Tipsheet: Hot pitching market drove Cardinals to Pacific Rim

Many Cardinals fans wondered why their team went all the way to the Pacific Rim to add lefthanded starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim when Dallas Keuchel was just sitting there in free agency.
This is why: In a marketplace that turned against general managers in a big way, Keuchel got $55.5 million over three years from the Chicago White Sox — who also added the well-worn Gio Gonzales for $5 million for one year.
Keuchel is no Gerrit Cole. He went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts for the Atlanta Braves last season after failing to get a suitable free-agent contract offer until midseason.
In 2018 Keuchel, who turns 32 on New Year's Day, went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 games for the Houston Astros. At this point of his career he is a reliable innings-eater and not much more.
But suddenly, teams are spending on pitching again and Keuchel was able to cash in. That $80 million deal Hyun-Jin Ryu just agreed to with the Toronto Blue Jays underscored that marketplace shift.
The Cardinals pre-spent their 2020 budget on extensions for Paul Goldschmidt and Miles Mikolas in addition to some earlier long-term deals.
So this franchise, lacking the budget space to make a big pitching play, signed Kim to a modest two-year, $8 million deal.
Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield had this take on Keuchel and Gonzales landing on Chicago's South Side:
The money is a little surprising given that nobody wanted (Keuchel) a year ago and he didn't sign with the Braves until June, but he still factors as an upgrade in a rotation that had a 5.30 ERA last season . . .
Keuchel and Gonzalez are risks in that they don't fit the prototype of what most teams are looking for these days: high velocity, high spin, four-seamers up in the zone. But both veterans know how to pitch. With Keuchel, you know what you're going to get: ground balls and that bulldog mentality. His OPS allowed, however, has increased from .619 to .704 to .764 the past three seasons, although the Happy Fun Ball affected everybody in 2019. There isn't No. 1 or No. 2 upside here, but he's a safe bet to post an ERA around 4.00 and chew up innings.
Gonzalez was one of the most durable starters in the game until last season, when he made 17 starts and pitched just 87 innings. He has lived on the edge the past of couple seasons, averaging 4.1 walks per nine while his strikeout rate has dipped. He never has been a command guy, but the fact that he got just $5 million suggests the lack of interest in him. He could end up being a huge bargain, but there is also high flameout potential here given his age and peripheral numbers.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "The Yankees did not sign (Gerrit) Cole to win another AL East title. Winning the division is a step in the process, sure, but signing Cole is about getting over the hump and winning the World Series, not winning games in June and July. New York is title-less since 2009 and twice in the last three years they have been no more than two wins away from an American League pennant. That World Series drought combined with the largest pitching contract in the sport's history creates expectations. Big expectations. (Hal) Steinbrenner made it clear the goal is to win multiple championships during Cole's nine-year contract. The Yankees have a great young core in place -- they've won 100 games in back-to-back years, after all -- and they view Cole as the missing piece."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "In 2016, Cleveland reached the World Series before blowing a 3-1 lead. In 2017, it won 102 games and set an MLB record (kind of) with 22 consecutive wins before blowing a 2-0 lead against the Yankees in the ALDS. In 2018, it won the division again before losing to Houston in an ALDS sweep. Playoff disappointments aside, the team looked like a juggernaut in the making, with all the talent necessary to contend for years to come. Francisco Lindor was an ideal franchise cornerstone, a smiling, slick-fielding, power-hitting shortstop with youth and enthusiasm and a full complement of tools. José Ramírez joined Lindor as an MVP candidate, and he had recently signed the most owner-friendly contract extension in baseball. The rotation was one of the best in the sport's history, with Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco leading the charge. . . . After missing the 2019 postseason, the club took a giant, intentional leap backward Sunday, trading Kluber to Texas for young reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields. The trade is a boon for the Rangers, who add a recent two-time Cy Young winner on the cheap; it represents an unmitigated disaster for Cleveland fans, who get to watch their club strip itself for parts in order to save a few bucks, contention—and the franchise’s 71-year title drought—be darned."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "Based on season-ending rosters, here's how these (very rough!) win forecasts would look for the division: Astros 102.1, Athletics 93.5, Angels 78.8, Rangers 74.1 and Mariners 73.2. After a couple of months of wheeling and dealing, here's where we are: Astros 96.1, Athletics 90.1, Angels 88.9, Rangers 77.7 and Mariners 69.9. Again, the AL West is exactly as good as it was last season. But the dynamic within the division has changed a great deal -- for the better. That's going to be a fun race in 2020, especially since we know the Angels and Rangers are still big-game hunting in the hot stove league."