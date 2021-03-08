Tipsheet: Idle SLU must wait for other NCAA tourney hopefuls to fail

St. Louis University needed to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament to absolutely secure its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
The automatic berth was its only sure path. Had the Billikens reached the A-10 title game, they might have done enough depending on what happened with other teams.
But by losing to St. Bonaventure in the semifinals, the Billikens remained on the outside of the bracket with fewer roads in.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm each had the Billikens on their “first four out” list.
Can the Billikens displace a team barely in the bracket according to the latest projections? Sure, but they will need other teams to harm themselves during their conference tournaments.
Also, they will need other bubble teams to fail to advance their case during their league events. A bunch of the bubble teams play in the Mountain West, so that league will be of particular interest to the Billikens.
Here are some of the teams blocking SLU:
- Drake is done playing after losing to Loyola in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs, 25-4, can’t do anything to lose standing.
- Xavier has lost five of its last seven games in the Big East to move into the danger zone. The Musketeers can right themselves against 6-14 Butler in their first league tourney game.
- Colorado State next plays the winner of New Mexico-Fresno State game in the Mountain West Tournament. The Rams won their first three games after a lengthy pandemic pause, then lost at Nevada 85-82 Friday.
- Boise State has lost three consecutive games in the Mountain West to become imperiled. Next up for the Broncos is Nevada. If they lose that game, they could fall out of the bracket.
That Mountain West scenario offers some hope for SLU. But here are some bubble teams capable to climbing into the bracket while the Billikens sit idle:
- Utah State has won four consecutive games heading into the Mountain West tourney. The Aggies will face the winner of Air Force-UNLV next.
- St. John’s finished its regular season with back-to-back victories, including its 81-71 handling of Seton Hall. Former Mizzou coach Mike Anderson led the Red Storm to a 16-10 regular season mark that included key victories over Villanova and UConn in league play.
- Seton Hall has lost four straight games in the Big East to fall to 13-12. They may need to win a couple of games in the Big East Tournament, starting with St. John’s Thursday.
- Syracuse won five of its last seven games to improve to 15-8 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Coast Conference. Grumpy Jim Boeheim could coach the Orange into the Big Dance with a win in the league tourney, starting with North Carolina State Wednesday.
- Ole Miss stayed within shouting distance of the bracket by beating Missouri twice and closing out Southeastern Conference play with victories over Kentucky and Vanderbilt. They will get South Carolina in their first game in the SEC Tournament.
- Memphis almost scored a huge victory over Houston. Almost. The Tigers’ crazy 67-64 loss snapped their six-game winning streak in the American Athletic Conference. Next up for Memphis is the winner of East Carolina-Central Florida in the league tournament.
Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “A very long week begins for the likes of Drake, Saint Louis and all the mid-major top seeds who suffered upsets in their respective conference tournaments. None of these teams can help itself, which means all these squads can do is watch others like Michigan State rally into the projected field. The Spartans are almost certainly dancing after knocking off a pair of projected No. 1 seeds and a No. 2 in an 11-day span. March, no matter what the novel says, is indeed the cruelest month.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “The last big Saturday of the regular season brought about some shuffling throughout the bracket. Starting at the top, Illinois got Player of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu back and picked up a big win at Ohio State in the process. That gives the Illini a pretty good grip on that fourth No. 1 seed for now, but they will have to navigate a tough Big Ten tournament to keep it. Ohio State, meanwhile, remains a 2-seed after the loss, as does West Virginia following its loss at home to Oklahoma State. One of the weird things about the Mountaineers’ tournament resume is that they have been better away from home (10-3) than in Morgantown (8-5). Their five home losses have come by a combined 18 points, and two were overtime games. Villanova lost its first full game without star guard Collin Gillespie on Saturday. Justin Moore, who was expected to pick up most of the slack for Gillespie, suffered a sprained ankle in the first half on Saturday that coach Jay Wright described as ‘pretty severe.’ It remains to be seen how long Moore will be out. . . . Six top seeds in conference tournaments lost on a chaotic Saturday -- most notable among them was Belmont, which got crushed by Morehead State 86-71 in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Bruins started the season 23-1 before losing at Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State at the end of February. There was some thought that a two-loss Belmont might merit at-large consideration, but that is gone now.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Just three weeks ago, Michigan State was 4-9 in the Big Ten. The Spartans had already been swept by both Iowa and Purdue, and Tom Izzo's team had needed a 6-0 run at the end of the game to escape with a two-point victory at home over Penn State. With that 4-9 conference record, MSU next played on the road at Indiana and fell behind the Hoosiers by 13 in the first half. From that moment, however, everything changed, somehow, for Michigan State. The Spartans came back and defeated Indiana by seven. It was the start of a seven-game stretch that appears to have saved MSU's season. Wins at home over Illinois and Ohio State came next. Road losses to Maryland and Michigan were offset by victories in East Lansing over Indiana and the Wolverines. The difference during this late push has plainly been a significantly improved offense. Michigan State has turned the ball over less often and has shot a bit better on its 2s in the past seven contests. Now, the Spartans are 15-11 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten, right in the major conference sweet spot, historically speaking, for the lower tier of at-large bids. In the past 10 NCAA tournaments, the men's basketball committee handed out 16 at-large invites to teams that finished under .500 in conference play. All 16 of those teams were members of ‘major’ conferences and, on average, they were seeded on the No. 10 line. The Spartans might be headed for a double-digit seed, as well. Compared to where they were three weeks ago, they'll take it.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “UConn beat Georgetown 98-82 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games. As a result, the Huskies are the No. 3 seed in what will be their first Big East Tournament appearance since 2013. And, all things considered, I think they're my pick to win it. No, that doesn't mean UConn has a better resume than the top two seeds in the Big East Tournament -- Villanova and Creighton. It also doesn't mean I necessarily believe the Huskies should be ranked higher than those schools right now. But Villanova clearly isn't the same without the injured Collin Gillespie, and Creighton probably isn't the same without suspended coach Greg McDermott. Meanwhile, UConn is totally different now that James Bouknight is healthy and going full-speed. UConn has been unranked much of this season. Why? Because Bouknight suffered an elbow injury midseason -- that's why. The injury cost him eight games with UConn going 4-4 in that stretch, which means the 14-6 Huskies are 4-4 without Bouknight and 10-2 with him. That alone underlines just how important he is to everything Dan Hurley's team does.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “When Wichita State parted ways with longtime coach Gregg Marshall — the man that helped the program reach the 2013 Final Four and transition to the American Athletic Conference — the idea of playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament felt like an afterthought. But here we are in March, and Wichita State players are cutting down nets, having just won a share of the AAC regular season with a comfortable victory Saturday over South Florida. The win also shifts WSU to a much safer projected No. 10 seed and further from the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Marshall resigned after an investigation into allegations he had physically and verbally abused players became public. Coach Isaac Brown, who spent six years under Marshall as an assistant, took over as the interim in November and then was offered the full-time gig with a five-year contract.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The Volunteers haven't won consecutive games since Feb. 6 and Feb. 10, but they haven't lost consecutive games in that stretch, either. Their alternation between wins and losses continued Sunday as they pulled out a 65-54 win over Florida in a battle of projected No. 6 seeds. The Volunteers (17-7, 10-7 SEC) trailed by 14 in the first half but played suffocating defense in the second half to give seniors Yves Pons and John Fulkerson a nice sendoff at the end an up-and-down regular season. Winning was particularly significant for the Vols, though, because it earned them a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.”
MEGAPHONE
“It’s hard in a Power 5 league to win seven of your last nine. That’s hard. We’ve got a tournament resume that has holes in it just like those 10-15 teams just like us. We’re right there. We’ve got work to do, and we know that. We’ve got to go to the (SEC) tournament and play well. But it’s a great feeling to be playing and being in the spot where you’re really playing for something right now. Tonight was a game we had to have. It was good to get it, and I know our guys are excited about it.”
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, after his team closed out its regular season.