Tipsheet: Hot pitching market drove Cardinals to Pacific Rim

Mike Axisa , CBSSports.com : "The Yankees did not sign ( Gerrit ) Cole to win another AL East title. Winning the division is a step in the process, sure, but signing Cole is about getting over the hump and winning the World Series, not winning games in June and July. New York is title-less since 2009 and twice in the last three years they have been no more than two wins away from an American League pennant. That World Series drought combined with the largest pitching contract in the sport's history creates expectations. Big expectations. (Hal) Steinbrenner made it clear the goal is to win multiple championships during Cole's nine-year contract. The Yankees have a great young core in place -- they've won 100 games in back-to-back years, after all -- and they view Cole as the missing piece."

Zach Kram, The Ringer: "In 2016, Cleveland reached the World Series before blowing a 3-1 lead. In 2017, it won 102 games and set an MLB record (kind of) with 22 consecutive wins before blowing a 2-0 lead against the Yankees in the ALDS. In 2018, it won the division again before losing to Houston in an ALDS sweep. Playoff disappointments aside, the team looked like a juggernaut in the making, with all the talent necessary to contend for years to come. Francisco Lindor was an ideal franchise cornerstone, a smiling, slick-fielding, power-hitting shortstop with youth and enthusiasm and a full complement of tools. José Ramírez joined Lindor as an MVP candidate, and he had recently signed the most owner-friendly contract extension in baseball. The rotation was one of the best in the sport's history, with Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco leading the charge. . . . After missing the 2019 postseason, the club took a giant, intentional leap backward Sunday, trading Kluber to Texas for young reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields. The trade is a boon for the Rangers, who add a recent two-time Cy Young winner on the cheap; it represents an unmitigated disaster for Cleveland fans, who get to watch their club strip itself for parts in order to save a few bucks, contention—and the franchise’s 71-year title drought—be darned."