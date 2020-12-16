Tipsheet: Illinois, Mizzou and SLU earn favorable NCAA bracket projections

A few years ago, poking around the Bracketology projections in mid-December would have been pointless for fans of the area's Division I basketball teams.
My, how things have changed. For the moment, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is high on the NCAA Tournament prospects for Illinois, SLU and Mizzou all at the same time.
In his Tuesday bracket projection, he has the Fighting Illini as a No. 3 seed, the Tigers as a No. 7 seed and SLU as a No. 8. These are heady times for fans in these parts.
Missouri has been to just one NCAA Tournament in the last seven seasons. But the fast-starting Tigers (5-0) have victories over three teams in Lundardi’s bracket: Illinois, Oregon and Liberty.
Lunardi projects the Ducks (No. 7 seed) and Flames (No. 14 seed) to reach the tourney as the automatic qualifiers from the Pac-12 and American Sun conferences respectively.
Illinois has not been to the Big Dance since 2013. The Illini (5-2) will go with a high seed this season -- as they reminded the selection committee with their 92-65 demolition of Minnesota Tuesday night to open Big Ten play.
Hello! That supported their earlier victory at Duke, currently a No. 5 seed in Lunardi's eyes.
SLU has been to one NCAA Tournament since 2014 although, like the Illini, the Billikens had a Dance-worthy team last season when the pandemic wiped out the event.
The Billikens (5-0) have banked a quality non-conference victory over LSU, which was a No. 9 seed in Lunardi’s Tuesday bracket. After losing their chance to play Evansville due to COVID-19 complications with the Aces, they handled Indiana State 78-59 Tuesday night.
SLU will get to advance its case this week with tougher games against North Carolina State – just added on the fly, thanks to Travis Ford’s aggressive outreach – and Minnesota.
Lunardi has N.C. State as a No. 11 seed in his Tuesday bracket. He had the Golden Gophers as one of the first four teams out of the bracket heading into their ugly loss against Illinois.
These games will give the Billikens an opportunity to add to their postseason resume. They will also prepare them for the tougher games ahead in Atlantic 10 play.
Coming into the season both Illinois and SLU were widely projected to make the bracket. The surprise, of course, is Missouri.
Here is what folks have been writing about the Tigers’ surprising climb into prominence:
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Cuonzo Martin left Cal for Missouri in March 2017, immediately assembled a top-five recruiting class and seemed on his way to a string of NCAA Tournament appearances. Then came the injuries. Michael Porter Jr. only played three games in the 2017-18 season because of a back issue. Jontay Porter missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon both missed time last season. It's just been one thing after another after another. Bad luck multiplied by a million. But this season has gotten off to a healthier/better start. So far, every meaningful Missouri player has appeared in every Missouri game . . . Whether the Tigers are legit contenders in the SEC remains to be seen. But . . . Missouri's top five scorers are three seniors and two juniors. So this is an older team. And if there's one thing we've learned through the first three weeks of this unusual season, it's that the best teams are largely older teams filled with players who have performed at this level before. So that's a good sign, undeniably.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “One of the more surprising teams through the first few weeks of the season, Missouri picked up a second statement win of the season on Saturday, beating Illinois at home after knocking off Oregon in Omaha earlier in the season. What has been the most impactful change from last season for the Tigers? Their defense is pretty much on par with the past two seasons of underwhelming basketball, but the offense has been far more efficient. They're making 2-pointers at a 61.0% clip; the past two seasons, they shot 48.7% and 47.6% inside the arc.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Missouri, picked to finish 10th in the SEC, is 5-0 and has already beaten two ranked opponents — Oregon and Illinois. The Tigers are among the country’s early surprises, but should they be? They returned 88 percent of their scoring, and have nine players who are juniors or older. They also might lead the nation in rotation players named Smith, with Mark, Dru and Mitchell, none of them related. Nobody seemed to see Missouri coming. The Tigers didn’t get one vote in either the Associated Press or coaches’ preseason poll, something 53 other teams did. Now they're up to No. 16.
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “The Tigers’ résumé is undeniable at this point — wins over ranked Oregon and Illinois squads and a true road win at Wichita State among their 5 victories. Beating Liberty and No. 6 Illinois in the past week is the toughest 2-game stretch an SEC team has had this year while still winning both games. Javon Pickett had 14 points and 5 rebounds in the Braggin’ Rights game, which he suddenly becomes a superstar in every year. But Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith led the way with 17 points apiece. That’s the Tigers’ recipe for success this season. Get those 2 guys going and the rest will follow.”
MEGAPHONE
“Kofi does that to you. He was terrific. He was catching it so deep, it was hard to help. It was hard to trap.”
Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, after Illinois center Kofi Cockburn manhandled his team for 33 points and 13 rebounds.
