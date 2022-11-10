Tipsheet: Illini, Billikens and Tigers are off and running on offense

We're in for an entertaining college basketball season with the region’s top three programs looking to push the offensive pace.

Illinois, SLU and Missouri combined to score 275 points against mid- and low-major foes in their season openers to whet the appetite of fans.

SLU is the region’s known commodity. Coach Travis Ford is rolling highly experienced eight-man rotation, plus shooter Sincere Parker.

Once the Billikens got into gear against Murray State, you could see just how good this team is. Ford can turn the Billikens loose to attack in transition and give them green lights to take quick shots when they are open.

In the absence of Javonte Perkins last season, point guard Yuri Collins had to create his own shots. The same was true for Gibson Jimerson.

Both players grew in the process, so now they can flourish within a more balanced attack. They don’t have to force shots. In the season-opening 91-68 victory, Collins took just eight shots and dished 14 assists.

Missouri transfer Javon Pickett fits seamlessly into this group. Ford covets Pickett's defense and rebounding, but he is an excellent finisher in transition.

At times Pickett struggled at Mizzou in Cuonzo Martin’s clunky half-court offense, forcing drives into traffic and shooting into armpits. But he will get cuts to the baskets and spot-up 3-pointers in Ford’s efficient scheme.

The Tigers didn’t shoot well from 3-point in their season opener, but their breakneck pace allowed them to outrun Southern Indiana 97-91.

New coach Dennis Gates has a nine-man rotation with interchangeable guards, wings and forwards. Seven of those players are seasoned veterans and all seven can score.

When Missouri can use its small lineup to create offensive mismatches, they will win some games. When they run into physical teams with lots of length up front, they will struggle.

Ronnie DeGray III held up defending the post against bigger foes for Martin, but he has yet to win over Gates. Tipsheet’s guess: The Tigers will need some defensive minutes from DeGray to see the high side of .500.

Also, 6-foot-10 Mohamed Diarra’s inability to earn time is worrisome. His offensive skill set seemed to be a good fit, but his transition from JUCO ball has not been smooth.

But . . . this team has lots of scorers and it will keep attacking, so on any given night Gates should be able to find hot hands to ride. Expect some upset victories, especially at home.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is off to Japan to launch his pro career. In his absence, the Illini will use Coleman Hawkins as a “stretch five” and spread the floor in the half-court game.

Hawkins can knock down 3-point jumpers and swoop to the rim. That opens up the floor for Terrence Shannon Jr., Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps to attack the basket as well.

Better yet for Illini fans, coach Brad Underwood wants more transition scoring. There could be some growing pains with freshmen Clark and Epps running the point, but their will plenty of excitement along the way.

Writing for 247 Sports, Isaac Trotter had this take on the Illini:

No. 23 Illinois smoked Eastern Illinois, 87-57, thanks to a zooming attack. According to Synergy, just 9.7% of Illinois' possessions last year came in transition. Underwood, a coach who rose up the ranks relying on a speedy offense that crushes opponents in transition, was hamstrung by an old, talented roster that just wasn't built to be great in transition. And it wasn't just 7-foot, 295-pound, All-American center Kofi Cockburn. Illinois did not have wings that were comfortable dribbling the basketball. It was ugly if Trent Frazier or Andre Curbelo weren't handling the rock. That's changed in a huge way.

Eight of Illinois' nine rotation players are comfortable grabbing the rebound and leading the fastbreak. Illinois was in transition for nearly a fourth (23.7%) of its possessions in the opener. Last season, Illinois did not eclipse 20% transition possessions in a game one time. In fact, its single-game high for transition possessions was just 17.1% in the Round of 32 NCAA Tournament loss to Houston.

Illinois used a transition-heavy attack (fueled by All-American Ayo Dosunmu) to earn a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. That 24-7 team had 16.4% of its possessions come in transition. It had six games where at least 20% of its possessions came in transition. Underwood went 6-0 in those contests because Illinois just ran teams to death.

This 2022-23 team looks poised to run just like that Dosunmu-led team did. Coleman Hawkins (23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, zero turnovers, five 3-pointers) won't ever admit it publicly, but this new-look team and transition-heavy approach suits him so much better than last year's team.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “This could change everything for a program coming off back-to-back shocking results, with a 9-16 2020-21 campaign followed by a loss to Saint Peter’s Peacock in the first round of last season's NCAA tournament as a 2-seed. Kentucky has shot below 35% from 3 for three consecutive seasons. But in Monday's lopsided 95-63 win against Howard, Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves (6-for-12) and CJ Fredrick (2-for-5), who sat out last season due to injury, helped the Wildcats finish with a 46% clip from the 3-point line. Jacob Toppin continues to improve, while five-star recruits Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace look ready to contribute early. If Kentucky gets healthy (it was without Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Daimon Collins on Monday) and stays hot from beyond the arc, the Wildcats could evolve into America's most challenging matchup.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Kyle Neptune and Jon Scheyer are in the rather unenviable positions of replacing Hall of Famers at Villanova (Jay Wright) and Duke (Mike Krzyzewski), respectively, but Neptune and Scheyer can both boast 100% win percentages in their new positions after a strong start to the season Monday. Neptune's No. 16 Nova team let La Salle linger a little longer than it should've, but cruised to an 81-68 win in their opener. Meanwhile, Scheyer and No. 7 Duke dominated Jacksonville -- doing so without five-star freshmen Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead -- in a 71-44 victory.”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Arkansas has a trio of elite freshmen – Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. But, in a 76-58 win over North Dakota State on Monday night, the experienced players had the best performances. Ricky Council IV had a game-high 22 points. Mizzou transfer Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Devo Davis added 18 points. Smith didn’t play due to ‘right knee management.’ Black and Walsh combined for 7 points and 8 fouls in 48 minutes – not a great start. But, this was always going to be a work in progress early in the season for Eric Musselman’s squad. I’m not concerned about the freshmen, and you shouldn’t be either.”

Jamie Shaw, On3.com: “Nick Smithhas brought a lot of hype, and rightfully so, with him to Arkansas, and to be fair, he did not play [Monday] night because of an injury. However, Caron Wallace did play [for Kentucky], and he showed he has not missed a beat coming from high school. With returning point guard Sahvir Wheeler out, Wallace was handed the keys to the car in his first college game. The freshman finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals. He was 7-for-11 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and finished with only 2 turnovers. Kentucky beat a Howard team that finished last season second in the MEAC 90-something to 60-something. Nick Smith is incredibly talented and will have flashes of brilliance this season; he is too talented not to. However, there could be some growing pains for him the way the Arkansas team is structured around him. Wallace steps into a situation with a lot of talent already in place; he will not need to be the man. However, in times like on Monday night, Wallace is more than capable of stepping up and being the man. With Brandon Miller, Julian Phillips, Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Cason Wallace, and others, the SEC is loaded with talented freshmen. The race for conference Freshman of the Year could be fun.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “First Stetson rolled into Tallahassee and knocked off Florida State 83-74, ignoring all varieties of Seminole dominant numbers. Florida State had been 46-1 its last 47 non-conference home games and had beaten the Hatters 18 consecutive meetings going back to 1975 and 24 times in a row in Tallahassee since its last loss in 1953. Because of injuries, the Seminoles were down to eight healthy scholarship players; not enough to stop Stetson’s Luke Brown and his 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Brown is the fourth all-time leading scorer in Indiana high school history . . . Next, a continent away, USC coach Andy Enfield welcomed his old school, Florida Gulf Coast. It was nearly 10 years ago that Enfield’s No. 15 seed FGCU made history by dancing to the Sweet 16. Hello Dunk City. He took the USC job a week later. Monday’s reunion did not go well for him. The Eagles stunned the Trojans 74-61, wiping out an early 21-10 USC advantage to lead by as many as 20. That meant Florida Gulf Coast outscored the Trojans by 31 points over one stretch on their own floor. Chase Johnston had 20 points overall for the Eagles and Isaiah Thompson added 16 to the second half surge.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Sure, it was against Mississippi Valley State, but it's still time to overreact. In a 117-53 victory, Baylor recorded what is likely to be its most efficient game of offense in 2022-23. This was actually a 16-10 contest (in favor of the Bears) 10 minutes into the game. Then Scott Drew's group woke up and went into halftime up 61-21. Adam Flagler paced the Bears with 21 points and four 3s in 25 minutes. (Good thing I picked him for Big 12 POY. He has this in the bag!) When the final horn sounded, Baylor had rung up 1.48 points per possession. That qualifies officially as an Extreme Scoring Event (1.45-plus.) Well done, Bears!”

MEGAPHONE

“The great thing about this year, about now, is it's a new year. We're starting off fresh. We have to make sure that we get and stay on track from start to finish and make sure that we are positive and upbeat and all the things that we talked about from this summer.”

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing, on trying to bounce back from a 6-25 season.