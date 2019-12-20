Tipsheet: Illinois-Missouri basketball hasn't offered much to brag about

Tipsheet ran into a friend who just realized the Braggin' Rights game was Saturday. He had forgotten all about it, like a lot of sports fans.
The Missouri-Illinois game has become a not-ready-for-prime-time rivalry. The teams will play at noon Saturday at Enterprise Center. As for the TV side, the game fell to the SEC Network.
"I just think it's a great atmosphere," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said during a media availability Thursday. "You're talking about two programs with tremendous history and tradition . . . a lot of fanfare. It's exciting to be a part of."
Nice try, because "a lot of fanfare" might be stretching it -- since three of the previous four Braggin' Rights games drew crowds well below capacity. The exception was 2017, when the Porter Family Package briefly revived interest in the Mizzou program.
There were will be a decent crowd Saturday -- unlike friends-and-family gatherings the Tigers typically draw in Boone County -- but the ticket demand is nothing like the old days when sellouts triggered a robust aftermarket.
The lack of buzz is understandable. Mizzou finished 15-17 a season ago and Illinois went 12-21. The Illini have enjoyed just one winning season in their previous four campaigns and the once-proud Tigers have gone one for five.
The Illini are threatening to become nationally relevant again this season, having upset Michigan and nearly upset Maryland in Big Ten play. They earned a No. 27 ranking in the NCAA's latest NET computation.
So you can expect to see an enthusiastic contingent coming across the bridges for this one.
On the other hand, Truman's dobber is down. The Tigers lost to lowly Charleston Southern at home and appear likely to live up to their dismal No. 13 ranking the SEC preseason poll.
Their latest NET rating is 79th, behind the likes of Eastern Tennessee, UNC Greensboro and Yale. The Tigers can defend, but their half-court offense is disastrous.
They face an unfavorable matchup in the paint with enigmatic, foul-prone center Jeremiah Tilmon guarding monstrous Illini center Kofi Cockburn. Back-up Tigers center Reed Nikko will need to fuel up for this game because he will likely log big fill-in minutes.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: "The James Wiseman College Experience, all three games of it, is over. All that remains now for Memphis is the NCAA investigation. What a farce. This is what the Tigers got for their recruiting coup in signing the No. 1 prospect from the high school class of 2019: a college cameo, an NCAA suspension and very likely some allegations of major rules violations. Hope it was worth it, Penny Hardaway. Wiseman dropped his bombshell news via Instagram on Thursday, saying that he is withdrawing from school and will out in preparation for the NBA Draft. He’d served seven games of a 12-game suspension for accepting impermissible benefits—moving expenses from Hardaway for his family to relocate from Nashville to Memphis when he was a high school player and Hardaway was a high school coach."
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: "It has been quite some time since we've seen all five of the top-rated freshmen (as ranked by the ESPN 100) play a full freshman season. In fact, James Wiseman's decision to withdraw from Memphis and prepare for the NBA draft means this will be the fourth consecutive year where a top-five freshman has gone missing for a significant portion of the season. A year ago, Bol Bol appeared in only nine games for Oregon before missing the rest of the season because of a stress fracture. In 2017-18, Michael Porter Jr. played two minutes in Missouri's first game and then sat out the entire regular season because of a back injury. Porter eventually returned for the postseason and recorded 51 total minutes across two games, both losses, in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. In 2016-17, it was Harry Giles' turn to sit out. The No. 1-ranked recruit in his class nationally, Giles battled knee injuries before arriving in Durham and then missed Duke's first 11 games. When he returned to action, he made only six starts and averaged a mere 12 minutes for a Blue Devils team that ultimately lost to South Carolina in the round of 32. You have to go all the way back to 2015-16 to find five more or less complete freshman seasons from the ESPN 100's top five: Ben Simmons, Skal Labissiere, Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown and Henry Ellenson. So, yes, when that highly sought-after top-five recruit in the Class of 2021 signs with your team, be sure your first wishes are for good health and zero eligibility issues."
Seth Davis, SI.com: "The which-conference-in-the-best debate is always fun because the criteria is so ill-defined. What makes for a great league, anyway? Is it having a few really good teams at the top? Is it top-to-bottom depth? Is it the anyone-can-beat-anyone dynamic that defies predictions and presumptions? Is it all of the above? If that last choice is your answer, then the Big Ten is the league for you. By the metrics, this is the best conference in the country. The Big Ten is No. 1 on KenPom.com’s conference rankings, a perch it hasn’t occupied at season’s end since 2013. Last week three teams from the league were ranked in the top five of the AP poll, and it would have sent a team to the No. 1 spot had Ohio State not lost Sunday night at … Minnesota, which came into the game 4-5 overall and 1-4 against teams in the KenPom top 100. The Big Ten had the nation’s preseason No. 1 team in Michigan State, and the Spartans’ early stumbles coincided with the surprising rise of Michigan as it captured the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving."
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: "And here's Gonzaga again. Not just the best in the West -- though it is that. In fact, let's even go beyond that. Yes, Gonzaga is the best program west of the Rocky Mountains. Between international recruiting dominance, overall win percentage, 20-plus seasons making every NCAA Tournament, it's the champ in the Pacific time zone. But let's start calling this program among the five best in America. It's at that level. Relegating its elite status to just one part of the country isn't something we do to Duke or Kansas or Kentucky or North Carolina or Villanova. We shouldn't do it to Gonzaga. The team's going to win 30-plus games again. And that'll make for the sixth time in eight years it's happened, when it happens."
MEGAPHONE
"You have to get in position. It helps now because he understands the scouting report, and he understands what people are trying to do. There’s a real big mental component, and physically we practice two or three times a week blocking shots."
• Illinois coach Brad Underwood, on Cockburn's growth as a shot blocker.