Tipsheet: Illini scrape off COVID-19 rust, continue NCAA tourney quest

SLU did an admirable job coming out of its COVID-19 pause. Playing without postman Marten Linssen, the Billikens held off Richmond 76-69 for an Atlantic 10 victory at home.
But Illinois one-upped them with 76-53 blowout victory at Minnesota. The Illini hadn’t played in 13 days and 10 of their players tested positive after Christmas, yet they were very sharp in Minneapolis.
They dominated the Gophers early, withstood Minnesota’s pushback late in the first half and then resumed domination in the second half.
“Liked our defensive effort, especially in the second half, and felt good about what we were doing offensively,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said.
The Illini did this despite canceling their warm-up game against Florida A&M and playing without injured point guard Andre Curbelo again. Illinois is off to a 3-0 start in league play with two of those precious victories coming on the road.
They dominated Minnesota inside, getting 29 points and 10 rebounds from super-sized center Kofi Cockburn. They claimed 13 offensive rebounds as a group while building a 52-26 advantage on the boards.
They suffered 14 turnovers, but one bad stretch in the first half and some sloppiness in garbage time inflated that number.
All in all, the Illini looked none the worse for their shutdown.
“Our leadership has been excellent,” Underwood said. “I played a lot of guys early, I had no idea what our conditioning would be like with 10 positives, guys out and the three-day NCAA break. I think that our guys were focused. You’ve got a 10-1 team and you’ve got them in their home, a basketball team that has been excelling at the offensive end at a very high level and I think our guys rose to that challenge.
“You fight the balance as a coach. OK, you know you haven’t done anything for a long time and we have a saying, three weeks to get in great shape and three days to get out. Everybody is a little different in that category and obviously you have to monitor that. It wasn’t just go out there and run the heck out of them and try to get them in shape. It was kind of by feel and who felt good and we tried to get guys as many shots as we could get them.”
Next up for Illinois is a home game against Maryland and a game at Nebraska, so the Illini have an opportunity to gain more traction with their push to finish in the upper half of deep Big Ten.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering how many merchandise sales the Cardinals are losing during baseball's stupid lockout:
- Will the College Football Playoff expand to give more schools a chance to get pounded by superior Southeastern Conference teams?
- Did Missouri basketball fans notice Xavier Pinson doing his part to lead LSU past Kentucky Tuesday night?
- With Connor McDavid in COVID-19 protocols, when will the Edmonton Oilers win another game?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “Baylor endured tremendous personnel losses after steamrolling to the 2021 national championship, yet the Bears have been dominant on defense and have won their first 13 games. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe has grabbed every available rebound this season, with multiple 20-rebound games, including 28 against Western Kentucky. Tsheibwe outrebounded the Hilltoppers by himself, 28-27. Alabama was magnificent in beating Gonzaga, yet also lost to Iona and Davidson, potential early round opponents in the NCAA tournament. Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, and Iowa's Keegan Murray are having All-America seasons. SMU's Kendric Davis, Utah State's Justin Bean, San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea, Wake Forest's Alondes Williams and BYU's Alex Barcello are having spectacular seasons out of the media spotlight. Duke's Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith have lived up to the hype, and will compete for a Final Four and the top pick in the 2022 NBA draft. SEC basketball is deeper in quality teams that can compete for a championship than SEC football.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Basketball is a simple game. As many like to say, you have to make shots to win. Well, the Tide didn’t have their best shooting night on Wednesday against a short-handed Tennessee squad, but they found a way to win. Now, the Vols were playing without arguably their 2 best players in big man John Fulkerson and freshman PG Kennedy Chandler and still managed to keep the game close, losing 73-68. So, that wasn’t a great look for the Tide. But, Noah Gurley came up big, scoring 20 points and adding 10 rebounds. Still, the Tide aren’t going to win many games when they shoot 22.6% (7-for-31) from 3-point range and 66.7% (14-for-21) from the free-throw line. Particularly concerning is Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly combining to go 3-for-17 from 3-point land. That’s going to have to change moving forward.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “There are lots of things that make college basketball interesting — the rivalries, the incredible on-campus environments, so on and so forth. But one of my favorite things is how, just about every season, there's a returning player who breaks out in a way literally nobody saw coming. (Wisconsin’s Johnny) Davis is that guy this season. The 6-foot-5 guard was ranked 164th in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, before averaging a modest 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game last season as a freshman. There was no obvious reason to think he was about to become a legitimate national player of the year candidate — but that's precisely what he's become. Davis is now averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game. He's the main reason the Badgers are off to an 11-2 start featuring wins over Purdue, Houston, Indiana, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M -- and, it should be noted, that one of Wisconsin's two losses, last month's loss to Providence, came while Davis was sidelined. So the Badgers have only lost once this season with their best player in the lineup.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Wisconsin lost four of its top five scorers from an 18-13 team and has its youngest roster in decades, but between the veteran leadership of Brad Davison, and the blossoming of Davis, the Badgers haven’t gone anywhere. They upset Houston early, came from 22 points behind to shock Indiana and 16 back to beat Texas A&M. Included in their 11-2 record are seven games decided by five points or under . . . Though Mackey Arena was not up to its usual thunderous level with the students not yet back, it is still a difficult place to visit. Purdue had been 93-10 its past 103 home games. The Badgers hardly blinked, committing only seven turnovers and in the end taking over a game that had 17 lead changes. Playing Wisconsin is never for the meek, and this seems the usual hard-bitten bunch of Badgers, never mind the new lineup.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “Purdue's semi-shocking home loss to Wisconsin gives us movement on the top line for the first time since Thanksgiving. Kansas makes its first appearance of the season as a 1-seed, with the Boilermakers sliding to Midwest No. 2. Meanwhile, it's getting hard to ignore the ACC's struggles. After Duke on the top line, we have to go all the way to an 8-9 pairing between North Carolina and BYU to find another ACC team in the bracket. Virginia Tech, the third team in, is among the Last Four Byes. And Louisville, a fourth ACC entry, might be out entirely if not for grabbing the early-January AQ designation. Clemson, Wake Forest and Florida State are all Next Four Out, which might be fool's gold.”