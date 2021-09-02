Tipsheet: In-season additions keep paying dividends for soaring Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers rule the National League Central this season because they kept adding talent to an already solid team.
Consider the case of reliever Hunter Strickland. He started well for the Tampa Bay Rays this season (1.69 ERA in 13 appearances), but that roster-churning franchise sold him to the Los Angeles Angels.
Strickland struggled in Anaheim (9.95 ERA in nine games), so the Angels sold him to the Brewers in June.
“We're taking a chance on a guy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said at the time. “It's pretty much no risk I guess is how you'd see it. He got off to a good start this season and then struggled a little bit with Anaheim, but we're hoping we can kind of recapture the form that he had earlier in the season. And, obviously, there's a pretty good history there of just having some success.”
Strickland rewarded the Brewers for paying attention. He is 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA in 25 games since coming to Milwaukee. He added depth to an already strong bullpen.
When Brewers starter Brett Anderson was knocked out early Wednesday night – he took a line drive off of his pitching shoulder in the second inning – Strickland led the charge of six relievers who secured the 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
They combined to cover the last seven innings of the game while allowing just two runs.
“When you get in a situation like we did with Brett tonight, it has to go kind of perfect and right,” Counsell said. “A bunch of guys did a great job, starting with Hunter Strickland, who just continues to be an unsung hero with the innings he's pitched and the job he's done.”
That was Milwaukee’s third straight victory over the previously soaring Giants. The Brewers, who playing another game against the Giants before hosting the Cardinals this weekend, are really feeling it.
They have won eight of their last 11 games to build a 10½ game division lead. They show no signs of slowing down.
“We’re playing for each other, and I think that’s the key,” Strickland said. “You pick up your guys wherever you can and whenever your name’s called.”
Hey, but the Cardinals brought back Brandon Dickson!
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Whatever New York Mets owner Steve Cohen does next, he can do so with a clear conscience, his sense of fairness fully intact. Because a lot of those hired since he was welcomed into the owners club have turned Cohen's first year at the helm into an unprecedented embarrassment. The guy initially brought in to be the Mets' general manager, Jared Porter, was banned from the sport earlier this year for sending sexually explicit text messages. And now the guy promoted to replace Porter, Zack Scott, has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in his car early Tuesday morning. Scott allegedly refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test. The front office has been disastrous, and that's not even taking the baseball part of the baseball business into account, which, for the Mets, has been extraordinarily disappointing. The team had a 4½-game lead in the National League East on July 31, and by Aug. 31, the Mets had collapsed to third place, seven games behind the Atlanta Braves. When the Mets didn't hit well early, team president Sandy Alderson and Scott fired their hitting coaches, and there's been no change in performance. Francisco Lindor has struggled all year, with a chronically slow bat, and Michael Conforto, Dom Smith and Jeff McNeil have underperformed. Jacob deGrom has been hurt repeatedly; and even after weeks of doctor visits and treatment, no Mets employee can predict with confidence whether deGrom could give them 10 innings or 110 next year.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The Giants have done an incredible job both building depth and managing workloads. It's helped them avoid the downturn that so many people thought was unavoidable when they started hot. But the Dodgers are still the deeper team when all is said and done. And I would want no part of Max Scherzer/Walker Buehler at the start of a short series. Maybe you're right and the Dodgers run out of time in the division race, but I just have a feeling water finds its level in that race.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “[Wander] Franco debuted on June 22 — the late start could conceivably save Tampa Bay millions of dollars in salary during his arbitration-eligible years — and may miss out on earning Rookie of the Year honors; teammate Randy Arozarena is among the favorites for that award. But Franco's first year will not soon be forgotten. He's accumulated 2.2 Wins Above Replacement in 54 games — exactly one-third of a season. While his offensive numbers are solid — a .273 average, a .336 OBP, six home runs and an adjusted OPS of 121 — his WAR tally is a greater testament to his all-around play . . . The Rays were already plenty scary as defending pennant winners. Franco's imminent arrival enabled them to trade incumbent shortstop Willy Adames to Milwaukee, a deal that brought them pitcher Drew Rasmussen, who will figure prominently in their postseason plans as a flexible right-hander they can deploy starting or in relief. Tampa Bay is accustomed to exceeding expectations. That apparently applies to their most anticipated talent in franchise history.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “No player traded at the deadline has helped their new team as much as Starling Marte. The Marlins-turned-Athletics outfielder has been a difference-maker in every single way since joining Oakland. He's been a force at the plate, he's saving runs in center field (which is especially important with Ramon Laureno now serving a performance-enhancing drug suspension), and he's 20 for 20 stealing bases with the A's. Marte currently ranks fourth in the AL in stolen bases and third in the NL in stolen bases. Decent chance he finishes top 10 in both leagues in steals this year, maybe even top five. Alas and alack, Oakland has fallen behind in the postseason race despite Marte's excellence and strong work from fellow deadline additions Andrew Chafin, Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes.”
MEGAPHONE
"Everything he’s done, we’re just kind of in awe. He plays so hard and he’s getting it done offensively and defensively. As we’ve said from Day 1, he’s a good player, he’s a special player and he’s only going to get better."
Rays manager Kevin Cash, on Wander Franco’s brilliance.