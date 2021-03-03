Tipsheet: Illini vailidate Top 4 standing by routing Wolverines

Illinois sits firmly on the No. 1 line for the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini rolled 76-53 at Michigan Tuesday night while star guard star Ayo Dosunmu sat out again with his facial injury.
Mind you, this was a Michigan team considered to be in the nation’s elite three with Gonzaga and Baylor.
Pick a verb to describe what the Illini did to the Wolverines: Obliterate, decimate, annihilate, eradicate, liquidate, exterminate . . . any of those would do.
They certainly made believers of the Wolverines, who must regroup ahead of back-to-back games against arch-rival Michigan State.
“This a game we can learn from,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “We will learn from a loss like this. This was not acceptable at all. It’s going to be a horror film watching the game film. Didn’t do our job or what we were capable of.”
The Illini broke out to a fast start and never let up. They hit big shots at every juncture, played smothering defense and gobbled up loose balls.
They kept the momentum and played the whole game downhill.
“They played with great activity from the jump of the ball,” Michigan captain Isaiah Livers said. “They hit us first, we weren't prepared. Mistakes built on, we tried to fix them the second half, hit some big shots, but they had the momentum. Felt like there were on a run the whole game. We've got to counter. We didn't do a great job of countering off their adjustments.”
The Wolverines were geared up to play Dosunmu. So when Ayo didn’t play, perhaps they relaxed a bit.
“Yeah, when any missing piece is missing from the lineup, especially one you prepared for, it's a difference,” Livers said. “Maybe guys got complacent or rested since he didn't play. But either way we didn't bring it. Can't make any excuses, even me, I didn't bring it tonight. Starting five all the way down our bench, to our 17th man, obviously you hate to see it. But like Coach Howard said, stay together, stay a family and we're going to bounce back Thursday.”
Writing for CBSSports.com, Kyle Boone summed up the value of this blowout for the Illini.
Illinois has now won 10 of its last 11 games and heaved itself into title contention after a bumpy couple of weeks in December and January. To demolish a Michigan team the way it did without Dosunmu, considering the way this Michigan team has played, should force you to recalibrate expectations. There are only a handful of true, viable teams capable of winning the tournament. The Illini showed with a statement they are undoubtedly among them.
Next up for the Illini is a game a Ohio State, which has fallen to the No. 2 line in most bracket projections. Then comes the Big Ten Tournament. Dosunmu appears to be close to returning, so Illiinois coach Brad Underwood has his team in the best possible place ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks are writing about college hoops:
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Michigan's two losses this season have come by a combined 41 points after No. 4 Illinois smacked the No. 3 Wolverines 76-53 on Tuesday. Losing to Illinois is not shameful, but losing to it by 23 points at home while the Illini are without star guard Ayo Dosunmu? That's concerning. The Wolverines had won seven straight before Tuesday night and remain on the projected No. 1 seed line, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. Still, with games against rival Michigan State on Thursday and Sunday all that's remaining on Michigan's regular-season schedule, it's worth wondering if some issues that were exposed against Illinois might linger into the postseason.”
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “Dosunmu's scoring average has jumped roughly almost five points per game from last season and his advanced stats page on kenpom.com looks like a Christmas tree — there are bright, shiny things everywhere. While having a shot percentage that ranks in the top 40 nationally (he takes almost 32 percent of Illinois' shots when he's on the floor), he has still remained efficient, with an offensive rating of 112.4. He's shooting 40 percent from behind the arc, which is one of the top 250 percentages nationally, he's drawing 5.2 fouls per 40 minutes and he's arguably a prolific defensive rebounder for his position.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The Razorbacks had one of the best wins of any team in the SEC this season, hammering Alabama in the second half en route to an 81-66 win. There was no letdown effort on Saturday, either, with another big second-half performance in an 83-75 win over LSU. Arkansas outscored the Crimson Tide and Tigers by a combined 93-66 margin in the second half of their games this week. Eric Musselman's team has now won [10] straight SEC games (its lone loss in the last 10 games came at Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge). Musselman has this team humming, as he has found the right mix of transfers, freshmen and returnees in his rotation. The Razorbacks are making a legitimate push for a top-three seed and are playing their best basketball at the right time.”
Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News: “Arkansas has done wonders for its eventual NCAA Tournament seed in recent weeks, knocking off four tournament-bound teams in a row: Missouri, Florida, Alabama and LSU. The Razorbacks went from the 8/9/10 seed range to a likely spot in the top five. Impressive. And speaking of impressive, how about Oklahoma State? Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys have four OT wins this year, all against teams that will easily earn at-large bids. That sweep of Oklahoma (one on Saturday, one on Monday) was especially impressive.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Losing to Vanderbilt is never ideal for SEC teams. It’s extra bad when the Commodores are without their 2 best players in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu. For a team that was fighting for its NCAA Tournament life, this loss was likely a nail in the coffin. Now, the Rebels will probably have to win the SEC Tournament next week to get in the March Madness field. At least they’ll have a chance to avenge the Vandy loss when they host the Commodores on Saturday after a Tuesday home game against Kentucky.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “When Duke and Michigan State met in the Champion's Classic in December, the feeling was that the game would eventually matter for their NCAA tournament seeding in March. Little did we know these prolific blue-blood programs would be fighting for their postseason fate on the NCAA bubble now . . . Michigan State won that December showdown, and now it might be a difference-maker in the eyes of the selection committee if it remains this close on Selection Sunday. When assessing profiles, both have recent, impressive Quadrant 1 wins – Duke beating Virginia and Michigan State upending Ohio State and Illinois. Both have their résumé setbacks – Duke has just one Quad 1 victory and a bad loss to Miami (Florida), while MSU has a non-conference strength of schedule of 272 and a 77 NET score.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “By the lights of many bracket forecasters, Michigan State had, incredibly, played itself into the projected field as a No. 12 seed with its wins over Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State. It was a remarkable ascent, but it was followed by a rather unimpressive showing in a 73-55 loss at Maryland. Now that the Spartans' climb up the seed lines has hit a pause, consider MSU's future. A two-game set against Michigan will follow a home date against the Hoosiers. Those three opportunities for wins are not all created equal. One victory against the Wolverines hasn't done much good for Minnesota, granted, but it would be a precious commodity for the Spartans right now.”
MEGAPHONE
“This group just hasn’t had anything unbelievable happen for them, but they’ve continued to work hard and compete. They’ve been a good group. I’m very disappointed about tonight, but they will keep fighting and we’ve got to do that again on Saturday. Every time we line up, that’s what we have to do. Our guys have done that. Over the years, we’ve been very fortunate, so I don’t know if the basketball gods are evening things up a little bit. We respect Georgia Tech and we’re not going to make any excuses. We’re going to keep fighting and see what the heck happens.”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, after his sputtering team lost at Georgia Tech.