Tipsheet: Illini, Billikens, Battlehawks take the biggest hits with shutout

With no sports to watch, we can start pondering all of the ramifications of the great shutdown.
The pro and college sports industries are making huge sacrifices for the good of public health.
In our region, here are the individuals and teams paying the biggest price:
Illinois basketball: The Illini enjoyed a breakthrough season. They were ready to do battle an amazing Big Ten Tournament. They were destined with a mid-tier seed in the NCAA Tournament. With guard Ayo Dosunmu taking charge this season, the Illini could have made a deep run at the Big Dance.
SLU basketball: The Billikens would have gone into the Atlantic 10 Tournament with momentum. They would have had a shot at winning another title and another NCAA automatic bid. The worst-case scenario for them was a trip to the NIT and a chance to keep the program nationally relevant – while letting Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French more opportunity to do their thing.
Battlehawks: Their inaugural season was a bit uneven on the field, but this franchise was an unqualified business success. The STL rallied behind this team in a big way. Hopefully the Battlehawks and the XFL showed enough in this truncated season to get to Year 2 in good shape.
Mizzou wrestling: The Tigers were a national power again this season. They had eight qualifiers for the national title. To deny those athletes that opportunity . . . wow, that is really, really tough.
All spring sports: The NCAA should consider expanding scholarship limits so senior athletes in spring sports can get another eligibility year. Athletes denied an opportunity to compete for the bulk of their senior season should be treated as medical redshirts. Anything less would be grossly unfair.
By taking preemptive action, the college and pro sports industries did their part to diminish the impact of the coronavirus in the U.S.
Because of that, there’s still hope that sports will return in several weeks. We will see the Cardinals much of their regular season and the Blues participating in the playoffs.
That's great, between now and then many idle athletes will be left with empty feelings and "what if?" thoughts.
ASSESSING THE SHUTDOWN
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Empty stadiums. Spring training sites. Empty stadiums on spring training sites. One would assume all of those things are on the table beyond the two-week delay that we already know about. There are still too many moving parts for MLB to put out a concrete plan. Just one example of a key unknown: Even if we staged games in venues with no fans, what about infected players? Will we screen everyone essential to putting on a game before allowing them into the ballpark? Will that be possible a month from now without impacting the ability of the public in general to be screened? Right now, the only option is the one MLB selected on Thursday: Shut it down, see how things develop and create contingency plans where you can.”
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: “This issue is bigger than any sporting concern, or any business interest, and where we go from here is unclear. There is still some hope that even a protracted (NHL) playoffs can be salvaged even if it means playing games into the summer. That’s probably the best-case scenario and it’s entirely dependent on the spread of COVID-19. A paused season will unleash some negative economic impacts — including increased escrow payments and a lower salary cap in 2020-21 — and the March 23 and April 4 paychecks still due to players probably aren’t coming now. However, none of those things trump public safety in the face of a global pandemic.”
Rob Mahoney, The Ringer: “Previous halts to the NBA schedule were foreshadowed by events within the sport itself; the 2011 lockout, for example, came after months of squabbling over luxury-tax stipulations and BRI splits, and years of anticipation before that. In contrast, the Jazz and Thunder were warming up for their game when Donnie Strack, the head of Oklahoma City’s medical staff, ran out on the floor to shut everything down. One NBA game already in progress trickled to a close, another was canceled, and that was it. Fans filed to the exits, support staff scrubbed down what they could, and the lights in the league went out. More should have been done to prepare for this inevitability. It’s easy to say that now, in the echo of an empty arena, but it’s as true now as it was weeks ago. So much less could have been left to chance. Instead, the league and its teams took an entirely reactive approach, stalling out until it was too late. We have no way of knowing when the next NBA game will be played. Sports are (or were) one of the last areas of public life with real finality. At the end of each game is a winner. At the end of each season is a champion. Material to both is the understanding of when the end will come, a premise that gives the entire experience its structure. It ebbs and flows, but always within the NBA’s careful framework. The free-agent twists and testosterone soap opera create the illusion of chaos in an orderly world. Actual chaos is the moment after an entire season has been thrown up in the air, as we all wait to see where it lands.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Officials with the World Health Organization made it clear Wednesday morning that this pandemic will get worse before it gets better. And it's already bad. So, let's be honest, it was inconceivable to think zero players on NCAA Tournament teams wouldn't eventually test positive for coronavirus. The NBA has 30 teams. The NCAA Tournament has 68. So there is no sensible way to trick yourself into thinking the NCAA could hold a 68-team tournament over a three-week span, during a time when a pandemic is getting worse, not better, without having at least one player or coach or manager or anything test positive for coronavirus. It was going to happen, at some point. And, when it happened, that was game-set-match for the NCAA Tournament. It could've been a Kentucky coach or a Northern Kentucy player. Doesn't matter. Soon as somebody tested positive, the entire team would be quarantined -- and any teams in recent contact with said team would also be quarantined. And you simply cannot conduct a tournament properly when a team still in the bracket is quarantined . . . And it sucks. It absolutely sucks – for everybody, obviously, but especially for the seniors who will never play another college game, like Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton. And it absolutely sucks for the schools that were uniquely positioned to make a real run at a national championship in ways that fly in the face of history, like Anthony Grant's Dayton Flyers, Scott Drew's Baylor Bears, Brian Dutcher's San Diego State Aztecs and Mark Pope's BYU Cougars.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “As we suddenly sped toward this moment earlier in the week, a friend pointed out what a great lesson this all is in accepting the unpredictability of life. There is so much we cannot control. No matter how hard we may try to create an ideal path, plans go awry. No matter how much you want your kids to experience happy endings, they’re never guaranteed. There is wisdom to be gained from living through the raging randomness of a pandemic. But man, this lesson absolutely sucks in the here and now. Every athlete’s career comes with an expiration date, and the lucky ones can delay that for a long time. My kid was lucky enough to swim past the expiration date for most of his high school peers and competitors. But March 12, 2020, wasn’t supposed to be his expiration date. He wasn’t done being a Georgia Bulldog. Not yet. He will keep swimming through the Olympic Trials in June, which is awesome, though he’s not a strong candidate to make the United States team. The NCAA championships were going to be his last big hurrah.”
MEGAPHONE
"We're athletes, we're competitive. Obviously, we want to get out there, we want to keep playing in front of the fans. But there's more important things to life than sports."
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane