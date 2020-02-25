Tipsheet: Hoiberg embraces the insane challenge of Big Ten hoops

To appreciate how insanely competitive college basketball is these days, take a look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
They are taking ritual beatings this season in the Big Ten, which will send most of its teams to the NCAA Tournament. The depleted Cornhuskers hung tough against Illinois for a while Monday night in Champaign before fading to a 72-59 loss.
They are 7-20 overall this season and 2-14 in conference play.
"I'm proud of the guys for continuing to come out every time we step on the floor and battle," first-year Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "When you go on a streak like we're on right now, the easy thing to do is shut down. But our guys continue to come in and work and try to get things corrected.
"And that's what it's all about, to try and create some habits and hopefully get a little momentum going into next year with the way that we're playing with effort."
Hoiberg built a juggernaut at Iowa State, where he was known as “The Mayor” and enjoyed incredible job security. He starred there as a player and could have coached there for a long, long time.
But after posting a 122-76 record in five season – going to the Big Dance in the last for – Hoiberg decided to give NBA coaching a try. Doh!
In three-plus seasons coaching the Bulls, he went 115-155. So he returned to the college ranks for a seven-year, $25 million contract at Nebraska – which has never won a NCAA Tournament game.
He did not come quietly. Look at the staff he assembled:
Doc Sadler: The former Nebraska coach left his head coaching job at Southern Miss to return to Lincoln and work under Hoiberg as an assistant. Returning to a school that fired you – that never happens in college basketball, but Sadler’s belief in Hoiberg brought him back. He worked under him at Iowa State and also had a successful head coaching stint at UTEP.
Matt Abdelmassih: He has been one of the nation’s top recruiters. He helped build the Iowa State powerhouses working with Hoiberg at Iowa State and he spent four years upgrading St. John’s talent before reuniting with his old boss. Abdelmassih is especially adept at landing elite transfer talent. The Cornhuskers will look entirely different next season.
Bobby Lutz: During his years as head coach at Charlotte, he led that program to five NCAA Tournaments and five three NIT appearances. He later worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Bulls organization.
Armon Gates: He worked under Porter Moser at Loyola, Chris Collins at Northwestern at Tim Miles at Nebraska. Hoiberg kept him on board after replacing Miles to help ease the transition.
All in all, this is a classic college basketball coaching staff. These men have attracted impressive talent for next season and (hopefully) beyond.
Long-suffering Nebraska fans have every reason to be excited about the potential of the program . . . except that every other Big Ten program has excellent coaching too and somebody has to lose.
“People say a lot, ‘Why Nebraska?’ For me, it has everything you need,” Hoiberg said after getting the job. “It’s got the support and facilities. The one thing it doesn’t have is tradition. I think we can change that. When they see everything we have to offer, it’s an easy sell. Plus, kids want to go to a place where someone has a personal connection at the NBA level.”
Wish him luck.
Seth Davis, The Athletic: “This is a good season to be watching college basketball after dark. If Gonzaga and San Diego State hold on to their No. 1 seeds, it would be the first time since 2000 that we have had two West Coast teams on the top line. (Arizona and Stanford earned top seeds that year.) If Kansas and Baylor join them, it will be the first time that all four No. 1 seeds were from schools west of the Mississippi. And how about a nod for everybody’s favorite whipping post, the Pac-12? Since 1975, when the NCAA started allowing multiple teams from a conference into the tournament, only one time (2013) has the Pac-8/Pac-10/Pac-12 sent more teams into the field than the ACC or the SEC. That could very well happen this season as seven Pac-12 teams have played their way into the field or onto the bubble.”
Rob Dauster, NBC Sports: “UCLA lost to Hofstra and Fullerton at home before New Year’s, was sitting at 8-9 overall after starting Pac-12 play 1-3 and, as of today, is one game out of first place in the league title race. The Bruins swept the Mountain road trip and have now won nine of their last 11 games. They swept Colorado. They won at Arizona. And if they win out, they are guaranteed to win at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. That’s wild. Almost as wild as the fact that Providence might actually be able to get into the NCAA tournament after taking four Quad 3 and 4 losses during the non-conference season. They started out the year 11-10 overall, but after winning five of their last seven games, the Friars now have seven Quad 1 wins. In the last three weeks, they have won at Butler and at Marquette and beaten Creighton and Seton Hall at home. I would expect nothing less from this roller coaster college basketball season than for these two programs to end up in the Sweet 16. I, for one, am here for it.”
Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com: “A league that had three No. 1 seeds a year ago and one that represents the gold standard in college basketball is not a lock to get four NCAA tournament bids this season. No teams are on the No. 1 line. Louisville and Florida State, which play at 7 p.m. ET Monday in Tallahassee, join Duke as the only three ranked ACC teams. Defending national champion Virginia has been on the bubble for most of the past two months, and schools that in the past have been NCAA tournament regulars, such as Syracuse and Notre Dame, have been streaky at best. By ACC standards, this is all a little unusual. Since 2014, the ACC has averaged 7.5 tournament teams in the field. The last time the league had fewer than five teams in the NCAA tournament was when it had four in 2013, the year before it became a 15-team conference. Is this merely a down season, or is something else at play? . . . Overall, the ACC did not play as well as it is used to doing in nonconference, including losing marks against the Big Ten and SEC -- not to mention losses to schools such as Wofford, DePaul, Stephen F. Austin, Ball State and Nicholls State. Add a new 20-game league schedule and getting any sort of traction later in the season becomes more challenging, especially with fewer Quad 1 opportunities.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “As power conferences increase the number of league games they play—a move that pleases their broadcast partners while also protecting their own power ratings—the sprawl of mediocrity in the middle increases as well. This has led to a renewed debate about whether the NCAA should legislate a minimum .500 conference record for tournament consideration . . . Such a rule would inevitably paint the committee into a problematic corner. (Minimize rules, maximize guidelines.) Still, the exceptions to the .500 inclusion rule should be rare and compelling—and if that standard were applied to the current tourney, a bunch of Power 6 teams would be in trouble.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Creighton is on a five-game winning streak that, in addition to Sunday's blowout of Butler, features victories at Seton Hall and at Marquette. The Bluejays are now 9-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Only Kansas, Baylor and Seton Hall have more Quadrant 1 wins. And Creighton remains one of just six schools that have yet to lose outside of the first quadrant.”
"Our guys really exemplify Texas fight. We haven't talked to the guys about the negative stuff people say about us. ... What you are seeing the last few games is the back against the wall and still fighting."
Beleaguered Texas coach Shaka Smart, after beating West Virginia to keep his team’s NCAA hopes alive.