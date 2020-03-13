Tipsheet: Illini, Billikens, Battlehawks take the biggest hits with shutout

Rob Mahoney, The Ringer: “Previous halts to the NBA schedule were foreshadowed by events within the sport itself; the 2011 lockout, for example, came after months of squabbling over luxury-tax stipulations and BRI splits, and years of anticipation before that. In contrast, the Jazz and Thunder were warming up for their game when Donnie Strack, the head of Oklahoma City’s medical staff, ran out on the floor to shut everything down. One NBA game already in progress trickled to a close, another was canceled, and that was it. Fans filed to the exits, support staff scrubbed down what they could, and the lights in the league went out. More should have been done to prepare for this inevitability. It’s easy to say that now, in the echo of an empty arena, but it’s as true now as it was weeks ago. So much less could have been left to chance. Instead, the league and its teams took an entirely reactive approach, stalling out until it was too late. We have no way of knowing when the next NBA game will be played. Sports are (or were) one of the last areas of public life with real finality. At the end of each game is a winner. At the end of each season is a champion. Material to both is the understanding of when the end will come, a premise that gives the entire experience its structure. It ebbs and flows, but always within the NBA’s careful framework. The free-agent twists and testosterone soap opera create the illusion of chaos in an orderly world. Actual chaos is the moment after an entire season has been thrown up in the air, as we all wait to see where it lands.”