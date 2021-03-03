Tipsheet: Illini vailidate Top 4 standing by routing Wolverines

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The Razorbacks had one of the best wins of any team in the SEC this season, hammering Alabama in the second half en route to an 81-66 win. There was no letdown effort on Saturday, either, with another big second-half performance in an 83-75 win over LSU. Arkansas outscored the Crimson Tide and Tigers by a combined 93-66 margin in the second half of their games this week. Eric Musselman's team has now won [10] straight SEC games (its lone loss in the last 10 games came at Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge). Musselman has this team humming, as he has found the right mix of transfers, freshmen and returnees in his rotation. The Razorbacks are making a legitimate push for a top-three seed and are playing their best basketball at the right time.”

Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News: “Arkansas has done wonders for its eventual NCAA Tournament seed in recent weeks, knocking off four tournament-bound teams in a row: Missouri, Florida, Alabama and LSU. The Razorbacks went from the 8/9/10 seed range to a likely spot in the top five. Impressive. And speaking of impressive, how about Oklahoma State? Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys have four OT wins this year, all against teams that will easily earn at-large bids. That sweep of Oklahoma (one on Saturday, one on Monday) was especially impressive.”