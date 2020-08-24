Tipsheet: Huge financial losses put chill on MLB trade market

Under normal circumstances, the Chicago Cubs would be aggressively buying talent ahead of the trade deadline.
They have emerged as the clear favorite to win another National League Central crown. They are highly motivated to bid for one more championship before free agency eats into their core group.
But the Cubs, like every other MLB team, have suffered huge financial losses this season. And looking ahead to 2021, team management has no idea how much of the lost business will return.
"The financial picture's not great," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters Friday. "Any time revenues are slashed to the extent they are, that means there are losses. That means, unfortunately, we're having to potentially cut in other areas that also hit very close to home and are painful. How we weigh all those things is not easy. It's not something that I can give a blanket answer to. And not something that I can share.”
While Epstein will pay attention to the market ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline, he's not sure he can make any additions.
“It'll involve conversations right up to the point of when we have to decide on a transaction, and probably right up to the deadline itself,” he said.
At the other end of the spectrum, the rebuilding Kansas City Royals aren’t certain if the team will draw attractive offers for potential rental players. Normally the Royals would be in position to expedite their makeover by dealing away veterans for more prospects.
“Finances are going to play a role for many teams,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “With no fans, the revenue has not been there. Now you look at the possibility of going deep into the playoffs or the World Series where normally you could make up the difference.
“But without fans, that revenue won’t be there. There’ll be some revenue, but not like before.”
Here is what folks are writing about the state of the playoff race ahead of the deadline:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Some front-office officials and agents assume that there will be a general rollback in some of the salary numbers -- especially for veteran free agents who sign one-year deals -- because of the losses rooted in empty ballparks. But will it be a 5% reduction this year? Will it be 10%? Will it be less than expected? A lot of this will depend on the financial wherewithal of each ownership group -- because not all MLB checkbooks are created equal. The Blue Jays are one piece of the Rogers Communications world, so they are perceived by folks in the industry as being excellent candidates to take advantage of a depressed trade and free-agent market. The Dodgers and Yankees, obviously, can assume greater risks because they have greater assets. On the other hand, the Marlins are believed by other teams to be in rough financial condition after such a bad year for revenue. Some owners, such as the Phillies' John Middleton, will be prepared to spend; others will not.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Slam Diego Padres were at it again Thursday night, becoming the first team in MLB history to hit a grand slam in four straight games. Fernando Tatis Jr. drew the ire of the Rangers by swinging 3-0 with the bases loaded and his team up seven runs in the eighth inning Monday night. The Padres responded by grand-slamming Texas into oblivion the rest of the week. No team in MLB has improved their postseason odds as much since Opening Day as San Diego. Four straight wins over the Rangers were preceded by five consecutive losses, but, overall, the Padres have their heads above water . . . and they have a bona fide MVP candidate in Tatis. The bullpen is an unexpected cause for concern, especially now that Drew Pomeranz is dealing with a shoulder issue, but only nine of their final 33 games are against no-doubt contenders. The Padres have banked against the toughest part of their schedule and now just need to avoid a prolonged slump to reach October.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “Colorado was not expected to contend this year, even by as plugged-in of an insider as Arenado. The Rockies lost 91 games in 2019 and compiled an NL-worst 5.56 ERA, then signed no major league free agents and made no trades in the offseason. Arenado, who believed the team had promised him when it inked his extension that it would contend every year, expressed his frustration. Then the pandemic hit. When the sport resumed in July, the Rockies had actually gotten worse: Centerfielder Ian Desmond opted out of the season. The reconfigured schedule gave them the fifth-worst draw: not just having to face the Dodgers but also the upstart Padres, the defending AL champion Astros and an A’s team hot on their heels. Colorado seemed destined for its second straight season out of the playoffs. But then something surprising happened. The season began. And the Rockies began winning. Rockies’ starting pitchers have quietly been the best in the league, by Baseball Reference WAR.”
Jon Tayler, FanGraphs: “Take a look at the bottom of the standings around the league, and you’ll find some expected names. The rebuilding Pirates, Royals, Mariners and Giants all occupy a last-place spot in their respective divisions, while similar teams like the Tigers and Blue Jays are hovering near the basement and below .500. Yet tucked into that group of teams that came into the season with no hope is a franchise just two years removed from 108 wins and its fourth World Series title in the last 16 seasons: the Red Sox. And while 2020 has been a predictably dismal showing for those aforementioned clubs, Boston’s season has been one surprisingly long tumble down an endless flight of stairs. Entering Friday’s play, the Sox are a miserable 8–18 and losers of nine out of their last 11 games. They’re also firmly in last place in the American League East, staring up at the Orioles, whom they trail by 4 1/2 games.”
Mike Lupica, MLB.com: “In 2017, they lost in seven in the American League Championship Series to the Astros, who went on to win the World Series. The Yanks lost to the Red Sox in the Division Series in '18. The Red Sox went on to win their fourth World Series since ’04. New York lost the ALCS last year on Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run -- and some with the club still think he knew what was coming from Aroldis Chapman. The Yankees spent $324 million on Gerrit Cole. But they’ve only won one Series since '00. They haven’t played in one in 11 years. It seems like 11,000 years in the Bronx. Nobody needs one more this time than the Yankees. I’m not sure any Yankees team has ever needed one more.”
MEGAPHONE
"The hardest part is to balance that mental side of getting through pain or injury, especially with games running out. You've just got to accept it for what it is and take the time to get better. But, yeah, it's very frustrating just to continue to look at the schedule and realize that, 'Hey, man, we're running out of time here.'"
• Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, on battling his nagging wrist injury.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!