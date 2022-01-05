Tipsheet: Illini scrape off COVID-19 rust, continue NCAA tourney quest

Adam Spencer , Saturday Down South: “Basketball is a simple game. As many like to say, you have to make shots to win. Well, the Tide didn’t have their best shooting night on Wednesday against a short-handed Tennessee squad, but they found a way to win. Now, the Vols were playing without arguably their 2 best players in big man John Fulkerson and freshman PG Kennedy Chandler and still managed to keep the game close, losing 73-68. So, that wasn’t a great look for the Tide. But, Noah Gurley came up big, scoring 20 points and adding 10 rebounds. Still, the Tide aren’t going to win many games when they shoot 22.6% (7-for-31) from 3-point range and 66.7% (14-for-21) from the free-throw line. Particularly concerning is Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly combining to go 3-for-17 from 3-point land. That’s going to have to change moving forward.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “There are lots of things that make college basketball interesting — the rivalries, the incredible on-campus environments, so on and so forth. But one of my favorite things is how, just about every season, there's a returning player who breaks out in a way literally nobody saw coming. (Wisconsin’s Johnny) Davis is that guy this season. The 6-foot-5 guard was ranked 164th in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, before averaging a modest 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game last season as a freshman. There was no obvious reason to think he was about to become a legitimate national player of the year candidate — but that's precisely what he's become. Davis is now averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game. He's the main reason the Badgers are off to an 11-2 start featuring wins over Purdue, Houston, Indiana, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M -- and, it should be noted, that one of Wisconsin's two losses, last month's loss to Providence, came while Davis was sidelined. So the Badgers have only lost once this season with their best player in the lineup.”