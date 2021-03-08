Tipsheet: Idle SLU must wait for other NCAA tourney hopefuls to fail

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Just three weeks ago, Michigan State was 4-9 in the Big Ten. The Spartans had already been swept by both Iowa and Purdue, and Tom Izzo's team had needed a 6-0 run at the end of the game to escape with a two-point victory at home over Penn State. With that 4-9 conference record, MSU next played on the road at Indiana and fell behind the Hoosiers by 13 in the first half. From that moment, however, everything changed, somehow, for Michigan State. The Spartans came back and defeated Indiana by seven. It was the start of a seven-game stretch that appears to have saved MSU's season. Wins at home over Illinois and Ohio State came next. Road losses to Maryland and Michigan were offset by victories in East Lansing over Indiana and the Wolverines. The difference during this late push has plainly been a significantly improved offense. Michigan State has turned the ball over less often and has shot a bit better on its 2s in the past seven contests. Now, the Spartans are 15-11 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten, right in the major conference sweet spot, historically speaking, for the lower tier of at-large bids. In the past 10 NCAA tournaments, the men's basketball committee handed out 16 at-large invites to teams that finished under .500 in conference play. All 16 of those teams were members of ‘major’ conferences and, on average, they were seeded on the No. 10 line. The Spartans might be headed for a double-digit seed, as well. Compared to where they were three weeks ago, they'll take it.”