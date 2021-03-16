Tipsheet: Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa State shop for basketball coaches

Now the college basketball coaching carousel is spinning for real. Major conference programs have begun spending millions of dollars to buy out coaches and hire new ones.
Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa State and DePaul are currently driving that lucrative market.
Indiana fired former Dayton coach Archie Miller after he failed to lead the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament during his four years in Bloomington. He might have broken through last season, but because of the pandemic we’ll never know.
Minnesota turned the page on Richard Pitino after the (Not So) Golden Gophers collapsed this season. Pitino made two trips to the Big Dance and one NIT excursion during his eight seasons, but he cracked .500 in Big Ten play just once in his tenure.
Iowa State surprised nobody by dumping Steve Prohm after his team’s 2-22 collapse this season. He led the Cyclones to three NCAA Tournaments and won two Big 12 Tournament titles before the program took a turn for the worst. His plight reminds every coach that things can go very badly very quickly in a deep conference.
DePaul cashiered Dave Leitao, the former Virginia head coach and Mizzou assistant under Frank Haith. He managed to crack the .500 mark just once in six years at the perennial Big East also-ran.
Indiana is obviously the plum job open this spring. CBSSports,com suggests the school’s wish list will include the hottest coaching names it the sport: Nate Oates (Alabama), Chris Beard (Texas Tech), Mike Boynton (Oklahoma State), Mark Pope (BYU) and, of course, Scott Drew (Baylor).
Oats just got an contract extension through 2027 at Alabama, but he is a Midwestern guy – he grew up in Wisconsin, coached high school ball in Michigan – so Indiana’s brand name might have some allure.
Then again, the school’s crazy boosters may chase him away. Those people just raised the $10 million needed to make Miller go away.
Up at Minnesota, Pitino noticed that athletic director Mark Coyle had an axe hanging over his head, so he made a pitch for the New Mexico job. Pitino and former Nebraska coach Tim Miles are among those in the hunt for that gig.
Last week he sounded ready to move on.
"Not a lot bothers me," he told reporters. "What am I gonna do, talk my way into things? That's not what I do. I have respect for authority. That's really it. It's not my decision. We all have bosses, that's OK. I do have a great relationship with Mark. If he gives me some bad news, that doesn't mean I'm going to flip a desk or anything. Life goes on.”
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman figures to get some mention for this job, since his colorful father coached both the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
(For those you too young to remember Bill Musselman, you missed out. That guy was a maniac. The helps explain Eric’s frenetic coaching style).
Minnesota offers the prestige of the Big Ten with the mammoth challenge of coaching against Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and former ACC power Maryland.
Other logical candidates would include Drake coach Darian DeVries and Utah State coach Craig Smith. Both would also be obvious candidates for the Iowa State job too, given their upper Midwest ties.
The Cyclones will likely consider UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger (a long-time Iowa State assistant) and Colorado State coach Niko Medved, who previously coached Drake, as well.
Elsewhere on the coaching front:
- Penn State targeted Purdue assistant coach Micah Strawberry, who previously served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics and Butler. He got head coaching experience at Indiana South Bend.
- Boston College gave the unenviable task of coaching the Eagles to College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. Prior to his mid-major success there, Grant was an assistant coach at Clemson.
- Indiana State went to the Division II ranks to hire Lincoln Memorial coach Josh Schertz, who posted a 335-68 record at the Harrogate, Tenn. school and earned four national Coach of the Tear awards.
- The Eastern Illinois search is ongoing. HoopDirt.com listed some interesting candidates: Creighton assistant and former Missouri State coach Paul Lusk, Missouri assistant coach Chis Hollender, Clemson assistant and former Evansville coach Marty Simmons and Jamal Walker, the former SLU guard and longtime Illinois assistant coach current working under Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon.
- Former Missouri Western coach Sundance Wicks, now an assistant at Wyoming, is getting mentions for the Tennessee Martin job.
Here is what folks are writing about the carousel:
Kevin Flaherty, 247 Sports: “The Hoosiers arguably improved in each of Miller’s first three seasons, with Indiana looking likely to make a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2019-20 before it was canceled. And with the return of a veteran team with Trayce Jackson-Davis, considered to be one of the top returning players in college basketball, and the addition of the second five-star prospect landed by Miller in point guard Khristian Lander, the Hoosiers expected to have Miller’s best team yet. Instead, Indiana, which looked like an NCAA Tournament team as late as mid-February, stumbled and missed out on the dance. Overall, Indiana failed to capture the magic Miller showed at Dayton to earn the Hoosier job. Miller won 20 or more games in five of his six seasons with the Flyers, leading Dayton to 26 victories and an Elite Eight appearance in 2013-14 and following that up with 27 wins and a second-round appearance in 2014-15. Dayton went 49-16 over his last two years, reaching the NCAA Tournament twice more and helping to build part of the foundation that Anthony Grant was able to roll into Dayton’s special 2019-20 season.”
Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: “Drew has heavy ties to the Hoosier State and spent part of his childhood there. He’s familiar with the landscape, having made his name as a coach at Valparaiso and has overseen a Baylor rebuild that makes turning around Indiana look like child’s play. The fit here is not in question. Indiana should and would jump at the chance to hand the keys to the program to Drew, who has orchestrated the greatest turnaround in recent memory in Waco . . . Getting Drew to cast aside the program he built from the ground up would take a pile of cash and a little luck. This is a dream scenario for Hoosier fans. And while it shouldn’t be ruled out, it’s probably not something I’d count on coming to fruition. Drew does have the Bears postured as one of the favorites to win a national title this year, after all. This is a hire that may require a Brinks truck.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Oats was a high school coach less than a decade ago. Now he's the top rising star in college basketball coaching. In just two seasons as Alabama's head coach, Oats has morphed the Crimson Tide from a middling SEC program into a futuristic 3-point shooting machine. Alabama has no problem paying for good head coaches -- see Nick Saban -- and the school would surely fight to keep him. But for Oats, who is from Wisconsn, it's worth wondering if the Indiana job, with all of its tradition and potential, might be a longterm fit. Oats has a big personality, as well, and at Indiana he would be the most-recognizable face on campus. At Alabama, he'll always be in the football coach's shadow.”
MEGAPHONE
“When stuff is really, really difficult and stuff is really, really tough, can you show up and do your job to the best of your ability? I told (the team) I thought they did that, but that doesn’t mean you get rewarded. That doesn’t mean you win. That doesn’t mean you get the promotion. That doesn’t mean you get the job. That’s just a prerequisite to give yourself the opportunity to be successful.”
Prohm, during a news conference after Iowa State finished its Big 12 slate 0-18.