Tipsheet: Illinois-Missouri basketball hasn't offered much to brag about

Tipsheet ran into a friend who just realized the Braggin' Rights game was Saturday. He had forgotten all about it, like a lot of sports fans.

The Missouri-Illinois game has become a not-ready-for-prime-time rivalry. The teams will play at noon Saturday at Enterprise Center. As for the TV side, the game fell to the SEC Network.

"I just think it's a great atmosphere," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said during a media availability Thursday. "You're talking about two programs with tremendous history and tradition . . . a lot of fanfare. It's exciting to be a part of."

Nice try, because "a lot of fanfare" might be stretching it -- since three of the previous four Braggin' Rights games drew crowds well below capacity. The exception was 2017, when the Porter Family Package briefly revived interest in the Mizzou program.

There were will be a decent crowd Saturday -- unlike friends-and-family gatherings the Tigers typically draw in Boone County -- but the ticket demand is nothing like the old days when sellouts triggered a robust aftermarket.

The lack of buzz is understandable. Mizzou finished 15-17 a season ago and Illinois went 12-21. The Illini have enjoyed just one winning season in their previous four campaigns and the once-proud Tigers have gone one for five.

The Illini are threatening to become nationally relevant again this season, having upset Michigan and nearly upset Maryland in Big Ten play. They earned a No. 27 ranking in the NCAA's latest NET computation.

So you can expect to see an enthusiastic contingent coming across the bridges for this one.