little unusual. Since 2014, the ACC has averaged 7.5 tournament teams in the field. The last time the league had fewer than five teams in the NCAA tournament was when it had four in 2013, the year before it became a 15-team conference. Is this merely a down season, or is something else at play? . . . Overall, the ACC did not play as well as it is used to doing in nonconference, including losing marks against the Big Ten and SEC -- not to mention losses to schools such as Wofford, DePaul, Stephen F. Austin, Ball State and Nicholls State. Add a new 20-game league schedule and getting any sort of traction later in the season becomes more challenging, especially with fewer Quad 1 opportunities.”