Missouri star Kobe Brown passed on big Name, Image and Likeness dollars to stay eligible for the NBA Draft. So did Kentucky postman Oscar Tshiebwe.

But many standouts passed on pro basketball and take the NIL money to return, either to their previous school or to new suitor through the transfer portal.

Player of the Year Zach Edey returned to Purdue and Hunter Dickinson left Michigan for Kansas. Both are traditional centers who excel at the college level but offer more limited value in the NBA.

Illinois kept scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. and versatile big man Coleman Hawkins. Both, like Brown, were projected as possible second-round draft picks.

But unlike Brown they withdrew their names from the NBA Draft pool. NIL dollars helped get them back to campus.

“The reasoning behind going back is just feeling more comfortable with the start of my NBA journey,” Hawkins told ESPN. “I would have been a draft pick, but regarding the contracts, two-way deals -- nothing is guaranteed with those. Having another year of school would allow me to have a better start to my NBA career, hopefully getting a first-round, guaranteed contract.”

NBA teams gave Hawkins valuable feedback on how to boost his pro stock.

“NBA teams say they want me to be more aggressive,” Hawkins said. “Teams have mentioned confidence. Playing with amnesia. Forgetting about missed shots and just play my game. I am an elite shooter, but I didn't show that last year, so being more consistent with that will be important.”

Illini coach Brad Underwood just landed Iowa State point guard Jeremiah Williams from the transfer portal, filling his remaining need. He has a strong returning cast (postman Dain Dainja, wing player Ty Rodgers, guard Sencire Harris and perimeter shooter Luke Goode) and strong transfers in Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier.

After suffering some growing pains with young players last season, the Illini should contend for the Big Ten title with a veteran crew this season.

“I anticipate better dynamics and a better understanding of how we play,” Hawkins said. “We'll come together more as a team. Last year we had a lot of new guys, freshmen and young guys. We have a better idea now of how to win. The goal is to compete for another Big Ten title, which would be my third one in four years here, that's my goal.”

Here is what folks have been writing about these last-minute decisions:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Tshiebwe is the latest departure in what has been a tumultuous offseason for John Calipari and Kentucky. The Wildcats have also seen Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin declare for the NBA draft, while Antonio Reeves and Chris Livingston are weighing their options with hours left until the withdrawal deadline. Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, Daimion Collins and Lance Ware all departed Kentucky via the transfer portal this offseason. If Reeves and Livingston don't return to Lexington, Kentucky has just seven scholarship players on its roster -- five freshmen and two sophomores who combined to average 4.8 points last season. The Wildcats are bringing in the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class, however, led by top-10 prospects Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “John Calipari clearly bet on retention while giving his top-rated recruiting class little competition for playing time. Retention went up into flames Wednesday, and the game plan to build around youth is totally opposite the new reality of ‘get old, stay old’ in the transfer portal era. Substantial NIL offers were extended to both Tshiebwe and Livingston. Both passed on it for the NBA. Maybe Livingston is getting bad advice. He had a chance to be a flat-out star in Year 2 at Lexington. Maybe Tshiebwe just wanted to be done with school and chase his NBA dream. After the two years of relentless effort he's given Kentucky, the former National Player of the Year deserves to do whatever he wants. College basketball will miss you, Oscar Tshiebwe. Blame it on iffy decision-making by college kids or bad forecasting in the transfer portal, but it's clear Calipari has mismanaged the roster this offseason. Fredrick and Collins were both pieces Kentucky wanted to keep around, but both guys opted to transfer closer to home for various reasons. That's totally acceptable, but it still stings. Instead of a highly-active approach in the transfer portal to buff up the rotation with proven veterans, Kentucky has been much pickier. It pushed for top-rated big man Hunter Dickinson, but Tshiebwe's complicated stay-or-go decision threw a wrench into that process. Kansas was a smoother, cleaner destination, and Dickinson made the easy choice to sign up with Bill Self. Kentucky pushed for Keshad Johnson, a veteran, lunch-pail forward who would've been perfect for this ultra-young roster. Johnson opted to transfer to Arizona. Outside of Dickinson and Johnson, you'll be hard-pressed to find another transfer that Kentucky has been in the red zone with. Was that to make sure the recruiting class stayed intact? It's just peculiar. Surely, there has to be an explanation or a backup plan. Or is this a disconnect on the importance of the portal for one of college basketball's most-recognizable coaches? After Wednesday's bloodbath, Kentucky has reached crisis mode. Kentucky can still salvage the offseason, but it's going to take a herculean effort. While other programs have their rosters mostly finalized, Kentucky has six (!) spots to fill. Keeping Reeves out of the transfer portal is the first priority. Kentucky was finally linked to prized Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma who exited from the NBA Draft on Wednesday. Calipari just has to get Kaluma. St. John's transfer David Jones would be another solid addition, but he already used up his free first transfer, so he may need a waiver to play right away if he isn't able to graduate. But the margin for error is completely gone. It's now or never.

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “For Edey, a projected late second-rounder, the fact is that he can benefit more from his brand and in NIL by staying another year at Purdue than he would have by going the NBA route and potentially being lost in the G League ranks. He will be the face of college basketball and the Big Ten, and will play on broadcast TV a number of times, making serious cash while doing so — provided that he can work through some visa issues as a Canadian. There's a bigger picture to his decision to come back on the floor, though. What will coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers do with this jackpot news? To say Purdue has to redeem itself next March would be an understatement. After being only the second 1-seed in college basketball history to lose to a 16-seed (FDU) this past March, the Boilers can't simply be the same team heading into next season. I'm not suggesting drastic changes. This team was one of eight in the country to be in the top-25 in KenPom offensive and defensive efficiency this past season. The continued growth of sophomore guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer will be important. Creating some more tempo could be a way to find some wrinkles as well, as the Boilers ranked 324th out of 363 teams this past season in that category.

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Now the Boilermakers are clearly the favorites to repeat as Big Ten champions and legitimate candidates to do what Virginia did in 2019, i.e., bounce back from a historically rare loss in the NCAA Tournament to a No. 16 seed and win the subsequent national championship. ‘Run it back,’ Edey tweeted. Edey's announcement means Purdue is No. 2 in Version 16.0 of the Top 25 And 1, where Kansas remains No. 1 thanks to the return of Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCuller and KJ Adams, and the addition of former Michigan All-American Hunter Dickinson, ex-Towson sharpshooter Nick Timberlake and five-star freshman Elmarko Jackson. The Jayhawks are loaded, coached by a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer (Bill Self) and the favorites in the betting markets to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament. If Wednesday was a good day for Purdue when the Boilermakers got back the 2023 NPOY, it was a bad day for Kentucky when the Wildcats lost the 2022 NPOY (Oscar Tshiebwe) — plus former five-star high school recruit Chris Livingston. Those developments leave UK with just one player who averaged at least 2.4 points per game last season projected to return, and even that player (Antonio Reeves) isn't 100% on board at this moment. In other words, John Calipari has some work to do to turn the Wildcats into legitimate Final Four contenders.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “For all the attention paid to big-name transfers such as Hunter Dickinson and Max Abmas, the truth is that their new schools -- Kansas and Texas, respectively -- were already NCAA tournament locks for 2024. (The Jayhawks, in fact, are the new No. 1 overall seed in this update.) To see the real impact of player movement, we have to dig deeper. Namely, we need to focus on bubble teams, for which a single offseason decision can mean the difference between the Big Dance and the NIT. In this update, a pair of surprises -- 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith pulling out of the NBA draft and returning to Mississippi State, preceded by Rutgers' leading scorer Cam Spencer making a late portal entry -- are enough to massively change the fortunes of two schools. Suddenly, the Bulldogs are off the bubble as a projected 10-seed, while the Scarlet Knights sink to the dreaded ‘First Four Out’ list. It is indeed a whole new world.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Alabama needed good news from veteran guards Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly. They got it. Both withdrew from the draft and are returning to anchor a group that is losing some key pieces from the first team in program history to earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’ve had a lot of times when our roster has been fluid and he’s really good at figuring how to put together rosters. We have five newcomers coming in, some folks coming back and then we’ll fill in around that. He is really good at that. People say, ‘Are you concerned?’ I get concerned about every sport every year. I absolutely see exactly what’s going on. We’re in conversation a lot and I know the pulse of what he has going on with his team. I feel confident. He’s a great basketball coach who will find a way to put a team on the court that competes at a really high level.”

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, to 247 Sports, on John Calipari’s roster losses.