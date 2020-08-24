Tipsheet: Huge financial losses put chill on MLB trade market

“Finances are going to play a role for many teams,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “With no fans, the revenue has not been there. Now you look at the possibility of going deep into the playoffs or the World Series where normally you could make up the difference.

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Some front-office officials and agents assume that there will be a general rollback in some of the salary numbers -- especially for veteran free agents who sign one-year deals -- because of the losses rooted in empty ballparks. But will it be a 5% reduction this year? Will it be 10%? Will it be less than expected? A lot of this will depend on the financial wherewithal of each ownership group -- because not all MLB checkbooks are created equal. The Blue Jays are one piece of the Rogers Communications world, so they are perceived by folks in the industry as being excellent candidates to take advantage of a depressed trade and free-agent market. The Dodgers and Yankees, obviously, can assume greater risks because they have greater assets. On the other hand, the Marlins are believed by other teams to be in rough financial condition after such a bad year for revenue. Some owners, such as the Phillies' John Middleton, will be prepared to spend; others will not.”