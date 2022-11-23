Tipsheet: Holiday weekend brings Rivalry Week drama in college football

This holiday weekend offers an appropriately exciting finish to the college football season.

Thanksgiving offers the Egg Bowl with Ole Miss hosting Mississippi State while the program tries to hang on to coach Lane Kiffin, who has attracted the fawning interest of Southeastern Conference rival Auburn.

Kiffin has tried to chill speculation that he will bolt for The Plains, but he’s not had much luck on that front. The crazy Auburn boosters are prepared to pay top dollar to roll the Lane Train into their school and there’s not much Ole Miss can do to stop that.

The massive contract offer coming Kiffin’s way will ease any concerns he might have about the history of Auburn boosters turning on its coaches like rabid hyenas. And the resources Kiffin would have for assembling a staff and a recruiting machine would be well beyond what he could ever enjoy at Ole Miss.

And we all want to see Kiffin getting up in Nick Saban’s grill on the recruiting trail, right?

Friday offers a slew of Rivalry Week games, including Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Florida State, North Carolina State-North Carolina and Arizona State-Arizona.

The Tigers could give their season a much different complexion by knocking off the Razorbacks to earn a bowl berth and justify Eli Drinkwitz’s generous raise. The Gators also have an opportunity to ease some of their disappointment of coach Billy Napier’s first season.

Saturday brings the big drama with Michigan heading to Ohio State for “The Game” with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. This could be one of the top few games of the entire season.

USC is on the outside of the CFP looking in, but they could change the picture by beating Notre Dame and getting some help elsewhere.

Kentucky will try to salvage its uneven season, at least somewhat, but upsetting Louisville. The Wildcats have lost five of their last seven games, so this is a badly needed opportunity to raise their bowl profile.

With its CFP dreams dashed, Tennessee will get a head start on next season by turning 2023 quarterback Joe Milton loose on Vanderbilt. This game, bowl practices and the Vols’ bowl game will allow Josh Heupel keep his “Blur Ball” offense rolling into next season.

Illinois will look to snap its three-game losing streak in a big way at Northwestern’s expense. Pounding the Wildcats could ease some of the frustration over what happened against Michigan.

With quarterback Spencer Rattler finally dialed in, South Carolina will take a run at Clemson. The Gamecocks have a chance to kill whatever CFP hopes the Tigers have left while raising their own bowl profile.

Oregon-Oregon State, Kansas-Kansas State, Washington-Washington State, Purdue-Indiana . . . there are plenty of good rivalry games on Saturday. On the other hand, Georgia Tech-Georgia and Auburn-Alabama should be slaughters.

Enjoy!

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks in a direct manner fitting his Northeast roots. His bluntness often cuts to the core. After the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in their season opener, the theme of the win was Ohio State showing grit, a more refined defense and some of the toughness perceived to be missing from the previous edition of the Buckeyes. ‘We wanted to be known as something other than talented,’ Day said postgame. Will that end up happening in 2022? The ultimate referendum looms this weekend. The stakes will be historic, as Day's No. 2 Buckeyes (11-0) and Jim Harbaugh's No. 3 Wolverines (11-0) are both undefeated heading into The Game for the first time since 2006. A potential Big Ten title, a College Football Playoff bid and bragging rights from a rivalry at full tilt are at stake. Ultimately, the judgement of success of this Buckeyes team will come down to how it responds to last year's 42-27 loss to Michigan, with the Wolverines ending an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Both teams rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense this year, a testament to the caliber of game we can expect on Saturday. Who will win? ESPN spoke to 15 coaches and NFL scouts familiar with the teams to break down the matchup. Ten picked Ohio State to win, five predicted Michigan and no one forecast a blowout.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “It’s pretty simple for LSU at this point. Win and you’re very likely in. The only way that wouldn’t happen is if Michigan-Ohio State is a thriller for the ages and TCU wins out. Then, it gets a little dicey. Personally, I’d have no problem putting 2-loss LSU in over a potential 1-loss Michigan/Ohio State loser. Beating Georgia on a neutral site, if LSU could do that, would be the best win of the year in college football. LSU, based on what the selection committee is telling us, isn’t battling USC at this point. The selection committee has told us time and time again that LSU beating Alabama and dominating Ole Miss was more significant than anything USC had done, which now includes a wild win at UCLA. USC still needs a few things to go its way to make the field, whereas LSU’s path is a bit more straightforward, especially after seeing the selection committee keep LSU and USC in lockstep on Tuesday. USC obviously needs to win out, it needs an LSU loss and a TCU loss. That’ll be no small task with games against Notre Dame and Oregon to close out the slate.”

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “The Trojans have wins at No. 21 Oregon State and at No. 18 UCLA, the latter of which came in Week 12. USC’s one loss was a wild one-point defeat on the road to No. 14 Utah. Why, exactly, is it behind two-loss LSU? It seems like it's either more of a nod to the SEC or, conversely, a penalty to the Pac-12. The Tigers have two losses: a Week 1 loss to No. 16 Florida State and a blowout loss at home to No. 10 Tennessee. Their signature wins are over No. 7 Alabama and No. 20 Ole Miss. Those are solid victories, but are they that much better than what USC has posted? No. USC should be rewarded for its 10 wins, not penalized due to conference perception despite having a better resume than a team above it.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “One has to figure that, barring a loss to Georgia Tech this weekend -- which I'm going to boldly proclaim as ‘unlikely’ -- Georgia is in no matter what. But I am unsure of how the committee would view an Ohio State or Michigan team that beats its big rival but loses (probably to Iowa) in the Big Ten championship game. My guess is that having a top-five win overpowers having what would be a shaky loss as a big favorite; I think both would stay ahead of the USC/Clemson duo in the pecking order. Maybe the biggest blurring factor remaining on the board: What happens if LSU beats Georgia? I'm confident in saying that the Tigers could slot in above USC or Clemson, but over a 12-1 Ohio State/Michigan? What about an 11-1 Ohio State/Michigan?”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “The Big Ten is taking it on the chin. Beating up on each other doesn’t mean the teams need to be ranked all that high, but there’s (2) Ohio State, (3) Michigan, and (11) Penn State, and nothing else. Between those three, Ohio State’s win over (17) Notre Dame is the only non-conference win of note – considering Penn State beating Auburn isn’t all that big a deal.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The loss to South Carolina was too much for the committee to explain away. It wouldn't have been too hard to find the excuse: Tennessee has the same record as No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Alabama and owns the head-to-head tiebreakers against both teams. There's an interesting question related to when losses matter — as in, would the Volunteers be ahead of the Tigers and Crimson Tide had they lost to the Gamecocks in the season opener instead of late November? The 25-point defeat drops Tennessee five spots to No. 10 and out of the playoff picture.”

MEGAPHONE

“Be grateful for having the opportunity to play this kind of big game. It’s where we’re at now. It’s just a real honor. It’s a real honor to be in this position to be able to test yourself physically, mentally, emotionally. We know it’s our toughest test of the year. And I think we’re going to find that we’re made of the right stuff.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on his message to the team this week.