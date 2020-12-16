Tipsheet: Illinois, Mizzou and SLU earn favorable NCAA bracket projections

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Cuonzo Martin left Cal for Missouri in March 2017, immediately assembled a top-five recruiting class and seemed on his way to a string of NCAA Tournament appearances. Then came the injuries. Michael Porter Jr. only played three games in the 2017-18 season because of a back issue. Jontay Porter missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon both missed time last season. It's just been one thing after another after another. Bad luck multiplied by a million. But this season has gotten off to a healthier/better start. So far, every meaningful Missouri player has appeared in every Missouri game . . . Whether the Tigers are legit contenders in the SEC remains to be seen. But . . . Missouri's top five scorers are three seniors and two juniors. So this is an older team. And if there's one thing we've learned through the first three weeks of this unusual season, it's that the best teams are largely older teams filled with players who have performed at this level before. So that's a good sign, undeniably.”