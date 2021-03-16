Tipsheet: Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa State shop for basketball coaches

Kevin Flaherty, 247 Sports: “The Hoosiers arguably improved in each of Miller’s first three seasons, with Indiana looking likely to make a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2019-20 before it was canceled. And with the return of a veteran team with Trayce Jackson-Davis, considered to be one of the top returning players in college basketball, and the addition of the second five-star prospect landed by Miller in point guard Khristian Lander, the Hoosiers expected to have Miller’s best team yet. Instead, Indiana, which looked like an NCAA Tournament team as late as mid-February, stumbled and missed out on the dance. Overall, Indiana failed to capture the magic Miller showed at Dayton to earn the Hoosier job. Miller won 20 or more games in five of his six seasons with the Flyers, leading Dayton to 26 victories and an Elite Eight appearance in 2013-14 and following that up with 27 wins and a second-round appearance in 2014-15. Dayton went 49-16 over his last two years, reaching the NCAA Tournament twice more and helping to build part of the foundation that Anthony Grant was able to roll into Dayton’s special 2019-20 season.”